(Vice) Weeners Gibbon becomes pregnant while in isolation. Glory Hole-eluiah   (vice.com) divider line
25
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everything about that story pisses me off. Why are they keeping a social animal isolated like that, and how are the zookeepers surprised she'd be protective of the only other living thing they let get close to her?
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have figured a Silence of the Lambs style flinging and a lucky shot...apparently, though, a 9mm hole in the wall was all that was necessary.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Life.....finds a way.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So which Senator was it anyway?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
'...agile gibbon.'  Sounds like they're appropriately named.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you don't spank the monkey.
 
Fano
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

INRI
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mistahtom: This is what happens when you don't spank the monkey.


... or shock it.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You mammals shooting DNA at each other. I find it disgusting!
 
Aquapope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The guy from ZZ Top?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Aquapope: The guy from ZZ Top?


The guy who ate pine trees?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boudyro: Everything about that story pisses me off. Why are they keeping a social animal isolated like that, and how are the zookeepers surprised she'd be protective of the only other living thing they let get close to her?


This might explain it: Gibbons live in small monogamous circles: Parents & Juveniles. There tends to be 1-3 juveniles in each pack. Parents tend to pair up and stay paired and kids grow and leave the pack to form their own.

So they don't, actually, want to be in a pack with Mark from down the street. They want to pair. I would be curious if they didn't attempt to move the mates together. But I am no biologist or zoologist, so take my thirty seconds of google and my reaction for what it is. A man in his underpants typing on his computer.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's not the first glory hole pregnancy for certain.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So basically it's "Planet of the Apes" meets "Porky's"
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 332x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


The line forms behind me.

Plz be polite and orderly here, people.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wasn't there an old story from Greek mythology like this?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DrWhy: So basically it's "Planet of the Apes" meets "Porky's"


whataboutthetwinkie.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Space Squid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, also....   humans and gibbons share 96% of the same DNA....  aaaaaand this is Japan we're talking about.

Might be worth doing some paternity tests on the zookeepers too.

/I'm just saying, someone might have farked a gibbon.
//I mean how many of us have been down a dark alley of the web only to stumble across a video of a Japanese chick screwing an octopus?
///Really hope I'm not the only one here...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gibbon Jesus incoming.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Wasn't there an old story from Greek mythology like this?


The phrase "there is nothing new under the sun" is true largely due to Greek mythology.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Yamano said the apes' point of contact was probably a hole in the wall measuring nine millimeters in diameter."

I don't want to propagate Japanese stereotypes here, but...
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It was inconceivable to the zookeepers that they could have mated...

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WTFDYW: It's not the first glory hole pregnancy for certain.


How is your mom, BTW?
 
