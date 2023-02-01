 Skip to content
(NPR)   Regulators want to cap credit card late fees at $8 despite credit card companies warning that this might result in a plethora of other unintended fees, like Late Fee Reduction Fees, Lost Fee Recapture Fees, Reduced Payment Acceptance Fees, and so on   (npr.org) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If everyone in America got rid of all their credit cards except 1 or 2 that they saved for REAL emergencies (NOT a 3rd tv for the playroom!), this country's economy would pop like a soap bubble because it's based on the majority of Americans living in debt. How's that working out?
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who pays late fees anyway?  Last time I forgot to pay my bill I just called BoA and said "I lost track of the day and missed my payment.  I paid in full the next day.  Is there anything we can do about this fee?".  The agent said "Sure, I've credited your account for $25.  Is there anything else I can help you with today?".
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

// is not some geek off the street
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If the proposal is enacted, credit card issuers will be forced to adjust to the new risks by reducing credit lines, tightening standards for new accounts and raising APRs for all consumers, including the millions who pay on time," Nichols said.

YES. Tighten your farking standards. Reduce your credit lines. Including late fees as part of your profit model, and encouraging consumers to borrow more than they can repay, is the very embodiment of predatory lending.
 
jvl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: If everyone in America got rid of all their credit cards except 1 or 2 that they saved for REAL emergencies (NOT a 3rd tv for the playroom!), this country's economy would pop like a soap bubble because it's based on the majority of Americans living in debt. How's that working out?


Since no one is proposing that, and the new rules won't cause that, I guess my question is what does your comment have to do with... anything?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: Who pays late fees anyway?  Last time I forgot to pay my bill I just called BoA and said "I lost track of the day and missed my payment.  I paid in full the next day.  Is there anything we can do about this fee?".  The agent said "Sure, I've credited your account for $25.  Is there anything else I can help you with today?".


The system may have changed but there is literally a flowchart they follow. If I remember correctly, this will happen only once a year.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone 88 related convinced a lot of normal people to commit genocide based on, "They are charging us 10% interest!"
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: If everyone in America got rid of all their credit cards except 1 or 2 that they saved for REAL emergencies (NOT a 3rd tv for the playroom!), this country's economy would pop like a soap bubble because it's based on the majority of Americans living in debt. How's that working out?


And if USA made it illegal to give cashback, then the poor wouldn't subsidize the rich through overpriced purchased paid with cash.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
plethORa
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just lock the entire United States credit industry into a small room with Elizabeth Warren and Katie Porter and a pair of baseball bats for about 20 or 30 minutes?  Then just walk away and ignore any loud sounds or screams that might seep out.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paying airline extra baggage fees fees.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beware of switching CC companies to get a teaser rate. They like to quietly change the due date in the hope that you won't notice and then immediately switch you from the teaser rate to an exorbitant penalty rate.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I very briefly had a bank that would process all of your previous day's deductions and then all of your deposits to your checking account, regardless of the time they were submitted. They would never admit it but I am certain the reason for this was to try and be able to hit people with charges for being overdrawn.
 
Evil High Priest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one area where the old ways were definitely best. Usurer? Off with a hand.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about they introduce a reduction in fees acceptance fee that is more than all fees?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are even screwing you any more:  just sorting out consumers by how gullible and stupid they are.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: Who pays late fees anyway?  Last time I forgot to pay my bill I just called BoA and said "I lost track of the day and missed my payment.  I paid in full the next day.  Is there anything we can do about this fee?".  The agent said "Sure, I've credited your account for $25.  Is there anything else I can help you with today?".


Mine is on auto draft, the only time I've ever been late was when BoA bought FleetBoston, two months in a row they gave me a confirmation number for my auto payment but the money never left my checking account. I got a letter during month 3 that I was in default and was going to owe all sorts of late fees, penalties, and interest.

I called them up and asked WTF happened, they had no explanation. I told them I wanted to pay right now since I had the money sitting there and they were the ones that didn't take it. They said they could do an electronic check for same day payment but there would be a $25 fee.

I went ballistic and threatened to contact the NY State Attorney General. They put a manager on the phone, I got charged the $25, but immediately got a $25 credit since they had given me 2 confirmation numbers and then failed to get the funds and I obviously hadn't been late since the money was just sitting in my checking account. I also got a $100 credit for my frustration.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anybody comes at you with that glint in their eye, tell them to go away or you"ll litigate.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cinedelic: Can we just lock the entire United States credit industry into a small room with Elizabeth Warren and Katie Porter and a pair of baseball bats for about 20 or 30 minutes?  Then just walk away and ignore any loud sounds or screams that might seep out.


Lol...are you assuming that Warren would win??
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: RogermcAllen: Who pays late fees anyway?  Last time I forgot to pay my bill I just called BoA and said "I lost track of the day and missed my payment.  I paid in full the next day.  Is there anything we can do about this fee?".  The agent said "Sure, I've credited your account for $25.  Is there anything else I can help you with today?".

