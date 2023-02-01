 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Lloyd Cole, Gang Of Four, Love & Rockets, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #430. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
51
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Orange County, California, Federal Communications Commission, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Irvine, California, California, Regents of the University of California  
•       •       •

99 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Feb 2023 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bit of a good day here.
The new floor heating was finally set up & switched on..........and nothing broke.
At last I won't need to chop up any more wood to burn.
Looking forward to some top tunes to put the icing on the cake
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!

Pista: Bit of a good day here.


Spiffy!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
L&R. Noice.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy Howdy, everbody - slipped out of the underworld; as long as that three-headed doggy doesn't find me, I'm in for the duration.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still blasting the airwaves at two blisterin' watts? Is Zot waiting for the HAM swap meet at the end of the month?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Bit of a good day here.
The new floor heating was finally set up & switched on..........and nothing broke.
At last I won't need to chop up any more wood to burn.
Looking forward to some top tunes to put the icing on the cake


Heated floors are such a nice feature. At least if you're in a climate where heating is needed.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cattime.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Pista: Bit of a good day here.
The new floor heating was finally set up & switched on..........and nothing broke.
At last I won't need to chop up any more wood to burn.
Looking forward to some top tunes to put the icing on the cake

Heated floors are such a nice feature. At least if you're in a climate where heating is needed.


It's kind of weird looking around and not seeing radiators on the walls.
This floor systems cools too, so no need for a/c come the summer
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello farquers! Getting ready for the L&R hour...
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Bit of a good day here.
The new floor heating was finally set up & switched on..........and nothing broke.
At last I won't need to chop up any more wood to burn.
Looking forward to some top tunes to put the icing on the cake


passing the smoke test is always good stuff!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Some sick dance moves.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 498x329] [View Full Size image _x_]


Wait for me!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
#fullpenguinmode right outta the gate!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey then
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pista: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 638x356] [View Full Size image _x_]


That still frame preview is terrifying.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm late, but I be here.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hi, everybody!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shiat, I missed Wasteland. (though I did play God's Own Medicine at work yesterday.)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At least I made it in time for Church!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
relevantmagazine.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
it's a good thing you lot can't see me furiously air drumming in the studio right now
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pista: [relevantmagazine.com image 834x620]


That was years ago!

/ducks
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
 Hi everybody!

I'm late. I guess I missed all the penguins so I can go away now  😶
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just looked at the sky. Doesn't bode well for seeing this green comet tonight.
Or any stars either
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: it's a good thing you lot can't see me furiously air drumming in the studio right now


Spellbound's the one for me to air drum to.
Every single time
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hi everybody!

I'm late. I guess I missed all the penguins so I can go away now  😶


Stay right where you are young lady
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pista: Just looked at the sky. Doesn't bode well for seeing this green comet tonight.
Or any stars either


"looks outside" yup I still live in Seattle. Why the hell I actually own a telescope is beyond me
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oooh. This is a bit slinky
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Had to go out to do an emergency repair to a friend's car...dammit all.
anyway, good to see you all!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: it's a good thing you lot can't see me furiously air drumming in the studio right now

Spellbound's the one for me to air drum to.
Every single time


Smart
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm late. I had to leave the house today, and I just finished up a job I had to have done by the end of the day, and I missed Church, and I HAVEN'T HAD ANY TEA YET.

SO HI.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
*chair moshing*
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Got rowdy in here
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I'm late. I had to leave the house today, and I just finished up a job I had to have done by the end of the day, and I missed Church, and I HAVEN'T HAD ANY TEA YET.

SO HI.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not just the Wipers, but not the song we usually hear. Well done!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: *chair moshing*


How you feeling by the way? Forgot to ask yesterday after seeing the tweet the other day
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: *chair moshing*

How you feeling by the way? Forgot to ask yesterday after seeing the tweet the other day


F'ING FANTASTIC NOW BECAUSE I HAVE THE CURE!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shake shake
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm THIS happy right now

rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: I'm late. I had to leave the house today, and I just finished up a job I had to have done by the end of the day, and I missed Church, and I HAVEN'T HAD ANY TEA YET.

SO HI.

[media.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


*yoink*

*slurping and growling noises from corner of room*

thank you
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh SHIAT!!!! I just realized it's Feb 1st. Today is my Siouxsieversary! it was 32 years ago today I heard Siouxsie for the first time, and 31 years since I saw her for the 1st time (1st ever concert)

/Rawhead and Bloodybones
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.