(Reuters)   Kremlin welcomes bounty for Western tanks destroyed by Russian soldiers
    Russia, Moscow Kremlin, Tank, Reuters, United States, Russian company's offer, Western-made tanks  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be interesting to see how the Russians deal with modern tanks that were designed with them in mind.

Given that their own tank strategy has been to eschew anything looking like proper tank doctrine, which has led to the catastrophic losses in their tank corps, they're going to need some motivation to get back in there.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Russia can track the loses in the spread sheet column right next to all the destroyed HIMARS
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The west should put out a bigger bounty for any Russian tanks destroyed.

/we've got more money b*tch!
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They may as well offer a billion dollars a tank, the money will never be paid out. They ever start paying any of the other money they promised? The bonuses and death benefits and whatnot? Beyond the $120 or whatever that families got early on.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Western-made tanks - far more advanced than anything used by Ukraine or Russia in the conflict so far - are unlikely to arrive at the frontlines in eastern and southern Ukraine for several months.

While I'm sure that's true I am also kind of assume there won't be some big PR welcome parade for the tanks when they arrive.  The first news most of us get about them being there is probably going to be GoPro footage uploaded to twitter or reddit of them doing their thing against some unlucky Russian units.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: The Western-made tanks - far more advanced than anything used by Ukraine or Russia in the conflict so far - are unlikely to arrive at the frontlines in eastern and southern Ukraine for several months.

While I'm sure that's true I am also kind of assume there won't be some big PR welcome parade for the tanks when they arrive.  The first news most of us get about them being there is probably going to be GoPro footage uploaded to twitter or reddit of them doing their thing against some unlucky Russian units.


If they are smart yes. keep them on the down low as much as possible until they are rolling into battle, though these days that is not easy.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case your were hoping that Russian frackers were a cut above their US counterparts -- that hope has just been wiped out.

The war is funded by oil companies?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of curiosity, just how good are Russian tanks?
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The west should put out a bigger bounty for any Russian tanks destroyed.

/we've got more money b*tch!


32 trillion in debt?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: In case your were hoping that Russian frackers were a cut above their US counterparts -- that hope has just been wiped out.

The war is funded by oil companies?


Who the fark expected anything other than lies, war crimes, and atrocities from the farking russians at this point?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Out of curiosity, just how good are Russian tanks?


They're so high powered, their turrets can almost reach orbit!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke all you want but they already destroyed two M2A7's
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Out of curiosity, just how good are Russian tanks?


No match for a Ukrainian tractor  🚜🌻🚜🌻
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Dr Jack Badofsky: Out of curiosity, just how good are Russian tanks?

No match for a Ukrainian tractor  🚜🌻🚜🌻


The Little Tractor That Could
Youtube gMjgDk3PRzw
 
cartersdad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: they are smart yes. keep them on the down low as much as possible until they are rolling into battle, though these days that is not easy.


yeah, good doctrine is coordinating with infantry and air.  Not just running them into the field yelling, "Yee Haw!"
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I foresee a lot of wooden dummy tanks being constructed and blown up on camera.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: It should be interesting to see how the Russians deal with modern tanks that were designed with them in mind.

Given that their own tank strategy has been to eschew anything looking like proper tank doctrine, which has led to the catastrophic losses in their tank corps, they're going to need some motivation to get back in there.


I'll preface myself by saying I am generally unfamiliar with such things; however, wasn't the last time the US or any NATO country had a real tank battle was in Desert Storm? And that turned out horrible for the Iraqis who were using, I think, equipment on-par with what Russia is mostly putting out there.  Obviously Ukraine is not going to have the numbers of modern tanks that the US had back then, but even still if they have units with a few such tanks combined with NATO doctrine, that seems like it's going to turn out horribly for whichever Russians happen to face them.

I assume Russia might even do everything in their power to avoid them, though they may not have a choice if the new tanks get used in a spring offensive push.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LewDux: Joke all you want but they already destroyed two M2A7's


That's nothing, considering they've also destroyed more HIMARs than have ever been produced, they blew up M1 Abrams tanks which haven't even arrived yet, and they voyaged to a galaxy far, far away to blow up the Death Star a long, long time ago.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Honest question. You are Ukraine and you have a choice between 10 M1's or 25 T-72's. Which would you take? What about 50 T-72's. How about 100? Where's the boundary between quality vs quantity?
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I foresee a lot of wooden dummy tanks being constructed and blown up on camera.


