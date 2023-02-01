 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Everything's a head shot and your companions keep tripping over everything while they run?   (cnn.com) divider line
10
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

692 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2023 at 7:25 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wagner is a terrorist organization involved in war crimes
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wagner doesn't have the numbers Stalin had so the 'wall meat' offense won't work for much longer.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/seen one headshot vid from Ukraine against Russia...that was plenty.
 
theotherlondon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Head shot and JFK...sad.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
JFC.

I was originally joking when I said that their plan was literally to just send more bullet sponges than the Ukranians have bullets.

Hope those guys get rotated out and see a shrink, because having to sit there for 10 hours - at this point the entire length of daylight and then a bit - shooting people WILL mess you up in the head.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bag of Hammers: Wagner doesn't have the numbers Stalin had so the 'wall meat' offense won't work for much longer.


Word has apparently gotten back to the prisoners that joining up with Wagner is a death sentence and they are starting to have trouble getting more cannon fodder.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Unlikely tag?
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a farking nightmare.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Bag of Hammers: Wagner doesn't have the numbers Stalin had so the 'wall meat' offense won't work for much longer.

Word has apparently gotten back to the prisoners that joining up with Wagner is a death sentence and they are starting to have trouble getting more cannon fodder.


That's fine, they'll just form penal legions. With bomb collars/vests.

/The control codes for those collars totally won't be hacked within a week.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Geotpf: Bag of Hammers: Wagner doesn't have the numbers Stalin had so the 'wall meat' offense won't work for much longer.

Word has apparently gotten back to the prisoners that joining up with Wagner is a death sentence and they are starting to have trouble getting more cannon fodder.


When your options are getting killed in a Russian prison camp by one of your fellow prisoners or getting killed by a Ukrainian soldier or your own sergeant, or immediately surrendering in hopes you don't get immediately killed? Your choice is death, death, or maybe living long enough to return to your Siberian gulag to finish out your sentence. Decisions, decisions..
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.