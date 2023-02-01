 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Japan Today)   Mad Lib like sentence detected from article: "Illegal counterfeit anime girl huggy pillow cover trafficking"   (japantoday.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange, Kanagawa Prefecture, Copyright infringement, Copyright, Software, Tokyo, Japan, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Prosecutor  
•       •       •

407 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2023 at 5:35 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oddly enough, "Illegal Counterfeit Anime Girl Huggy Pillow Cover Trafficking" is my favorite seinen manga.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Prosecutors say they will be seeking "heavy punishment."

Pretty sure he'd be into that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At what point will sex workers start getting requests to wear anime pillow covers in order to satisfy their clients desires?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sure, advertisement, I'd like a job in Japan.
*click*
Fark user imageView Full Size



Whoa, nevermind.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Oddly enough, "Illegal Counterfeit Anime Girl Huggy Pillow Cover Trafficking" is my favorite seinen manga.


When did they go back to these short titles?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nice to finally find out what happened to Mike_LowELL.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: At what point will sex workers start getting requests to wear anime pillow covers in order to satisfy their clients desires?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The shortest distance between two toilets is a straight curve." I got that doing a Mad Lib back around 1980, and it has stuck with me ever since. And it still makes me laugh.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: At what point will sex workers start getting requests to wear anime pillow covers in order to satisfy their clients desires?


Oh, bless your heart.
 
wozzeck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's scary is I saw the headline and immediately processed it as "guy making counterfeit waifu pillows" with complete accuracy.

He should have just made Lauren Boebert ones. In the US, lots of market overlap and could have claimed free speech.
 
Mouser
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subby, it's called a dakimakura.

The reason English has 4x the vocabulary of any other language is that we're not ashamed to steal foreign words when expressing the same idea in English would lead to run-on sentences like TFA's headline.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

What a Huggy Bear huggy pillow may look like.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
 Obviously not many go into the Anime sanctum that is the anime enthusiast bedroom.  Except other admirers. Kinky.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Ilegal Anime Girl Huggy Pillow" is the name of my Baby Metal Cover Band.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why does this headline make me suspect that Krieger is somehow involved?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wondered why my order wasn't arri- ahem, WHO WOULD BUY SOMETHING LIKE THAT? NOT I!
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: RodneyToady: Oddly enough, "Illegal Counterfeit Anime Girl Huggy Pillow Cover Trafficking" is my favorite seinen manga.

When did they go back to these short titles?


Nowadays, that manga would be called "Help! I can't believe my girlfriend is an illegal counterfeit anime girl pillow cover trafficker and I am stuck in a demon world where all disputes are settled with nude korfball."
 
clutchcargo2002
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: At what point will sex workers start getting requests to wear anime pillow covers in order to satisfy their clients desires?


animegao kigurumi
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.