I foresee some industrious Ukrainians building some wooden Abrahams out in a field in the middle of nowhere to see if the Russians will take the bait.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Honest question. You are Ukraine and you have a choice between 10 M1's or 25 T-72's. Which would you take? What about 50 T-72's. How about 100? Where's the boundary between quality vs quantity?


How many trained and capable tank crews do you have? How many can you afford to lose?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Honest question. You are Ukraine and you have a choice between 10 M1's or 25 T-72's. Which would you take? What about 50 T-72's. How about 100? Where's the boundary between quality vs quantity?


Fark user imageView Full Size


ask the Iraqi Republican Guard
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Honest question. You are Ukraine and you have a choice between 10 M1's or 25 T-72's. Which would you take? What about 50 T-72's. How about 100? Where's the boundary between quality vs quantity?


That's a trick question. Once they have 10 M1s, they can have all the T-72s they want.

Assuming they have tractors handy to tow them away, of course.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
LOL. American soldiers will blow up enemy tanks for free.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What is Russia going to pay with, stale rusks and bulging pate cans?
 
Merltech
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Time to showcase more of what the M1s can do?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: What is Russia going to pay with, stale rusks and bulging pate cans?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Thingster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: hubiestubert: It should be interesting to see how the Russians deal with modern tanks that were designed with them in mind.

Given that their own tank strategy has been to eschew anything looking like proper tank doctrine, which has led to the catastrophic losses in their tank corps, they're going to need some motivation to get back in there.

I'll preface myself by saying I am generally unfamiliar with such things; however, wasn't the last time the US or any NATO country had a real tank battle was in Desert Storm? And that turned out horrible for the Iraqis who were using, I think, equipment on-par with what Russia is mostly putting out there.  Obviously Ukraine is not going to have the numbers of modern tanks that the US had back then, but even still if they have units with a few such tanks combined with NATO doctrine, that seems like it's going to turn out horribly for whichever Russians happen to face them.

I assume Russia might even do everything in their power to avoid them, though they may not have a choice if the new tanks get used in a spring offensive push.


The Iraqi army had the ground gear, but didn't have the matured doctrine and air support to utilize it. Iraq was also an air war, coalition tanks were just good props to get on video for CNN.

Similar thing here, tanks can't just Leroy Jenkins it - they need infantry support, and greatly benefit from air support.

Russians don't believe in infantry support for armor (making them vulnerable to man attacks), and don't have the air force and logistic support to have a level of air superiority to mitigate a lack of infantry support.

Basically, the Iraqis and Russians had the tools - they just don't understand how to use them or have the logistics networks to support using them properly.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: ask the Iraqi Republican Guard


Some of Wagner's best soldiers.  Just don't mention the war.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Out of curiosity, just how good are Russian tanks?


the ones they theoretically have, but dont?
the ones they started the war with, but no longer have in any real numbers?
the current top of the line ones they're using now?
or the current ones they're pulling out of mothballs and using almost as-is?

armata on paper is a pretty amazing tank.  except theres a lot of indications that whats on paper doesn't match up with the real-world engineering of the thing.  like reports that the gun doesn't actually turn and aim at targets without getting stuck - you know, minor problems for a tank lol.  also the fact that in years of production effort they've managed to build maybe 10 of them, total, ever.  some of which they've subsequently broken.

they started the war with some pretty good equipment.  some t-90s, some t-80s, many t-72's - lots with very new modernization packages.  that means good modern thermal sights (using western sourced electronics), good radios, modern ERA.  pretty much all this stuff has been blown up in the last year.

currently they have 2 streams of equipment coming in...

new production tanks they are making using all russian parts / all russian parts made modernization kits for relatively new stored tanks.  this is stuff like t-72's in storage that they can update to somewhat modern thermal sights, radios, ERA, and send to the front.  the problem here is the sights are russian internal tech which is not as good as the stuff they were buying from the west.  the ERA is mostly kontakt-1 which is easy to mass produce but less effective.  etc.  its better than a stock t-72 but not as good as what they had before.

the other stream is the really old stuff thats being pulled out and sent to the front and doesnt really have good modernization options.  this is where you get the meme images of t-62's with chain link fence on top to block missiles and shiat.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: CordycepsInYourBrain: Honest question. You are Ukraine and you have a choice between 10 M1's or 25 T-72's. Which would you take? What about 50 T-72's. How about 100? Where's the boundary between quality vs quantity?

