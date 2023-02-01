 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   It's that time of year. Take out the tree. And take in the annual "Footprints in the snow lead police to burglary suspect" headlines   (wtae.com) divider line
4
    More: Dumbass, Trespass, State police, Crime, nearby railroad tracks, wooded area, Gage Evan Eaglehouse, United States, Indiana  
•       •       •

109 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2023 at 12:05 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This burglar did not think their cunning plan through.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania Man wants to give Texas Man a run for his money. Nobody will ever catch Florida Man, though.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was there only one pair of foot prints? If so, then it was Jesus that did the crime.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Troopers tracked footprints in the snow to nearby railroad tracks and into a wooded area where they located and arrested

I bet the train did it and framed Eaglehouse
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.