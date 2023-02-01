 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Dallas News)   Wintry weather stops the US Postal Service   (dallasnews.com) divider line
23
    More: Sad, Mail, United States Postal Service, Freezing rain, Winter storm, Dallas, Snow, Ice, rare weather-related closure  
•       •       •

755 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2023 at 12:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Glom of Nit is still OK, right?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't that automatically strip them of U.S. Citizenship and begin the deportation to Russia process that was instituted under Reagan?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it's Texas, all those tough rugged individualists always wuss out when a little bit of snow falls. It's those damned wind turbines that are to blame, they are the commie kryptonite of real american manly men
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rain and Sleet seen unphased; jealous of Snow's successes in the field...
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another victory for the still-unfired DeJoy, the USPS keeps getting weaker and weaker.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think Texans would realize that winter comes EVERY year.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fine, I'll post it again...

seinfeldmemes.comView Full Size
 
j.lunatic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: But Glom of Nit is still OK, right?


As long as you don't ask about Mrs Cake.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/ there is no threadjacking on Fark
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Rain and Sleet seen unphased; jealous of Snow's successes in the field...


I'm in Dallas.  There was no real snow, just a light dusting.  Most of it was ice pellets and freezing rain.  Now everything's packed down into a solid sheet and temperatures aren't supposed to get above freezing until tomorrow.  Oh, and there's more freezing drizzle in the forecast.

Granted, Dallas would have trouble with snow too.  I don't think the city even owns snowplows.  But I would so much rather have to get a couple of inches of snow off my car than chip it out like I did yesterday.  I feel sorry for the people who don't own ice scrapers.  One of my neighbors was pouring hot water on his car.  I hope he didn't break any windows.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm all for the postal service having incorruptable ideals, but I don't know that it's worth risking people's lives to get you your Val-Pak coupons one day earlier in the middle of a blizzard.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Another victory for the still-unfired DeJoy, the USPS keeps getting weaker and weaker.


We get it: oRaNgE mAn BaD!
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: AdmirableSnackbar: Another victory for the still-unfired DeJoy, the USPS keeps getting weaker and weaker.

We get it: oRaNgE mAn BaD!


Keyboards are on sale this week.
 
Kar98
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Yeah, it's Texas, all those tough rugged individualists always wuss out when a little bit of snow falls. It's those damned wind turbines that are to blame, they are the commie kryptonite of real american manly men


Man, is your 't wrangler ever gonna be in trouble when it comes out you managed to get away from him.
 
Kar98
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: You'd think Texans would realize that winter comes EVERY year.


Not in Texas.
 
Kar98
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Traffic in Dallas today:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1D9Vy4yhkQ
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Yeah, it's Texas, all those tough rugged individualists always wuss out when a little bit of snow falls. It's those damned wind turbines that are to blame, they are the commie kryptonite of real american manly men


Except it's not snow, we can drive on snow, maybe not as good as northern states, but we manage. The way Texas weather is, more often than not, we get freezing rain. Right now it's 28 and raining, which freezes once it hits the roads. I don't care where you live, when the roads are solid sheets of ice things are going to shut down.
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kar98: Traffic in Dallas today:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1D9Vy4yhkQ


Bridge ices before road.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: The Exit Stencilist: Yeah, it's Texas, all those tough rugged individualists always wuss out when a little bit of snow falls. It's those damned wind turbines that are to blame, they are the commie kryptonite of real american manly men

Except it's not snow, we can drive on snow, maybe not as good as northern states, but we manage. The way Texas weather is, more often than not, we get freezing rain. Right now it's 28 and raining, which freezes once it hits the roads. I don't care where you live, when the roads are solid sheets of ice things are going to shut down.


In my experience after living for a several years in northern climes, salting the roads usually helps get rid of ice
However, being in Austin for the freeze of '21, I have to assume that Texas has fark all for snow/ice road equipment or planning and will continue to have fark all and just allow shiat to shut down for days/weeks at a time, because common sense or acknowledging reality is not the "Texican Way"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nor wind nor hail nor sleet nor snow...

But Texas?  Whoa, buddy...
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: ReapTheChaos: The Exit Stencilist: Yeah, it's Texas, all those tough rugged individualists always wuss out when a little bit of snow falls. It's those damned wind turbines that are to blame, they are the commie kryptonite of real american manly men

Except it's not snow, we can drive on snow, maybe not as good as northern states, but we manage. The way Texas weather is, more often than not, we get freezing rain. Right now it's 28 and raining, which freezes once it hits the roads. I don't care where you live, when the roads are solid sheets of ice things are going to shut down.

In my experience after living for a several years in northern climes, salting the roads usually helps get rid of ice
However, being in Austin for the freeze of '21, I have to assume that Texas has fark all for snow/ice road equipment or planning and will continue to have fark all and just allow shiat to shut down for days/weeks at a time, because common sense or acknowledging reality is not the "Texican Way"


Do you think it makes sense for a state that only gets weather like this for a few days each winter to invest billions of dollars in equipment to deal with it? And it's not even that regular, there's plenty of winters where we don't get this kind of weather, or it may freeze up at night but be melted by 9 am once the sun comes out.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's freezing rain, not snow. That increases the degree of difficulty significantly.

And Dallas drivers are shiatty when the pavement is dry. They don't improve when the weather is terrible.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.