That's a trick question. Once they have 10 M1s, they can have all the T-72s they want.


the thing about this is theres not a lot of t-72 factories on this side of the line.
there's literally storage yards with hundreds of M1 abrams sitting around waiting for a war.  if, 2 years ago, you had asked a pentagon planner what war they were waiting for he would have described basically this.

ukraine shouldn't be choosing between 10 M1's or 100 t-72's.  they should be getting 100 M1's, at least.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I foresee a lot of wooden dummy tanks being constructed and blown up on camera.


camouflage dummy tanks have been a big hit in several war movies.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Giant Clown Shoe: ask the Iraqi Republican Guard

Some of Wagner's best soldiers.  Just don't mention the war.


Explains why they are getting shot up like an US elementary school.
 
olorin604
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Out of curiosity, just how good are Russian tanks?


They are pretty mobile, provided there is a Ukrainian tractor present.

Seriously, they are the same tanks that we obliterated in Iraq 1, where our m1s were virtually impervious to return fire and our Bradleys were engaging and defeating them.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

toraque: LewDux: Joke all you want but they already destroyed two M2A7's

That's nothing, considering they've also destroyed more HIMARs than have ever been produced, they blew up M1 Abrams tanks which haven't even arrived yet, and they voyaged to a galaxy far, far away to blow up the Death Star a long, long time ago.


It's Ukraine that destroyed the Death Star with a X-Wing piloted by Zelenskyy :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Out of curiosity, just how good are Russian tanks?


It's more of you should be asking how bad are they. They are autoloaders which every other nation gave up on because of how unsafe they are. You don't even need to pen a Russian tank to make them pop and turn the turret into a lollipop.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thingster: New Rising Sun: hubiestubert: It should be interesting to see how the Russians deal with modern tanks that were designed with them in mind.

Given that their own tank strategy has been to eschew anything looking like proper tank doctrine, which has led to the catastrophic losses in their tank corps, they're going to need some motivation to get back in there.

I'll preface myself by saying I am generally unfamiliar with such things; however, wasn't the last time the US or any NATO country had a real tank battle was in Desert Storm? And that turned out horrible for the Iraqis who were using, I think, equipment on-par with what Russia is mostly putting out there.  Obviously Ukraine is not going to have the numbers of modern tanks that the US had back then, but even still if they have units with a few such tanks combined with NATO doctrine, that seems like it's going to turn out horribly for whichever Russians happen to face them.

I assume Russia might even do everything in their power to avoid them, though they may not have a choice if the new tanks get used in a spring offensive push.

The Iraqi army had the ground gear, but didn't have the matured doctrine and air support to utilize it. Iraq was also an air war, coalition tanks were just good props to get on video for CNN.

Similar thing here, tanks can't just Leroy Jenkins it - they need infantry support, and greatly benefit from air support.

Russians don't believe in infantry support for armor (making them vulnerable to man attacks), and don't have the air force and logistic support to have a level of air superiority to mitigate a lack of infantry support.

Basically, the Iraqis and Russians had the tools - they just don't understand how to use them or have the logistics networks to support using them properly.


the US military doesn't have fair battles with anyone if its even remotely avoidable.  we spend billions on our military specifically to avoid ever getting in a "fair fight" with anyone, ever.  iraq was a perfect demonstration of that doctrine.  always have 10 more guns, 5 more options, be faster, see further, shoot straighter, hit harder.  if you're ever fighting a 'fair fight' you've already farked up.

ukraine is what happens when you don't have that edge over the opponent.  giving them some western equipment helps them to get some of that edge.  but a single tank isn't a magic god-mode machine that can just drive around blowing up russian vehicles while being invulnerable.  without the entire overwhelming weight of force behind them they are still probably not even equally matched vs russia.  they're winning on the defender's advantage.  it's HARD to advance into held terrain, with a resistant population, guerillas and resistance, etc.  in sheer manpower and equipment russia overmatches ukraine heavily still.

ukraine needs resupply of equipment and its unreasonable to expect that that supply of equipment, even big ticket items like tanks, will not take attrition.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: SirGunslinger: What is Russia going to pay with, stale rusks and bulging pate cans?

