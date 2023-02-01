|
It's Not News, It's Fark
Fark NotNewsletter: Fark and the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, 20 years later
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2023-02-01 1:06:00 PM (6 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone hope your week was well
I wanted to draw your attention to an exceptional Fark thread from the archives - Space shuttle Columbia explodes on re-entry. All on board killed
Twenty years ago today, Columbia broke up over Texas on re-entry. I had forgotten we had the discussion going in real time. I remember someone calling me the minute it happened so we could post the link. I had been asleep - early 2003 was pre-kids for me, I haven't slept past 7 a.m. in years. Good ole Fb- is there in the comments as well. Wonder whatever happened to that guy. Other than fathering 1000 kids.
2003 was a wild ride in general. Later that week, 20 years ago, I turned 30. Later that month, Kentucky got hit by a huge ice storm and we were without power for over a week. Later that summer, Storm was born. He's taking a gap year this year before heading off to college, it's been nice having him around. We've spent a bunch of time together this year. He started driving me to the gym twice a week for driving practice, and last month decided if he was going to be at the gym he might as well try to build a workout regimen for himself. He's progressing so fast he'll be passing me in no time. I'm going to miss him in the fall, but wherever he ends up, it's just a round-trip flight at most.
Been thinking a lot about anniversaries because next week I turn 50. Fark turns 24 around the same time; I had just turned 26 when I started down this crazy path. I have no plans on stopping anytime soon. By the way, if you're wondering what to get me for my birthday, there's really only one thing I would like more than anything else - TotalFark subscribers. Fark wouldn't be here today without TotalFarkers. As an added bonus, we've got some fun new features coming down the pike this year. More on those later, I'll be releasing them on TotalFark first so I can get some help fine-tuning them before we release them to everyone. Help us keep the lights on as we gear up for Fark's 25th anniversary next year. It's gonna be weird and fun.
I've decided it's not worth my time to feel old. I thought I was old ten years ago when I turned 40, now that seems young. I'll probably feel the same way about 50 when I'm 60. Never younger than today, I figure.
No Fark News Livestream this week - we should be back next week.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
ScrimBoy spotted a problem with a video of a cop demonstrating how to use plungers to break into a car to save a baby doll
Pocket Ninja was inspired by an article about exposed oriented strand board walls as an interior design trend
snowjack had some information about a survey of pickup truck owners
Cake Hunter didn't appreciate the tone of west.la.lawyer's question about a bike ride video
nigeman shared behind-the-scenes gossip about "Home Improvement"
GardenWeasel revealed the inspiration behind an interesting design choice
The Dog Ate My Homework helped out with bearded clamorer's question about a video of a bike ride down a long hill
Squid_for_Brains had seen this red swirl room before
talkertopc built a home for those who love the bare OSB aesthetic
WickerNipple knew something about trees in Cache County, Utah being chopped down by mysterious vandals
Smart:
hardinparamedic shared experiences from working as a first responder in Shelby County, TN
TWX recalled a recent campaign from the church that prefers to not be referred to as "Mormon" anymore
Pocket Ninja was inspired by an article about exposed oriented strand board walls as an interior design trend
yahyahyah thought about the fact that people tend to regain weight they lost if they stop taking the new weight loss drugs
Tr0mBoNe could see why someone who scammed investors out of $4 billion chose a particular country as her destination
Bith Set Me Up argued that "defund the police" is a valid slogan
mistahtom pointed out that Adult Swim could stand to reconsider more of their collaborations
NephilimNexus knew who'd like a car for people who "have a lot of disposable income" and are "scared of anything and everything"
CSB Sunday Morning theme: So shines a good deed in a weary world
Smart: Miss Stein shared how much a small bit of kindness can mean to someone who needs it
Funny: Halfabee64 was confused after a couple of Catholic priests performed a mitzvah
Politics Funny:
Gordon Bennett explained who the guy was who announced he was running for president as his pregnant wife passed out in the background
Jiggatron69 knew what the amendment was that Marjorie Taylor Greene proposed
Chariset described the pattern that explains Donald Trump's behavior at Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway's funeral
