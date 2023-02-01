 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Six-year-old boy had a $1,000 bad case of the munchies   (cnn.com) divider line
20
    More: Awkward, Pizza, Cheese, Parent, Restaurant, Leftovers, Six-year-old Mason Stonehouse, French fries, Piggy bank  
•       •       •

876 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2023 at 11:35 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Did the pepperoni pizzas come yet?"

Would not have been met with laughter by my dad, that's for sure.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What mentally challenged adult hands an active, unlocked cell phone over to a six-year old?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: What mentally challenged adult hands an active, unlocked cell phone over to a six-year old?


Exactly THIS.

The parents seem to be quite not-so-bright.

And who TF names their kid 'Mason'?!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: And who TF names their kid 'Mason'?!


Stoners?
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: WhiskeySticks: What mentally challenged adult hands an active, unlocked cell phone over to a six-year old?

Exactly THIS.

The parents seem to be quite not-so-bright.

And who TF names their kid 'Mason'?!


Hannibal Lecter approves of this name
 
olorin604
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: WhiskeySticks: What mentally challenged adult hands an active, unlocked cell phone over to a six-year old?

Exactly THIS.

The parents seem to be quite not-so-bright.

And who TF names their kid 'Mason'?!


As someone with a cousin named that I can confidently say hicks,yokels, rednecks take your pick.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was the food good at least. I mean you are dropping a grand on chow may as well enjoy it.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
one more reason Eugenics should be brought back
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What is shocking to me is that people this dumb can just walk off a random $1,000 hit with no worries. They must be in upper management.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: WhiskeySticks: What mentally challenged adult hands an active, unlocked cell phone over to a six-year old?

Exactly THIS.

The parents seem to be quite not-so-bright.

And who TF names their kid 'Mason'?!


I thought it was more common in Britain than the US, but I've heard of it here.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: What mentally challenged adult hands an active, unlocked cell phone over to a six-year old?


I've seen it happen daily on subways, planes, in restaurants, park benches, etc...  Basically any place you need your kid to STFU and not disrupt everyone else's day, parents crutch on their phones.  Poorer folks can't afford a separate device for their child, but really any parent can forget to put a guest-profile active or a locked app if they're distracted or pressed for time.  This happens constantly with kids, as anyone with kids could tell you.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: WhiskeySticks: What mentally challenged adult hands an active, unlocked cell phone over to a six-year old?

Exactly THIS.

The parents seem to be quite not-so-bright.

And who TF names their kid 'Mason'?!


People who like to can vegetables?
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They told us to password protect everything from hackers. They didn't tell us he hackers would be our own damn kids. And they wouldn't hack anything. And we handed them the phone and they got hungry or wanted a bunch of stuff from Amazon. And they might shoot you or their teacher if they don't get it

So yeah, that's life in 2023
 
sandi_fish
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Teachable moment".  My parents would have had killed me.
 
zez
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't have any credit card information on my phone, not even on google play because I've never used it to buy an app. If I do need to use the phone to buy something for whatever reason I get out the actual card, type in the information and don't save the card.

Of course my kids never wanted to use my phone anyway because all I have on it is cycling and weather apps.
 
rogeld
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: WhiskeySticks: What mentally challenged adult hands an active, unlocked cell phone over to a six-year old?

Exactly THIS.

The parents seem to be quite not-so-bright.

And who TF names their kid 'Mason'?!


Good question. It comes off rather jarring.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

devine: What is shocking to me is that people this dumb can just walk off a random $1,000 hit with no worries. They must be in upper management.


Fraud prevention kicked in on the card, so it's possible the kid put in $1,000 worth of orders but only a few hundred bucks worth went through.

Still not good if you're unprepared, but it goes from "we can't pay our mortgage this month" to "well, looks like we won't be eating out over the next few weeks".
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Grubhub (GRUB) said the company reached out to the Stonehouse family about their son's "unexpected spending spree" and offered them $1,000 worth of Grubhub (GRUB) gift cards.

/ and there we have it
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

olorin604: MelGoesOnTour: WhiskeySticks: What mentally challenged adult hands an active, unlocked cell phone over to a six-year old?

Exactly THIS.

The parents seem to be quite not-so-bright.

And who TF names their kid 'Mason'?!

As someone with a cousin named that I can confidently say hicks,yokels, rednecks take your pick.


Friend of mine has a son named Mason with his first wife. Wife is half Black and she picked the name, as well as naming the younger son Royce.

The older son was born when the rules on birth certificates were "one drop" so a 1/4 Black guy who looks white has "Black" as his race on the birth certificate. It causes all kinds of problems.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was hoping he got grounded so I could do a FREE MASON! gag.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.