[media.tenor.com image 432x243] [View Full Size image _x_]


Hey those bulging pate cans are better than money! They will cure nervous ticks and one of the best weight loss supplements on the market.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Dr Jack Badofsky: Out of curiosity, just how good are Russian tanks?

No match for a Ukrainian tractor  🚜🌻🚜🌻


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cat Food Sandwiches: Walker: The west should put out a bigger bounty for any Russian tanks destroyed.

/we've got more money b*tch!

32 trillion in debt?


It's okay, Most of that is owed to social security.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thingster: Iraq was also an air war, coalition tanks were just good props to get on video for CNN.


Fark user imageView Full Size


google Battle of Medina Ridge

2nd Armor took out over 60 T-72s in under an hour while not losing a tank
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

olorin604: our Bradleys were engaging and defeating them.


It's crazy that an anti-infantry tank gives them trouble.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Dr Jack Badofsky: Out of curiosity, just how good are Russian tanks?

It's more of you should be asking how bad are they. They are autoloaders which every other nation gave up on because of how unsafe they are. You don't even need to pen a Russian tank to make them pop and turn the turret into a lollipop.


i kind of have to point out that this is technically incorrect
the french leclerk, iranian zulfiquar, and south korean K2 are all modern tanks in current production that use autoloaders with no problem

the problem with russian MBTs and turret decapitations isn't the autoloader, its the really old design which has incredibly unsafe ammunition stowage.  compared to modern designs which put the ammo in shielded racks with blow-out panels to redirect ammo explosions outward in russian tanks its basically just sitting there in the tank, guaranteeing that anything that penetrates the turret (eg every top-attack ATGM) sets off an ammo explosion which then causes a turret decap.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: It should be interesting to see how the Russians deal with modern tanks that were designed with them in mind.

Given that their own tank strategy has been to eschew anything looking like proper tank doctrine, which has led to the catastrophic losses in their tank corps, they're going to need some motivation to get back in there.


if the Ukrainian crews are halfway competent and they can get the tanks in position, with fuel and ammo and the Russian tank hasn't been abandoned the Ukrainians should be turning the Russian tanks inside out.  Lots of logistics to making tanks work though.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: jjorsett: I foresee a lot of wooden dummy tanks being constructed and blown up on camera.

camouflage dummy tanks have been a big hit in several war movies.


They were instrumental in the lead-up to D-Day in WW2.  It caused German forces to second-guess their strategy, which bit them in the ass.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Thingster: Iraq was also an air war, coalition tanks were just good props to get on video for CNN.

[Fark user image 410x709]

google Battle of Medina Ridge

2nd Armor took out over 60 T-72s in under an hour while not losing a tank


btw, I just reread about this and we really only lost one tank. Three were towed, repaired and returned to service.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: olorin604: our Bradleys were engaging and defeating them.

It's crazy that an anti-infantry tank gives them trouble.


i don't know if they still are but at one point at least some of the Bradleys were using the same depleted uranium rounds as the A10 and TOW missiles.  Also it may have started life as a infantry transport but it's far closer to a lt/medium battle tank than a troop transport at this point.

Pentagon Wars - Bradley Fighting Vehicle Evolution
Youtube aXQ2lO3ieBA
 
indy_kid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I'll preface myself by saying I am generally unfamiliar with such things; however, wasn't the last time the US or any NATO country had a real tank battle was in Desert Storm? And that turned out horrible for the Iraqis who were using, I think, equipment on-par with what Russia is mostly putting out there.  Obviously Ukraine is not going to have the numbers of modern tanks that the US had back then, but even still if they have units with a few such tanks combined with NATO doctrine, that seems like it's going to turn out horribly for whichever Russians happen to face them.


