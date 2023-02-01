 Skip to content
British commoners are revolting. Also, they're on strike
41
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who joined striking workers in London, called for a "fairer taxation system".
"This country cannot afford the levels of inequality we have," Corbyn told Al Jazeera."

This is a repeat from 1381.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Also, they stink on ice.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Britain and France are both striking

Maybe the US should do something to
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
First France and now Britain.

Interesting, isn't it?
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Britain and France are both striking

Maybe the US should do something to


We're close.
 
ccsears [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sleaford Mods - UK GRIM (Official Video)
Youtube loiI8M3U7gA


Wish I could see these guys live.  Now would be a perfect time.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Weaver95: pastramithemosterotic: Britain and France are both striking

Maybe the US should do something to

We're close.


Fark user imageView Full Size


'Muricans by and large are apathetic, lazy and ignorant.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Other workers also on strike range from museum employees and London bus drivers to coastguards and border officials manning passport control booths at airports.

More action, including by nurses and ambulance workers, is planned for the coming days and weeks.

Seems like it's totally normal business as usual and points to the UK doing completely fine. We're all fine. How are you?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Charles, their chanting something about Oliver Cromwell.'
'Oh, buggers! Tell Harry he can have his title back if we can pop across the pond for an extended visit.'
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Some locals in cars beeped their horns and raised a fist in solidarity as they drove past while others questioned teachers on their motives.

*beeeeep* "Get out of the road ya wankers!"
"Thanks! We do want to get back into school after we get a pay rise!"

*shaking fist in rage*
"Thanks for the solidarity!"
 
Nimbull
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Be nice if America did more of this.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 482x270]
'Charles, their chanting something about Oliver Cromwell.'
'Oh, buggers! Tell Harry he can have his title back if we can pop across the pond for an extended visit.'


'Charles, Piers Morgan buggered up my quote and typed "their" instead of "they're".'
'The arsehole has to learn proper Queen's KING'S English!'
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Britain and France are both striking

Maybe the US should do something to


Except American workers (wage slaves) have been instilled with an ethic that if someone else is worse off, the meager bounty of the wage slave is just fine.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mantour: FTA: "
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who joined striking workers in London, called for a "fairer taxation system".
"This country cannot afford the levels of inequality we have," Corbyn told Al Jazeera."

This is a repeat from 1381.


Who you callin a peasant, mate?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Some locals in cars beeped their horns and raised a fist in solidarity as they drove past while others questioned teachers on their motives.

*beeeeep* "Get out of the road ya wankers!"
"Thanks! We do want to get back into school after we get a pay rise!"

*shaking fist in rage*
"Thanks for the solidarity!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: Weaver95: pastramithemosterotic: Britain and France are both striking

Maybe the US should do something to

We're close.

[Fark user image image 425x355]

'Muricans by and large are apathetic, lazy and ignorant.


Then why did Biden come down hard on the rail workers?
 
Xai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I just want to stress how absurd this all is. The government is literally PAYING to CAUSE these strikes.

Confused? you won't be.

So normally in a strike with a private company, the lack of workers doing the work costs the company money, the company will then make a decision based on the cost of the strike - sometimes like with starbucks they will think it's better to take on the workers, in the case of the UK and train drivers, the cost of them striking would far outweigh some kind of deal, so the company would negotiate and the longer a strike goes on, the more likely the company will be to come to a deal.

But not in the UK as the government is currently subsidising the company for lost revenue due to strike action - using taxpayers money - so the company now makes more money than a regular day since they don't have expenses but gain the subsidy from the government.

A rough estimate of the cost (which would be paid out of company profits) of a pay deal with train drivers, nationally, would be £29m

The current amount the government has paid out in these subsidies so faris £300m-£500m (quoted from the head of the rail delivery group which is the government body responsible for the subsidies) and all that money comes from the taxpayers.

Ultimately the goal of the train drivers is to keep going until the sums the government is spending on these subsidies becomes more common knowledge and pressure grows to stop being so evil and just come to a deal.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Weaver95: SplittingAces: Weaver95: pastramithemosterotic: Britain and France are both striking

Maybe the US should do something to

We're close.

[Fark user image image 425x355]

'Muricans by and large are apathetic, lazy and ignorant.

Then why did Biden come down hard on the rail workers?


Because he's an asshole?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: Weaver95: pastramithemosterotic: Britain and France are both striking

Maybe the US should do something to

We're close.

[Fark user image 425x355]

'Muricans by and large are apathetic, lazy and ignorant.


And as we all know, it's the end of history.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: SplittingAces: Weaver95: pastramithemosterotic: Britain and France are both striking

Maybe the US should do something to

We're close.

[Fark user image image 425x355]

'Muricans by and large are apathetic, lazy and ignorant.

Then why did Biden come down hard on the rail workers?

Because he's an asshole?


You just can't admit I'm right.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Weaver95: pastramithemosterotic: Britain and France are both striking

Maybe the US should do something to

We're close.


Oh yeah, right.  If we in the US strike, Biden, or whoever is in charge will declare the strike illegal and have the military put us back to work.  Look at what he did with the rail workers.  He barred them from striking, because the world engine must turn.  And he had the government negotiate the contract for them.  And made terms that favored the overmasters caste.  Because politicians love sucking off the overmasters.

Ain't gonna be a strike.  Because the world engine MUST turn!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: SplittingAces: Weaver95: pastramithemosterotic: Britain and France are both striking

Maybe the US should do something to

We're close.

[Fark user image image 425x355]

'Muricans by and large are apathetic, lazy and ignorant.

Then why did Biden come down hard on the rail workers?

Because he's an asshole?

You just can't admit I'm right.


