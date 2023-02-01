 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Too much sex and not enough sleep is a major issue for quolls, coke dealers who live near strip clubs   (bbc.com) divider line
13
    More: Unlikely, University of the Sunshine Coast, University of Queensland, Australia, Habitat destruction, Sleep deprivation, Sleep, Fatigue (medical), Wildlife  
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So you can f*ck yourself to death. Good to know.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's worse ways to die.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you got to go, might as well go with a smile.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Show-offs. Try keeping up that pace with tourists pointing and giggling at you all day.
 
BobtheOwl001
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A problem us Farkers are all too familiar with.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTA: "[...] after fitting backpacks with trackers on wild roaming male and female northern quolls".

Well, yeah... it's kind of hard to sleep while wearing a backpack...
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Queen - Who Wants To Live Forever (Official Video)
Youtube _Jtpf8N5IDE
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BobtheOwl001: A problem us Farkers are all too familiar with.


Psshh, nah.  We have standards, can't be doing any sharp-kneed girl that walks up.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well I read that as "not enough sheep" so not sure what that says about my sex life
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And that boys and girls is commitment to the game
 
Pert
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ZeroPly: FTA: "[...] after fitting backpacks with trackers on wild roaming male and female northern quolls".

Well, yeah... it's kind of hard to sleep while wearing a backpack...


If both the male and female are wearing backpacks, I'm surprised they can mate at all!
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Death?  Doesn't matter, had sex.
 
