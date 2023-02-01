 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Vermont middle school basketball - serious business   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is so totally messed up.
As a former long time resident of that county, it disgusts me that people out that much onus of control on school sports. Or sports at all.
It's stupid.
Just farking dumb.

I'm looking at every son of a biatch reading this who ejaculates a loud OHHH! When watching a game, as it that thing that just happened that you did not do and have 0 control over and means nothing to the health, safety, and security of any person alive is suddenly important.

It isn't.

Stop acting like it does.

You look like your on some kind of spectrum where intelligent folks have no idea why you are having Tourette syndrome over a bunch of idiots who can't figure out how to make a bed, let alone treat women with respect.

And it escalates, this normalcy of thinking sportsball is important, and then people get killed.
Did they had to grease the poles in Philly?

That sounds wrong on every level.

Now the school has to have an uncomfortabe assembly but not cancel the culture of stupidity because that would punish every one, you know, having a frank, and honest discussion about how A GODDAMNED MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKET BALL GAME IS JUST A farkING GAME YOU STUPID farkING DIPshiatS.

and now here's Todd, with sports.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I didn't know that anyone in Vermont played basketball
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They may not have details yet, but I guarantee that someone called out "calm down, Grandpa" at him.
 
6nome
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What flavor will Ben & Jerry's make for this?
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sports parents are a different breed. I don't know what fuels it, but it can be scary.
 
Zyerne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FFS.. it's.. a game. If people can't act like adults and just watch it without acting like a meth-addled ape, then it'd be a good idea to discontinue spectator sports there.
 
nick_papagiorgio [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
turbokat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I had three guesses as to where this happened and I did not guess AL-Burgh. Surprising and super sad. My boss is a middle school basketball coach and he's really seen an uptick in the lip officials and coaching staff get these days. At this rate, school sports will be cut not due to budget, but entitlement.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Zyerne: FFS.. it's.. a game. If people can't act like adults and just watch it without acting like a meth-addled ape, then it'd be a good idea to discontinue spectator sports there.


If you think that's bad, you should see Twitch chat.
Any multiplayer game that a streamer plays with other streamers, is subject to the same sort of thing.
Plus you have the added toxic element of internet chatting.
If streamer B does something to slight streamer A then streamer A's chat will get angry on streamer A's behalf (even if streamer A does not), maybe to the point of IRL harassment. Of course that depends to some degree on the environment/community that the streamer cultivates.
 
germ78
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If my cousin hadn't blocked me on Facebook, I could probably find out which tweaker from St. Albans was the perp.
 
turbokat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

6nome: What flavor will Ben & Jerry's make for this?


Spoiled Sport: Sour grapes and sour milk with a Crest toothpaste finish.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Very sad. Just shows that you don't need guns to kill people. All you need are out of control hotheads and your body. The guy's right, you need to promote a more positive kind of environment and mentality to prevent things like this. Normal people don't just attack others even when getting into arguments. There's a special kind of mental problem when you start attacking someone else instead of just talking shiat and leaving it that way. Of course you can't blame the first person who got attacked from fighting back.

Preventative measures are very important when it comes to stopping people from initiating violence in the first place. At schools, you probably need people who will teach kids to value life and the safety of others. The idea of "Treat others the way you want to be treated" is important to impart as well. A lot of people who get involved in fights do not fully understand that it doesn't take much to kill people. Maybe they have this fantasy that just like in movies, you can beat the hell out of someone and the worst that could happen to them is end up with bandages in a hospital. No, real life is far worse than that. Even if you just get pushed and you trip, your head could hit the ground and you'll have a seizure and a brain damage that lasts a lifetime, if you ever survive. That little wound you gave to someone could become an infection leading to something worse or death. You can actually blind someone with a slap or a punch if you hit them a certain way. Any attack can make life changing or ending effects. You'd ruin both someone's life and yours.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

You are an assistant middle school basketball coach?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"...but at least he died doing what he loved..."
 
turbokat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I wish!
My boss volunteers at his kid's middle school. Probably not much longer though.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Man, those quotes from the superintendents show that corpospeak is alive and well in every facet of human existence.

I am expecting to hear "Russell Giroux experienced an unexpected cessation of life" at some point in my life.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This happened to my middle school basketball team.  A bunch of angry parents followed us to the bus, and some guy was hiatting the side of our bus with an axe handle.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
GreenSun:

Preventative measures are very important when it comes to stopping people from initiating violence in the first place.

Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

6nome: What flavor will Ben & Jerry's make for this?


ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Our parents put us in soccer leagues and there were no problems with violent parents. I mean, they just wanted us out of the house so they could watch real football and roller derby (Hi Mom!) on TV.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Spectators that cannot behave appropriately can be barred from events and can face criminal charges.

Or death. Death is a possibility.
 
6nome
‘’ less than a minute ago  

turbokat: 6nome: What flavor will Ben & Jerry's make for this?

Spoiled Sport: Sour grapes and sour milk with a Crest toothpaste finish.


Starring Jimmy Fallon.
 
