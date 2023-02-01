 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Today)   Did you know February 1 is G.I. Joe Day? Because knowing is half the battle. Who wants pork chop sandwiches?   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
30
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

188 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 01 Feb 2023 at 8:35 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
focusthis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yo, JOE!
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
GI Joe - Pork Chop Sandwiches
Youtube L1BDM1oBRJ8


Holy shiatballs, this is still hilarious.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Today is G.I Joe Day?  Well, now I know!
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If only there was a PSA...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
correction
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm a computer
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Snake-Eyes unavailable for comment.
 
0z79
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shipwreck, Shore-Leave... same diff, right?

Best of Shore Leave [Venture Bros]
Youtube Mjb-o9YdtYM
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My youngest brother collected nearly every GI Joe figure in existence way back when.

He algo got a lot of the playsets...the fortress, the aircraft carrier (that damn thing is HUGE), most of the vehicles, etc.

He still has them, but they're all in storage.

I had the 12-inch action figures. Put one of them in the bathtub once...his pull-string talking device quit working.

Whoops.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Body massage.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
DON'T GIVE HIM THE STICK
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
IIRC, it's:
Knowing = 50% of the battle.
Red LASERS = 25% of the battle.
Blue LASERS = 25% of the battle.

it's been a minute...
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

0z79: Shipwreck, Shore-Leave... same diff, right?

[YouTube video: Best of Shore Leave [Venture Bros]]


Sssthfinksth!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who comes up with these days? Is there like a committee or email group?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A lot of the Jan 6 insurrectionists were shouting "Cobra!" as they attacked.  It's true.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


I'll just say this was one of my favorite toys as a kid in the 80's.  Though looking at it as an adult, I wonder how Joe withstood the blast of missiles right in his face.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


This one ruled too, I am sure it wasn't an accident that Star Wars men and GI Joes fit perfectly into each others vehicles.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The funny part is, Stan Weston sold the design to Don Levine at Hasbro.  Don Levine then had to beat Hasbro over the head for two years to get them to agree to TRY making the figures.  Levine had cut up Ken Dolls and made joints from the centers of golf balls, and his wife stitched tiny outfits.  Still it took TWO YEARS for Hasbro to say, "OK, we'll try it.  But if it flops, it's your head."  Went on to be the biggest boy's toy of all time.

Other examples of beating people over the head: Colonel Sander's chicken recipe and Aurora Monster models.

Someone said, "If you have a great idea, don't worry about people stealing it.  Likely you'll have to shove it down their throats to get it accepted."
 
KingBiefWhistle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/L1BDM1oBRJ8]

Holy shiatballs, this is still hilarious.


All of them were funny but this is the one that legit had me on the floor dying
Fenslerfilm PSA 08 - Slip
Youtube Sq_Oo3u6szk
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Macau pork chops ala Anthony Bourdain.

Marinade:
4 garlic cloves, peeled and rough chopped
¼ cup soy sauce
¼ cup Chinese cooking wine
1 tablespoon sesame oil
¼ cup black vinegar
1 tablespoon Chinese five spice
1 tablespoon dark brown sugar (regular fine too)

Mix ingredients together. Pound pork chops into 1/4 inch thickness (or slice them if you're careful). Marinade overnight.

Remove pork chops from marinade. Make sure to scrape off any bits of garlic. Dredge chops in flour+salt+peppper, then egg, then panko breadcrumbs. Fry in peanut oil 4-5 minutes per side.

Serve on bread with chili paste.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Knowing is half the battle.  The other half is superior firepower.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [th.bing.com image 504x401]

I'll just say this was one of my favorite toys as a kid in the 80's.  Though looking at it as an adult, I wonder how Joe withstood the blast of missiles right in his face.


Joe gets blasted in the face because YOU lost the windshield.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [th.bing.com image 504x401]

I'll just say this was one of my favorite toys as a kid in the 80's.  Though looking at it as an adult, I wonder how Joe withstood the blast of missiles right in his face.


[i.pinimg.com image 640x372]

This one ruled too, I am sure it wasn't an accident that Star Wars men and GI Joes fit perfectly into each others vehicles.


Can confirm, my Star Wars guys used lots of GI Joe equipment, including the GI Joe Mobile Command Base, to fight the empire.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [th.bing.com image 504x401]

I'll just say this was one of my favorite toys as a kid in the 80's.  Though looking at it as an adult, I wonder how Joe withstood the blast of missiles right in his face.


[i.pinimg.com image 640x372]

This one ruled too, I am sure it wasn't an accident that Star Wars men and GI Joes fit perfectly into each others vehicles.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


this was always one of my favorites.
 
TheEvans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Help computer!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"And knowing is half the battle!"

What's the other half? Violence!

What should the other half actually be after watching this? More target practice cause they're giving Storm Troopers a run for their money while making the Red Shirts feel slightly better about their chances.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA: The G.I. Joe action figures became a cartoon series on T.V. in 1983. The series finally ended in 2011. A movie about the toy was also created in 2009.

I see we are overlooking the 1987 animated film.

Hasbro decided to kill off their main characters to get kids to buy new toys.  After the disastrous reaction of the death of Optimus Prime in the Transformers movie, which resulted in many young boys leaving the theater in tears, Hasbro half-heartedly revised the G.I. Joe movie.  Duke isn't killed, he's just seriously injured and a final line that he's going to pull through is added in the last seconds of the movie.

The lesson here is that Hasbro sucks, they've always sucked, and they will continue to suck forever.

Now you know, and knowing is half the battle.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: [YouTube video: GI Joe - Pork Chop Sandwiches]

Holy shiatballs, this is still hilarious.


I had a "PORKCHOP SANDWICHES" shirt back in the day.

That's when I learned the joys and disappointments of wearing a relatively obscure reference on a shirt.

/"I don't get it. You like porkchop sandwiches?"
//It would be funny to wear that and order some at a restaurant.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Does it have the Kung Fu grip?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kb7rky: My youngest brother collected nearly every GI Joe figure in existence way back when.

He algo got a lot of the playsets...the fortress, the aircraft carrier (that damn thing is HUGE), most of the vehicles, etc.

He still has them, but they're all in storage.

I had the 12-inch action figures. Put one of them in the bathtub once...his pull-string talking device quit working.

Whoops.


That carrier was $100 in 1985 money, but it was also like 6 feet long.  My dad wasn't going to buy it, so he built me a couple of wooden WWII aircraft carriers out of some old 2x4s and other scrap bits.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.