(ABC News)   Social media misogynist who bragged about taking advantage of lax Romanian laws gets to enjoy 30 more days of lax Romanian hospitality   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Law, Crime, Human rights, Coercion, Twitter, Asset, Due process, Violence  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they allow conjugal visits, right, Andrew?  Oh, only from the other prisoners?
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
fiddlehead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Blather, rinse, repeat.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
""So far the system has failed," she said. "The Tate brothers, who are both U.S. citizens, have been in jail for over 30 days now without bail and without any charges filed against them.""

- System is working just fine.
- USA is AFAIK the only nation in the World that does bail.
- Not true, they've been charged. Otherwise they'd been released after 24 hours. And they keep getting extensions because the court thinks the case against them will lead to a term of a longer duration.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Behind the Bastards podcast just finished up a four part series on this guy.  It is way more fascinating than I initially realized.

I never heard of the man until the Gretna thing, but he really, REALLY tapped into something.  What BTB pointed out was that Tate started posting his videos to TikTok and YouTube and whatever knowing he would get deplatformed.  It was intentional strategy all along.  He talks about it; how he wanted to get a ratio of maybe 7:3 people who love you and people who hate you, because it builds your notoriety.  Once you get deplatformed, the people who have been following you start posting your clips on their own, and that takes on its own life.  There are hundreds of thousands of people doing this for you, so it's impossible to block them all.

And by doing that, he actually managed to become the main trend on TikTok AFTER they deplatformed him.  His greatest success, a time when he made hundreds upon hundreds of millions of dollars, he had no direct presence on social media at all.  It was all angry teenage boys posting clips for him.

I hate to admit it, but for all his arrogance and apparent stupidity with the Greta Thuneberg incident, that strategy is a stroke of genius.  His "advice" is terrible, and he comes across as a complete dumb ass, but he clearly understood social media in a way no one else did.

It's fascinating stuff.  If you can keep your lunch down listening to this hateful, narcissistic prick run his mouth, the podcast is worth a listen.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This guy is dumb enough to keep books on the people he trafficked. I'm normally not a proponent of extreme interrogation methods. He's got two pinkies to spare.
 
ElFugawz [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who the fark is this nutsack who constantly comes up on fark? Headlines never gave much of an indication aside from him being a POS.

/never mind, don't need to know
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If your ideological hero is hiding in Eastern Europe and then gets caught because he engaged in an online slap fight with a teen, you may want to reassess who you're listening to online.

Every now & then the Meta apps try to throw this brand of mental poison on my feed to see if I'll bite. It's gross.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: Who the fark is this nutsack who constantly comes up on fark? Headlines never gave much of an indication aside from him being a POS.

/never mind, don't need to know


Being Fark-Famous is a thing, you know...

/didn't know who the fark he was before either
 
JAYoung
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

He might have gotten away with it had he not decided imprisoning under-age sex slaves was a good idea.
That and tangling with Greta.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: His "advice" is terrible, and he comes across as a complete dumb ass, but he clearly understood social media in a way no one else did.


He understands the deep desire of your more-pathetic teen/20's boys to justify & explain their own failures & stupidity. Which is basically a universal constant present since Cain & Abel.

His notions are very appealing to a subset of selfish, impulsive, mysogynist male failures who miraculously somehow remain utterly narcissistic while lacking much or any success to be narcissistic about.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: At least they allow conjugal visits, right, Andrew?  Oh, only from the other prisoners?
How the fark is rape funny to you?

fark all of the way off and keep farking off. Forever.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Also, [where-is-your-chin.jpg]
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: ""So far the system has failed," she said. "The Tate brothers, who are both U.S. citizens, have been in jail for over 30 days now without bail and without any charges filed against them.""

- System is working just fine.
- USA is AFAIK the only nation in the World that does bail.
- Not true, they've been charged. Otherwise they'd been released after 24 hours. And they keep getting extensions because the court thinks the case against them will lead to a term of a longer duration.