The Battle of 73 Easting was the most recent, large-scale tank battle, which took place during Desert Storm.  However, we almost certainly won't see anything like that for a couple of reasons.

First, it would require all of the Abrams, Challenger, and Leopard tanks to be in one spot, and I don't see Ukraine doing that.  They'll spread them along the line to maximize opportunities to use their advantages in battle.

Second, the forces on the coalition side of 73 Easting were a significant combined-arms force.  Infantry, armor, artillery, and air support via attack helicopters (and some planes).  All told, about 4,000 troops.  It was possible to amass such a force because Saddam wouldn't take the fight into Saudi territory.  They went up against 3,000-3,500 Iraqi Republican Guard troops.  I don't know if Russia could gather that many together in a single place without attracting a lot of artillery from Ukraine.  Each side in 73 Easting had about equal numbers of armored vehicles, between 200-300.  Again, I don't see either Ukraine or Russia attempting to amass  such a force; neither likely has enough armor at this point, and grouping them attracts unwanted attention.

Third, the US kicked ass at 73 Easting because it was a wide-open area of sand and small hills.  No cover to speak of.  US tank gunners were taking accurate shots at 3500 yards, which was really well beyond the ability of the vehicle optics.  US Abrams and Bradley gunners tended to practice in degraded conditions (graphics in the tank simulators at Ft. Knox and other bases was, IIRC, just 8-bit, perhaps 16-bit (been nearly 20 years since I worked at SIMNET at Ft. Knox), so targets at those distances were just a few pixels.  Gunners were confident in taking shots because they knew there were no friendlies at their front.  In Ukraine, gunners will have to try and determine if that T-72 belongs to the Russians or Ukrainians.

Fourth, the openness of the battlefield allowed for both Bradleys and Abrams to do what they were designed to do: shoot while on the move.  The Iraqis were in a static, entrenched fortifications.  Such openness doesn't really exist in Ukraine.

What made the difference for the coalition forces was its true combined-arms nature.  US forces had clear air superiority; we can assume they had air supremacy around this battle.  The units had fragmentary orders that allowed sub-units to "freelance" along the line of contact, if a favorable situation presented itself.  Russia clearly doesn't allow company or battalion commanders free reign to seize momentum on their own authority, and Ukrainian commanders haven't really had the practice to do such effectively.  At least not up to NATO standards.  They seem more content to give Russia "death by a thousand cuts" at this point, rather than attempting a large thrust with the goal of cutting off large numbers of Russians from their logistics.  Too risky with the limited amount of men and materiel Ukraine has at the moment.

Neither side has air superiority, so any large ground force of tanks and infantry would be sitting ducks to any Russian helicopter or jet that takes to the air.  Ground forces would be subjected to massive artillery bombardment, and Ukraine can't effectively use counter-battery fire to reduce artillery effectiveness at this time.

Kursk was the last big tank-on-tank battle (little infantry or air support).  73 Easting was just part of a much larger combined-arms assault called "Operation Desert Sabre", and that operation was the last big combined-arms against combined-arms battle.  It showed just how effective the Abrams and Bradleys were against older Soviet armor, and especially highlighted the difference in tactics.  Again, coalition forces could "freelance", Iraqi forces could not.  Saddam never had the chance to put together another such battle, but I would imagine it going as badly for Iraq as Desert Sabre.

I strongly doubt we'll see any combined-arms push on the scale of Desert Sabre in Ukraine.  We might see one or two battalion-sized engagements by Ukraine (it will lack air superiority, but that's true for Russia as well), but not brigade/regiment-sized engagements.  Neither side has the ability to safely assemble such large formations right now.  Neither side has the men and vehicles to do so, at this point.
 
oopsboom
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Intrepid00: olorin604: our Bradleys were engaging and defeating them.

It's crazy that an anti-infantry tank gives them trouble.


remember, bradley mounts a tow-2 launcher.  if the tank shoots first the bradley is in trouble, but if the bradley shoots first theres not many tanks that can deal with that other than hiding from it (cover or smoke).
 
