(NBC New York)   There's F-ing things up and then there's this   (nbcnewyork.com)
35
•       •       •

Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must be the same crew who did the sign in Ben Carson's house.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How far did they mess up that O'Keeffe?

By MILES O'Keeffe!
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big effn deal.

At least it's not Virginia Wollfe, everybody's afraid of her, thanks to that guy Allbee.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image image 590x770]


Yep. I was genuinely like wtf when I learned that. Poor Jesse. Talk about alternate timelines...
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TBH i wouldn't have noticed
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be easy to fix, just buff off the lower leg of the original final E and squeeze another E in there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: Big effn deal.

At least it's not Virginia Wollfe, everybody's afraid of her, thanks to that guy Allbee.


A reminder that Edward Albee was a racist asshole.

There are several versions of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? depending on the racial makeup of the cast. And Albee/Albee's estate only allows for certain combinations of race in the cast. It's something like one of the couples can be Black, but they have to both be Black. No interracial couples allowed. Seriously.

I don't even know how the estate/Albee's demands handle other races, or people of mixed race, or how they even determine what someone's race is. But if you try to put on the play and you don't follow their racist demands, they will aggressively sue the sh*t out of you. It's incredibly gross.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
99% of people won't even notice.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They F'ed it up when they should have FF'ed it up?
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wjla.comView Full Size
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is JUST like the time they spelled my name wrong in the yearbook.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, someone ran out of F's to give?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Must be the same crew who did the sign in Ben Carson's house.

[Fark user image 850x446]


Ha ha!  We all know the correct word is Humidity.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: TBH i wouldn't have noticed


I'm fairly sure it would be pronounced the same either way, so that F was unnecessary.  Could probably lose one of the e's too.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She used to really get pissed off at Starbucks for mangling her name on her espresso
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TBF I thought it was spelled like Danny O'Keefe too.

But I wasn't the one in charge of the monument now, was I?
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dryknife: She used to really get pissed off at Starbucks for mangling her name on her espresso


Oblig.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As an ex Long Islander, I appreciate this f-up.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

steklo: As an ex Long Islander, I appreciate this f-up.
[Fark user image 768x431]


I bet Jon was pissed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

whidbey: I bet Jon was pissed.


Honestly, he probably didn't even notice...
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size


Yarr!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
s-i.huffpost.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I worked in our high school's print shop my senior year.  A couple of times the client had typos in the copy they gave us, and I wanted to fix them.

Mr. Antosh said nope, we have a record of what they sent us.  If we change it, and that was intentional, we have to redo the whole job at our cost.

/sounded like he had gotten stung on it in the past
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Must be the same crew who did the sign in Ben Carson's house.

[Fark user image image 850x446]


I'm currently amusing myself by pronouncing that the same as "po' boy".
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh, and one of those signs that passes spell check:
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image image 590x770]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why should they change? She's the one who sucks.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In the grand spectrum of F-ups this barely moves the needle.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have to go with the Museum, she's obviously spelling her name wrong.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: [s-i.huffpost.com image 850x425]


Most people spell it Floridia.
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh, come on! O'Keefe is the correct spelling, it's the artist's spelling that is wrong here
 
