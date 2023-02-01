 Skip to content
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dolphins and Humans Work Together to Catch Fish in Brazil

Cetacean needed.
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Dolphins and Humans Work Together to Catch Fish in Brazil

Cetacean needed.


done in one
 
BlakCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See how much better co-operation works as opposed to competition?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlakCat: See how much better co-operation works as opposed to competition?


Great........communist hippy dolphins.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Brazilian fish do they catch?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlakCat: See how much better co-operation works as opposed to competition?


Why don't you ask the fish?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dolphins- the Border Collies of the ocean!
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: How many Brazilian fish do they catch?

[Fark user image image 300x300]


Seems like .0002% give or take.
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wonder if there are other cases where dolphins benefit from confused or panicked fish. If so then dolphins ma have just transferred that knowledge to shore net fishermen.

Say for example dolphins like barracudas.They are lousy eating and hard to catch but great for panicking fish.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Changing sea surface temperatures are leading to fewer mullets...

I thought it might have been caused by the West Virginia opioid crisis.
 