Mine is on auto draft, the only time I've ever been late was when BoA bought FleetBoston, two months in a row they gave me a confirmation number for my auto payment but the money never left my checking account. I got a letter during month 3 that I was in default and was going to owe all sorts of late fees, penalties, and interest.

I called them up and asked WTF happened, they had no explanation. I told them I wanted to pay right now since I had the money sitting there and they were the ones that didn't take it. They said they could do an electronic check for same day payment but there would be a $25 fee.

I went ballistic and threatened to contact the NY State Attorney General. They put a manager on the phone, I got charged the $25, but immediately got a $25 credit since they had given me 2 confirmation numbers and then failed to get the funds and I obviously hadn't been late since the money was just sitting in my checking account. I also got a $100 credit for my frustration.


You trust credit card companies with an auto draft from your bank account?  Yikes...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: [Fark user image 850x797]


Oh, look! The strippers have arrived!

They are all experts at drawing your eyes to their crothes, but the second the last from the right (your right) is a genius with his fatty.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cinedelic: Can we just lock the entire United States credit industry into a small room with Elizabeth Warren and Katie Porter and a pair of baseball bats for about 20 or 30 minutes?


The credit card industry would just sic Senator MBNA on those two.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: Cinedelic: Can we just lock the entire United States credit industry into a small room with Elizabeth Warren and Katie Porter and a pair of baseball bats for about 20 or 30 minutes?  Then just walk away and ignore any loud sounds or screams that might seep out.

Lol...are you assuming that Warren would win??


Did seriously you just ask me if I thought that a 73 year old and 49 year old pair of unathletic women armed only with sticks could in fact actually, literally, genuinely, truly, for real beat up the over 2.2 million people who work in the United States banking industry in under half an hour?

The answer is: Yes.  Yes, I think they could.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: RogermcAllen: Who pays late fees anyway?  Last time I forgot to pay my bill I just called BoA and said "I lost track of the day and missed my payment.  I paid in full the next day.  Is there anything we can do about this fee?".  The agent said "Sure, I've credited your account for $25.  Is there anything else I can help you with today?".

Mine is on auto draft, the only time I've ever been late was when BoA bought FleetBoston, two months in a row they gave me a confirmation number for my auto payment but the money never left my checking account. I got a letter during month 3 that I was in default and was going to owe all sorts of late fees, penalties, and interest.

I called them up and asked WTF happened, they had no explanation. I told them I wanted to pay right now since I had the money sitting there and they were the ones that didn't take it. They said they could do an electronic check for same day payment but there would be a $25 fee.

I went ballistic and threatened to contact the NY State Attorney General. They put a manager on the phone, I got charged the $25, but immediately got a $25 credit since they had given me 2 confirmation numbers and then failed to get the funds and I obviously hadn't been late since the money was just sitting in my checking account. I also got a $100 credit for my frustration.


I had a similar autopay issue, but it was with my mortgage and I am an idiot...so I didn't notice the problem until several weeks later.

The autopay just didn't happen. The next month it did, but it was still for the regular amount and my checking account had more money than it was supposed to. I called them up, explained it all, paid the missing payment and everything looked great on the website a few days later.

Fast forward.... something like 20 months and I'm buying a new house. They pull my credit report and, sure enough, I had a ding for a late, less than 60 day, mortgage payment.

And that's why I never trust autopay crap anymore.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: robodog: RogermcAllen: Who pays late fees anyway?  Last time I forgot to pay my bill I just called BoA and said "I lost track of the day and missed my payment.  I paid in full the next day.  Is there anything we can do about this fee?".  The agent said "Sure, I've credited your account for $25.  Is there anything else I can help you with today?".

Mine is on auto draft, the only time I've ever been late was when BoA bought FleetBoston, two months in a row they gave me a confirmation number for my auto payment but the money never left my checking account. I got a letter during month 3 that I was in default and was going to owe all sorts of late fees, penalties, and interest.

I called them up and asked WTF happened, they had no explanation. I told them I wanted to pay right now since I had the money sitting there and they were the ones that didn't take it. They said they could do an electronic check for same day payment but there would be a $25 fee.

I went ballistic and threatened to contact the NY State Attorney General. They put a manager on the phone, I got charged the $25, but immediately got a $25 credit since they had given me 2 confirmation numbers and then failed to get the funds and I obviously hadn't been late since the money was just sitting in my checking account. I also got a $100 credit for my frustration.

You trust credit card companies with an auto draft from your bank account?  Yikes...


Yup, never had a problem in 30 years other than that one incident, what I won't do is let utility companies auto draft after reading enough horror stories of massively miscalculated bills.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: Who pays late fees anyway?  Last time I forgot to pay my bill I just called BoA and said "I lost track of the day and missed my payment.  I paid in full the next day.  Is there anything we can do about this fee?".  The agent said "Sure, I've credited your account for $25.  Is there anything else I can help you with today?".


ok sure Sen. Coons
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What's next, a 'hurt fee fee's fee'?
 