Palined Parenthood found damning evidence against Ted Cruz
DoctorCal pointed out that the amendment introduced by Marjorie Taylor Greene had a huge loophole
Politics Smart:
khitsicker gave some reasons China and the U.S. would want to avoid going to war with each other
weddingsinger tore into Charlie Kirk's defense of slavery
Alphax thought that Rollan Roberts' announcement that he's running for president hit just the right tone
Gyrfalcon discussed the classified documents recovered from Joe Biden's and Trump's respective properties
hubiestubert agreed with a school board member about the purpose of public education
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
samsquatch demonstrated these sick moves
Dodo David invited a famous French stinker
retrophil went beyond comparing knives
RedZoneTuba gave Mars a hand
samsquatch cooked up some gaghwurst
Dodo David bought some special edition Cracker Jack
Yammering_Splat_Vector splatted right out of some poor guy's chest
RedZoneTuba's cat completed a difficult task
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed us why it's a bad idea to give ladders to gorillas
sl4psh0t found a stowaway on the International Space Station
Farktography theme: Rhapsody in Blue
common sense is an oxymoron took a casual portrait of a pretty bird
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Ex-Czech general leads presidential race over billionaire Babis, although some question how Babis was formed
Road closed signs are installed by overly-cautious crews well ahead of any danger, thought the trucker
In a stunning reversal of trends, a man's life was actually saved by eating at Arby's
I get the sense that Pence will be on defense for an immense offense at our expense. Hence, the suspense is intense
Giant douche arrested and charged with setting Illinois Planned Parenthood fire
3 killed, 6 injured in Placentia accident. That thing must have really come out flying
Five Russians who fled military conscription have been living in a South Korea airport for months, mostly because the only airline tickets available are all window seats
Stabababababababa Spadina Bus
Photo of TFG and Philly mob boss surfaces, forcing mob boss to do damage control
Chrysler announces little robot that will charge your new Ram Electric truck for you. Even smaller robot to charge the charging robot still under development
On this day in history, in 1993, American Chad Rowan became the first non-Japanese to achieve the highest rank in sumo wrestling, proving that there's no goal too high for Americans as long at it involves getting fat
Tool Time
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, although there was no real consensus on whether MTV should censor Miley Cyrus or uncensor Tom Petty and Weezer. On the Quiz itself, RaceDTruck came out on top with a score of 893. followed by baka-san in second with 881 and a tie for third between Denjiro and peachpicker with 871. Blackstone and The Third Man tied for fourth with 862, and WickerNipple made it into the top five with 854.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about what to eat at a Burns supper with your haggis, assuming you can get one here being that the USDA has deemed authentic haggis "unfit for human consumption" due to the fact that it contains lung, Only 24% of quiztakers knew that "neeps and tatties" referred to creamed potatoes and mashed swedes, a type of yellow turnip popular in Scotland and also called a rutabaga, Personally, if anyone ever names a meal after me, I'd prefer it to be something other than organ meat and icky vegetables.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about where the NFL goes to get their Lombardi trophy each year to present to the winner of the Superb Owl. 77% of quiztakers knew that the trophy is made by Tiffany & Co of New York, Which is unfortunate for the intern they send to pick it up each year, as he or she is also tasked with several hundred breakfast orders from the executives,
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which actor has appeared in four of the six movies which have grossed $2 billion at the box office. Those movies are "Avatar" and its sequel, "Avengers: Infinity War" and its sequel, "Endgame", "Titanic", and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". Only 49% of quiztakers knew that Samuel L. Jackson only appeared in the Avengers movies, while Zoe Saldaña appeared in green in the "Avengers" movies and in blue in "Avatar" and its sequels. Why do they always make her change colors?
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about what you get when you ask a South Carolina food truck vendor for an elephant ear. 97% of quiztakers knew that it was a triangle of deep-fried pastry coated in cinnamon and sugar. I guess you can never go wrong in assuming food trucks in South Carolina will sell you something deep fried and coated in sugar.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
6 Comments (+0 »)
