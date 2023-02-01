 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Do not go down driveway unless a showing is booked and confirmed. Bonus: free stuff
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting neighborhood but overpriced by a good $100k
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like the opening to an episode of A-Team.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad when Grandma and Grandpa dies or goes to assisted living.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good school zone, looks like a winner!
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: It's sad when Grandma and Grandpa dies or goes to assisted living.


It's also sad when people have mental conditions that cause compulsive behavior, such as hoarding.
 
buster_v
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who the hell took those pictures?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow, has the sheriff's department found the bodies yet?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sometimes, it's just easier to mow the house down with a crane and start from scratch.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

buster_v: Who the hell took those pictures?


Somebody in a hurry.  Probably the smell
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

buster_v: Who the hell took those pictures?


I was wondering if they intentionally used a camera from a 1994 phone.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If Step 1 is "obviously raze the structure to the ground & start over", any seller is going to have to settle for below the land value. A buyer is buying the land minus the cost of removing the vermin-infested blighted eyesore pop-pop called home.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm thinking whoever lived there, also died there. No surviving members of the family to clean up and get the house ready and found it's way to Zillow and you know, they aren't going to clean it up.

all they have to do is call 1-800-GOT-Junk and point....
 
stevejovi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Handyman special". "A unique fixer-upper opportunity". "Love the smell of cat piss? Have we got a house for you".

So what's with the driveway warning? Current residents concerned that humane officers/animal control are coming to take away their 387 cats, and will shoot on sight?

So many red flags here. Nope, nope, nope. Not even at 1/4 the price.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: RolandTGunner: It's sad when Grandma and Grandpa dies or goes to assisted living.

It's also sad when people have mental conditions that cause compulsive behavior, such as hoarding.


I think it's both.  The old lady decor coupled with the walker indicates so.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: RolandTGunner: It's sad when Grandma and Grandpa dies or goes to assisted living.

It's also sad when people have mental conditions that cause compulsive behavior, such as hoarding.


In the end stages of cleaning out a pet hoarder house.  Absolutely filthy and infuriating.  Moreso that it was inherited by my family after the owner was literally killed by the pets.

I'm not sure if this is a situation where grandma and grandpa died or went to assisted living, or if the current owner/person living there is trying to sell and move.  Difficult to say.

I wish I could've just dropped this hoard house on the market and got rid of it, but there wasn't a real estate agent that would even get near the house, until after a lot of cleanup had been done, and also we were searching it for any important items.   (surprisingly, there were almost 0 items of any interest either by value, by importance, or by sentimental value)
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, but free soup!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hoarder alert!
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
On todays episode of Hoarders...
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Double bonus: price increase $25k!
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fix up, burn down.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
4 wheel drive required - Jeremy Renner might give you a good price on a used Snowcat.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Million Dollar neihborhood"?

$0.02 spellcheck
 
schubie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is making me feel a lot better about our kitchen table or as we refer to it lately "The Piles". I'm gonna go sort that out tho
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is this a a home listing or an episode of Hoarders?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: Double bonus: price increase $25k!


That really is the funniest part. I guess somebody said, hey, all this "great stuff" must be worth at least another $25k, right?
 
BigChad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [preview.redd.it image 500x278]


I understood this reference.

(Great show btw)
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like enough canned goods there to survive out an apocalypse.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: I'm thinking whoever lived there, also died there. No surviving members of the family to clean up and get the house ready and found it's way to Zillow and you know, they aren't going to clean it up.

all they have to do is call 1-800-GOT-Junk and point....


I looked at the prices on on that once to get rid of clutter and it would cost half the house value for them to go in for that house, they are not cheap.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My pops used to want to work extra on the weekend (he was my step-dad, nobody in my family would work extra) so he took a job clearing out places like that when people would just leave all their crap there. He wanted me to help once, and I rode with him, saw it and said "Nope, I'm going to just walk home. See you later!" and away I went. It was disgusting.

And the smell. Suffocated garbage in a shut-up house.
 
ShutterGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am friends with a couple who live down this road. It is beautiful! And this area is mostly elderly couples or young families who inherited from their parents. The main reason anyone sells is their kids do not want it and they need to move into a nursing home or closer to the grandkids. Many retired Marine veterans here.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Agents should review MLS Private Remarks and photos, below before booking a showing or your buyer will have second thoughts about you. "

So we have seen the public remarks and photos. Knowing that, I wonder what sort of horrors await on the private remarks for the listing that we're not seeing here.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: I'm not sure if this is a situation where grandma and grandpa died or went to assisted living, or if the current owner/person living there is trying to sell and move.  Difficult to say.


There's actually a worse possibility that I've seen - occupied by a tenant who's so bad the landlord just wants the whole mess off their hands.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: they are not cheap.


Nope. No surprise there. A nationally run business that probably hires min wage people to haul crap around in nice freshly painted trucks?

Yeah, that cost is going to trickle down to the consumer.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Combustion: My pops used to want to work extra on the weekend (he was my step-dad, nobody in my family would work extra) so he took a job clearing out places like that when people would just leave all their crap there. He wanted me to help once, and I rode with him, saw it and said "Nope, I'm going to just walk home. See you later!" and away I went. It was disgusting.

And the smell. Suffocated garbage in a shut-up house.


And you'd be surprised how many people live like that, which is the reason I refuse to eat at potlucks.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't know what's scarier, that road or the fact that we have a name for it.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rent a dumpster for $400. Get some family and friends together for a day. Spring for some pizza and beer. Clean it up. Then list it. Or, if you're lazy, accidentally leave a space heater on right next to a pile of crap and let the insurance company buy it. Today's market is absurd. $575k for that?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Could raise it another $25K if they'd torch the house & scrape the cinders off the foundation.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: Sometimes, it's just easier to mow the house down with a crane and start from scratch.


I think that's probably the idea with this property. I don't think this is a fixer upper, as a scrap and start over. It's all about location.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: steklo: Sometimes, it's just easier to mow the house down with a crane and start from scratch.

I think that's probably the idea with this property. I don't think this is a fixer upper, as a scrap and start over. It's all about location.


or some gasoline and a match.

One or the other.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Combustion: My pops used to want to work extra on the weekend (he was my step-dad, nobody in my family would work extra) so he took a job clearing out places like that when people would just leave all their crap there. He wanted me to help once, and I rode with him, saw it and said "Nope, I'm going to just walk home. See you later!" and away I went. It was disgusting.

And the smell. Suffocated garbage in a shut-up house.

And you'd be surprised how many people live like that, which is the reason I refuse to eat at potlucks.


Lol the only people I know that say this are older black women. They don't want to eat any food from anybody who kisses their dog or let's their cat on the kitchen table.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Price increase of $25K? It'll cost that much to get rid of all that shiat. The cost to rent a big dumpster (or hire a company to do it).
 
Lando Lincoln
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Electric baseboard heating."

Um...that could be a problem.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
MrHormel


https://usrimg-850.fark.net/j/jd/fark_jd2m3MzWYmJmwql9BZEG-gCVYBc.jpg?AWSAccessKeyId=UKDINQXVGV49TCSSKJLK&Expires=1675659600&Signature=XyUnnSeYvUAv88jRWdI%2FUh2lJy8%3D


I'm so disappointed there wasnt a small bulldozer pushing the stuff up under the stage.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: some gasoline and a match.



Rookie mistake. Arson investigators can easily find accelerants particularly petroleum products.

In a pinch you can use a little methanol (wood alcohol). It's a natural byproduct of wood combustion which makes it harder to prove it was used as an accelerant. Unless you use too much.

Best bet is to melt a space heater's cord with a torch (elsewhere) and use the frayed exposed wires to light flammable items near the heater. Bonus points if you can leave a dead rate next to the wire.

/or so I heard
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 minute ago  
500k seems like a lot to play "where is that smell coming from"
 