Aaaaaaaaaaand they hired a lawyer that knows nothing about Romanian law, nor is licensed to practice there.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

At the end of the day all he did was find another way to profit by making the world an even shiattier place, there are already loads of those.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: Who the fark is this nutsack who constantly comes up on fark? Headlines never gave much of an indication aside from him being a POS.

/never mind, don't need to know


You should learn who he is because he has lots of followers and supporters.
Which means he might affect you one day.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

neapoi: Psychopusher: At least they allow conjugal visits, right, Andrew?  Oh, only from the other prisoners?
How the fark is rape funny to you?

fark all of the way off and keep farking off. Forever.


He was arrested for human trafficking, rape, forming an organised crime group and other offenses in Romania. I certainly have no sympathy for such a vile person. So I'm okay with our mocking of his fate, if convicted.

/You sound old.
//Thanks, as I thought I was getting cynical.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: ""So far the system has failed," she said. "The Tate brothers, who are both U.S. citizens, have been in jail for over 30 days now without bail and without any charges filed against them.""

- System is working just fine.
- USA is AFAIK the only nation in the World that does bail.
- Not true, they've been charged. Otherwise they'd been released after 24 hours. And they keep getting extensions because the court thinks the case against them will lead to a term of a longer duration.


You know, you could have wikied Bail.

They even have a section on the Czech Republic in there.

Though, given what it says, it does sound like everything is working just fine.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Where's his chin?
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Begoggle: ElFugawz: Who the fark is this nutsack who constantly comes up on fark? Headlines never gave much of an indication aside from him being a POS.

/never mind, don't need to know

You should learn who he is because he has lots of followers and supporters.
Which means he might affect you one day.


Oh, incels are still a thing? Ok then. But still: why should I care which specific nutsack they're pledging allegiance to today?

// if history is a guide, the current Head Nutsack will get dethroned either because they endorse pedophilia/trafficked underage people for sex or because they shot a woman or five
// or they're Ben Shapiro and they can't see over the lectern anyway
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kling_klang_bed: Ketchuponsteak: ""So far the system has failed," she said. "The Tate brothers, who are both U.S. citizens, have been in jail for over 30 days now without bail and without any charges filed against them.""

- System is working just fine.
- USA is AFAIK the only nation in the World that does bail.
- Not true, they've been charged. Otherwise they'd been released after 24 hours. And they keep getting extensions because the court thinks the case against them will lead to a term of a longer duration.

Aaaaaaaaaaand they hired a lawyer that knows nothing about Romanian law, nor is licensed to practice there.


You know what judges love? Lawyers from other places who come in and start lecturing on how the law works "back home". That always goes over so well.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

neapoi: Psychopusher: At least they allow conjugal visits, right, Andrew?  Oh, only from the other prisoners?
How the fark is rape funny to you?

fark all of the way off and keep farking off. Forever.


I get a kick out of how rape suddenly becomes an issue to Fark's misogynist pigs when it happens to a man.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
macadamnut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

neapoi: Psychopusher: At least they allow conjugal visits, right, Andrew?  Oh, only from the other prisoners?
How the fark is rape funny to you?

fark all of the way off and keep farking off. Forever.


He (Tate) is on record advocating rape.  He's a pro-rape activist.  How do you know he would even mind?  Maybe he has the courage of his own convictions (okay that's a joke).
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i think he's a turd who weak incels look up to, but still, from a legal standpoint, it seems they are giving him the runaround.....  He's not even been charged with anything, and essentially in jail, perpetually?     Being a jerk doesn't warrant that type of treatment.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

T.rex: i think he's a turd who weak incels look up to, but still, from a legal standpoint, it seems they are giving him the runaround.....  He's not even been charged with anything, and essentially in jail, perpetually?     Being a jerk doesn't warrant that type of treatment.


Maybe now he will know how some of the women he has abused feel.
 
