(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "We learn from failure, not from success." ― Bram Stoker, Dracula. Man, at this rate, I'm going to be the most educated person in the world. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Mistaken Edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So last week, mistakes were made. I foolishly and fully believed that everyone in the world realized the New York Times Pitchbot was a comical parody account, and that it wouldn't turn into a political mudfest, but sadly my hopes were dashed. While there was some good information regarding the elevator pitch, or promoting your work in general, it was largely drowned out by politics so we're reprising the theme this week. Well, look on the bright side: at least I didn't go with the off-color 'pitchers and catchers' joke that was my first thought. I've already learned from that kind of mistake.

Anyway, to recap: an elevator pitch is a short advertisement for your work, intended to just grab the attention of someone enough that you can give them a synopsis. There's all sorts of rules or formats people suggest you should use, but the core of the problem is the same whether you're writing the blurb on the back cover of your novel, writing a tweet for #PitMad (or something like that, as it's now sadly defunct) or literally stuck in an elevator for a few precious seconds with a rich and credulous editor willing to publish anything that interests them. That last one will probably never happen, but luck is 99% preparation. So don't let yourself get stuck in that elevator with nothing to say!

Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

Self-promotion is for me the hardest part of writing. How do you promote your work and get people interested in what you do?

Writer's Thread Writing Prompt of the Week!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tcaptain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Write for the fark anthology!
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know these kinds of threads existed.

Besides "write, write, write", and "keep writing even if what you're putting out seems like it sucks", any advice for some budding word-mongers?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We learn from failure, not from success." ― Rep. George Santos

For the ultra rare writing/Pol tab cross thread.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tcaptain: Write for the fark anthology!


This.

Please submit stories for the anthology. We have a ton of really talented writers here on Fark. I re-read every one of the anthologies regularly.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I find one of the reasons this is a truth for us
"We learn from failure, not from success."

because so many successes can not be explained or replicated.
We can ID that we were successful, but we can rarely identify exactly why we were in any way we can replicate later.

However we are often pretty good at IDing what the failure was/what went wrong, though that is not the same as learning from that and not repeating it.
But we do seem to be fairly good at that step of when we had a failure, we were able to examine the situation and determine why things failed/what aspects of the situation were the failure points.

IDing the problems we had, and actually learning to not repeat them are seeming two really different things though. Clearly i'm just speaking about the part where we determined what the failure cause was, not the part where we learn something from that. ;)
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I didn't know these kinds of threads existed.

Besides "write, write, write", and "keep writing even if what you're putting out seems like it sucks", any advice for some budding word-mongers?


If there is a writer's group in your area, consider attending one of their meetings. Understanding how other writers deal with problems can often help with apparently dissimilar issues you might be having.

Every writer has different gimmicks/tricks to keep the creative juices flowing. Find something that works for you and stick to it until it doesn't work anymore, then change things up.

Don't let yourself get bogged down with writing something in a linear fashion. Write down vignettes and scenes as they occur to you, and worry about fitting them into a linear storyline afterwards. Your mind will work on various aspects of the overall story, and you'll probably develop a story narrative organically, based on the vignettes/scenes/dialogue you've already assembled.

What works for others may not work for you. If it does, that's awesome. Don't panic if "Miss Grey's Extra-Awesome Writing Tips for Newbie Authors" fails to ignite a flurry of creativity for you. Find something that does work (music, legal mind-altering substances, yoga, percussive-maintenance therapy- whatever works).

Don't listen to anonymous idiots on internet message boards. Their situation may not translate well to yours, and a lot of them us are ass-hats.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm weird, but I write for fun and don't really care if anyone reads me.

I submit to Fark Anthologies and post a few links on Facebook, but that's it.
 
palelizard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Has anybody written a choose-your-own-adventure type story, and if so, what mistakes did you learn from?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I didn't know these kinds of threads existed.

Besides "write, write, write", and "keep writing even if what you're putting out seems like it sucks", any advice for some budding word-mongers?


Number one, look out for these threads, one gets submitted every Wednesday (or Thursday if I'm like, hung over and forget or something)

I usually post 'how to write like famous writer X' or something along those lines, which usually boils down to a list of tips for writing. We've been doing this for a while, so a couple of tips keep showing up from a bunch of different authors, which really suggests how important they are. Some of the big ones are:

1. "The muse respects dedication." Set a habit of sitting down once per day and writing something. Even if you have nothing to write about. Even if it's just "See Dick! See Jane! See Jane shank Dick with a rusty shiv!" and then you delete it all thirty seconds later. The habit and practice of literally just sitting down and putting something on a page is how it all starts.

(You can see the daily war threads for one way I'm doing that--every day I post some absurdist satire propaganda, and every day I wonder if I can come up with something worth writing, and every day I write . . . well, something, anyway)

2. Read. You can't write if you don't read, because reading is how you get the tools you need to use. Read for enjoyment, but also train yourself to dissect what you're reading. What is the author doing that's cool? What works well? What's failing miserably?

3. Write about things you know. By 'things you know' it really means your lived experiences -- things you've done, places you've been, things you've seen. But keep in mind that you can write about things you research enough to know them: some writers spend a full year doing the background research for a book, and others just wing it based on what they already know.

4. Lastly, accept that everything you write is going to be the absolutely worst, most god-awful eye-stabbingly bad thing in the world. You'll despair, think it's crap, be dejected . . . and then set it aside and come back and look at it after a few weeks or months. Quite often, you'll think 'Huh, that's actually . . . good."

I personally highly recommend getting On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft by Stephen King. He's extremely approachable as a writer, and says 'I am the literary equivalent of a Big Mac and fries.' He's a great place to start, and that book is a solid nuts-and-bolts manual of how writing gets done. That book is literally a toolbox you can pick up, root around in, and start using.

But above all, keep an eye out for these threads, and consider sending in something to the annual Fark Fiction Anthologies!

https://farkfiction.net/
 
tcaptain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: tcaptain: Write for the fark anthology!

This.

Please submit stories for the anthology. We have a ton of really talented writers here on Fark. I re-read every one of the anthologies regularly.


Here's a question.  If you have appeared in the Fark Anthology, does that count as being able to call  yourself a "Published" author/writer?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I never met a 4 I didn't liek.

/best of tiems
//blurst of tiem5
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

toraque: Writer's Thread Writing Prompt of the Week!


NBC Peacock desiccated and mummified?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tcaptain: Here's a question.  If you have appeared in the Fark Anthology, does that count as being able to call  yourself a "Published" author/writer?


I do.  ;-)
 
rwellor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tcaptain: Wenchmaster: tcaptain: Write for the fark anthology!

This.

Please submit stories for the anthology. We have a ton of really talented writers here on Fark. I re-read every one of the anthologies regularly.

Here's a question.  If you have appeared in the Fark Anthology, does that count as being able to call  yourself a "Published" author/writer?


You can link it from your Amazon Author page, so that's gonna be a "yes".^^

I have at least two publications in anthologies that border on the embarrassing (the anthologies, not my pieces --- I think?). But they have ISBNs and some sales, so.......

Also had to pull one accepted piece that later ended up in the FARK anthology because at least two of the other stories involved were complicated forms of authorial suicide. An incestuous Native-American super-assassin whose native "rituals" were risible and whose assassination skills were worse than mine would be... Oh, and written by a older White dude.....It would have been horrible.^^

/my life story
 