Hinged
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Little known fact:  fee-based services (and fees in general) are how your local banks work.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

skybird659: If everyone in America got rid of all their credit cards except 1 or 2 that they saved for REAL emergencies (NOT a 3rd tv for the playroom!), this country's economy would pop like a soap bubble because it's based on the majority of Americans living in debt. How's that working out?


We could all pay off all of our own debt and still be underwater
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: RogermcAllen: Who pays late fees anyway?  Last time I forgot to pay my bill I just called BoA and said "I lost track of the day and missed my payment.  I paid in full the next day.  Is there anything we can do about this fee?".  The agent said "Sure, I've credited your account for $25.  Is there anything else I can help you with today?".

The system may have changed but there is literally a flowchart they follow. If I remember correctly, this will happen only once a year.


If you are farking up your payments more than once a year you deserve to pay the fee or don't deserve credit at all
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A little tip for the kids looking to avoid a late fee:

When paying your Diner's Club bill, before putting the stamp on and licking the envelope, take today's date and decrement the year by "1" and write that as the date on the check.

"That payment's not late - I wrote that check a year ago"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Cinedelic: Can we just lock the entire United States credit industry into a small room with Elizabeth Warren and Katie Porter and a pair of baseball bats for about 20 or 30 minutes?  Then just walk away and ignore any loud sounds or screams that might seep out.

Lol...are you assuming that Warren would win??


No, see, the credit card companies like to rape people so he is wanting to see Warren and Porter get raped. Pretty disgusting but who am I to kink shame?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: robodog: RogermcAllen: Who pays late fees anyway?  Last time I forgot to pay my bill I just called BoA and said "I lost track of the day and missed my payment.  I paid in full the next day.  Is there anything we can do about this fee?".  The agent said "Sure, I've credited your account for $25.  Is there anything else I can help you with today?".

Mine is on auto draft, the only time I've ever been late was when BoA bought FleetBoston, two months in a row they gave me a confirmation number for my auto payment but the money never left my checking account. I got a letter during month 3 that I was in default and was going to owe all sorts of late fees, penalties, and interest.

I called them up and asked WTF happened, they had no explanation. I told them I wanted to pay right now since I had the money sitting there and they were the ones that didn't take it. They said they could do an electronic check for same day payment but there would be a $25 fee.

I went ballistic and threatened to contact the NY State Attorney General. They put a manager on the phone, I got charged the $25, but immediately got a $25 credit since they had given me 2 confirmation numbers and then failed to get the funds and I obviously hadn't been late since the money was just sitting in my checking account. I also got a $100 credit for my frustration.

You trust credit card companies with an auto draft from your bank account?  Yikes...


You realize your credit card company is a bank, right?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "If the proposal is enacted, credit card issuers will be forced to adjust to the new risks by reducing credit lines, tightening standards for new accounts and raising APRs for all consumers, including the millions who pay on time," Nichols said.

YES. Tighten your farking standards. Reduce your credit lines. Including late fees as part of your profit model, and encouraging consumers to borrow more than they can repay, is the very embodiment of predatory lending.


You don't see where this will impact the "problem customers" even more?

Reduced credit - Sorry, we're lowering your credit limit.  You have 30 days to get your debt below you incur over the limit charges,

Tightening standards - That's a way of saying raising interest rates even more for low credit scores.

Raising APIs on all customers - That shouldn't need any explanation.

In my 20s I was an idiot with credit cards and it wasn't until I was 40 that I had everything paid off.  The only way to win their game is not to play - pay em off every month unless it's a real emergency.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also this sucks for those of us who actually pay our bills on time, because it starts cutting into the perks cards offer you.

It also sucks for people with so-so credit who are on the path to rebuilding it, because it will be harder for them to move to better cards.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mock26: I very briefly had a bank that would process all of your previous day's deductions and then all of your deposits to your checking account, regardless of the time they were submitted. They would never admit it but I am certain the reason for this was to try and be able to hit people with charges for being overdrawn.


There is also the common practice of processing all the deductions on a given day ordered from the highest amount to the lowest.  This makes it more likely to be able to bill you for more overdrafts, since each deduction can count as a separate overdraft.

/ Fark the banks and set them on fire.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: Can we just lock the entire United States credit industry into a small room with Elizabeth Warren and Katie Porter and a pair of baseball bats for about 20 or 30 minutes?  Then just walk away and ignore any loud sounds or screams that might seep out.


Sacks of oranges.
 
alienated
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Cinedelic: Can we just lock the entire United States credit industry into a small room with Elizabeth Warren and Katie Porter and a pair of baseball bats for about 20 or 30 minutes?  Then just walk away and ignore any loud sounds or screams that might seep out.

Sacks of oranges.


But, the injuries *need* to be visible.
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: A little tip for the kids looking to avoid a late fee:

When paying your Diner's Club bill, before putting the stamp on and licking the envelope, take today's date and decrement the year by "1" and write that as the date on the check.

"That payment's not late - I wrote that check a year ago"


I understand that going to jail for fraud does not constitute a good day.
 