We did this yesterday.  Nothing changed, but you still expect US workers to do something that hasn't been done in a hundred years.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Weaver95: pastramithemosterotic: Britain and France are both striking

Maybe the US should do something to

We're close.

Oh yeah, right.  If we in the US strike, Biden, or whoever is in charge will declare the strike illegal and have the military put us back to work.  Look at what he did with the rail workers.  He barred them from striking, because the world engine must turn.  And he had the government negotiate the contract for them.  And made terms that favored the overmasters caste.  Because politicians love sucking off the overmasters.

Ain't gonna be a strike.  Because the world engine MUST turn!


Thing is...we still might get that rail workers strike.

It's definitely not a settled issue and a strike is still possible.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: SplittingAces: Weaver95: pastramithemosterotic: Britain and France are both striking

Maybe the US should do something to

We're close.

[Fark user image image 425x355]

'Muricans by and large are apathetic, lazy and ignorant.

Then why did Biden come down hard on the rail workers?

Because he's an asshole?

You just can't admit I'm right.

We did this yesterday.  Nothing changed, but you still expect US workers to do something that hasn't been done in a hundred years.


Meh.
You wanna be wrong that's on you.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Weaver95: AmbassadorBooze: Weaver95: pastramithemosterotic: Britain and France are both striking

Maybe the US should do something to

We're close.

Oh yeah, right.  If we in the US strike, Biden, or whoever is in charge will declare the strike illegal and have the military put us back to work.  Look at what he did with the rail workers.  He barred them from striking, because the world engine must turn.  And he had the government negotiate the contract for them.  And made terms that favored the overmasters caste.  Because politicians love sucking off the overmasters.

Ain't gonna be a strike.  Because the world engine MUST turn!

Thing is...we still might get that rail workers strike.

It's definitely not a settled issue and a strike is still possible.


Oh, what politician is gonna let the world engine stop turning?

Biden would rather have the military execute rail workers one by one than let the world engine stop.

Who do we vote for that will allow the world engine to stop?
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: SplittingAces: Weaver95: pastramithemosterotic: Britain and France are both striking

Maybe the US should do something to

We're close.

[Fark user image image 425x355]

'Muricans by and large are apathetic, lazy and ignorant.

Then why did Biden come down hard on the rail workers?

Because he's an asshole?

You just can't admit I'm right.

We did this yesterday.  Nothing changed, but you still expect US workers to do something that hasn't been done in a hundred years.

Meh.
You wanna be wrong that's on you.


You two arguing is like being a Falcons fan watching a Saints vs. Cowboys game. Who do I root for, an injury?
 
halfjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Weaver95: pastramithemosterotic: Britain and France are both striking

Maybe the US should do something to

We're close.


Wait, who? The railway workers? If not then who is striking over what? The rock I live under must be bigger than I thought.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Oh, what politician is gonna let the world engine stop turning?


The GOP. They've told us they're gonna.

When they do, that's when you'll see national strikes across America.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Came for to see

Fark user imageView Full Size


but had to do it myself.
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

B-B-But he's history's greatest monster!
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Be nice if America did more of this.


Biden would just sign a law saying your strike was over.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

halfjack: Weaver95: pastramithemosterotic: Britain and France are both striking

Maybe the US should do something to

We're close.

Wait, who? The railway workers? If not then who is striking over what? The rock I live under must be bigger than I thought.


The only details that have been provided is that he was on a conference call with the CEO and the CEO said something about keeping an eye on the labor situation.  Everything else is top secret.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Nimbull: Be nice if America did more of this.

Biden would just sign a law saying your strike was over.


How would he enforce it tho?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bag of Hammers: Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

B-B-But he's history's greatest monster!


If only he had been in a position of power to do something about it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Weaver95: AmbassadorBooze: Oh, what politician is gonna let the world engine stop turning?

The GOP. They've told us they're gonna.

When they do, that's when you'll see national strikes across America.


Oh, the party that wants Gilead so they can have slaves?

They don't want the world engine to stop.  They want the workers to be poorer as they are forced to turn the world engine.  Name one GOP politician that wants their economic power to end.  Now name the ones that only want poor people's power to end.  The GOP will unleash the military against the poors faster than Biden.

So, who in power will let the world engine stop?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Weaver95: pastramithemosterotic: Britain and France are both striking

Maybe the US should do something to

We're close.


Uh-oh, looks like Moonbeam has been huffing the cauldron fumes again.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: halfjack: Weaver95: pastramithemosterotic: Britain and France are both striking

Maybe the US should do something to

We're close.

Wait, who? The railway workers? If not then who is striking over what? The rock I live under must be bigger than I thought.

The only details that have been provided is that he was on a conference call with the CEO and the CEO said something about keeping an eye on the labor situation.  Everything else is top secret.


I'm sorry, but it's not my job to explain basic stuff to you.

If you can't keep up, that's on you.
 
shpritz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Britain and France are both striking

Maybe the US should do something to


Do something to who?
 
Eunice's Social Calendar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Came for to see

[Fark user image 227x222]

but had to do it myself.


Thanks!  I also like "the citizens are demanding the right to bear arms"   "ok...so rip off their sleeves."
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Weaver95: AmbassadorBooze: Oh, what politician is gonna let the world engine stop turning?

The GOP. They've told us they're gonna.

When they do, that's when you'll see national strikes across America.

Oh, the party that wants Gilead so they can have slaves?

They don't want the world engine to stop.  They want the workers to be poorer as they are forced to turn the world engine.  Name one GOP politician that wants their economic power to end.  Now name the ones that only want poor people's power to end.  The GOP will unleash the military against the poors faster than Biden.

So, who in power will let the world engine stop?


Ok, well you have fun making up my side of the conversation. I guess I'm not actually needed here.
 
