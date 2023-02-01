 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Sherlock Holmes Museum boss has won the right to kick his brother out of his home after a 10-year feud. Mycroft unavailable for comment   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Awkward, Ownership, London, Sherlock Holmes, Law, 221B Baker Street, Baker Street, Family, Promise  
imspartacus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Adventure of the Empty House?
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are Sherlock boffins gobsmacked over the row?
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Better than being kicked off the cliff.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/been there
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

imspartacus: The Adventure of the Empty House?


Ach, I'm sure there's nothing in it.
 
Two16
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MBooda: Better than being kicked off the cliff.
[Fark user image 395x600]
/been there


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I always read these things wondering who the scumbag is in the story.  I find what often happens is that you have one child, with special needs and no money, who is promised the home by the parents when they die, and the other siblings who see themselves as more entitled to the money, even though they have good incomes, who show up with attorneys and demands, and since Mom and Dad did not write a will, because they did not understand that their Republican children would throw their autistic sibling under the bus, if it meant they could buy a new BMW SUV with their share of the home share, the most vulnerable member of the family gets the short straw.

Of course that could just be a boomer thing, since they were taught their entire lives that there is no such thing as mental disease and that poverty is caused by sin and so failure should be punished with even more hardship.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mycroft too busy being silent at the Diogenes Club to make a comment.
 
Stantz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hmm, that's probably why it was closed the last time I went by there
 
docsigma
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sigerson Holmes available for comment but nobody asked him
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

docsigma: Sigerson Holmes available for comment but nobody asked him


He hates that "Sheer-Luck" gets all the glory.
 
