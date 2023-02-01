 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   High school musical canceled in Ohio over fears there might be some gay somewhere   (fox8.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I for one look forward to when the youth of America grows just old enough to burn all of that fascist shiat down.

/here is to hoping.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We all know Show Folk are evil.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I like how this sentence:

The district states anyone suggesting discrimination is "mistaken."

Is followed not too much further down the article by this one:

"There were concerns about the language in one of the songs," said Matchinga. "There was a concern about Jesus appearing in the show and there was a complaint about the fact that two of the parents were gay."

So, basically, "We would totally never dream of discriminating against anyone unless the bigots and homophobes who pollute our population insist on us doing so."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lets Put On A Show
Youtube SRZ5400UKSc
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They're complaining that a musical is a bit gay. A farking MUSICAL.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Does anyone really believe high schoolers will only learn about being gay from a high school play?
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh.

Oh, you sweet summer children.

I was stage crew for 4 years. My wife was involved in theater for 8 between high school and college, everything from acting to stage management to lighting.

If you think there aren't at least a few LGBTQ+ people in the production, you're insane.

Thinking back to when we did West Side Story, I can name at least 4 on the cast and crew that either were openly so at the time or came out later.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"There were concerns about the language in one of the songs," said Matchinga. "There was a concern about Jesus appearing in the show and there was a complaint about the fact that two of the parents were gay."

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Bondith
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait, they didn't complain about the kid singing about his boner?

I'm guessing they objected to Jesus showing up because he was acting like Actual Jesus instead of Republican Jesus.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Theater is about making you think about things and making you question things and thinking critically," she said.

Sure, okay.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh look, one or two maga chuds ruining the world for everyone. Gee. It's almost like it happens everywhere we allow maga chud fungus roaches to grow.
 
callmeox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's super bright red Geauga County Amish country for ya.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Blazing Saddles / Not in the Face
Youtube w9B_9YeVhsw
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah, good ol' Middle-of-nowhere-field.  I'm absolutely sure taking the gay out of schools will stop their kids from bailing out for better opportunities in the city first chance they get.  The last time I went out to Parkman, most of 422 had turned into /r/AbandonedPorn fodder.  Sooner or later, the only folks left out there will be the Amish.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
GAY!?!?!?!?

In the DRAMA department?!?!?!

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought they were doing something like "Spring Awakening" or "Dear Evan Hansen" but, no, it's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee".
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gay people?  Involved in musical theater??

Preposterous.
 
Cheron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know. Put the show on in an old barn just over the school district line.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Oh.

Oh, you sweet summer children.

I was stage crew for 4 years. My wife was involved in theater for 8 between high school and college, everything from acting to stage management to lighting.

If you think there aren't at least a few LGBTQ+ people in the production, you're insane.


I went to a religious high school, and was in the plays all 4 years (plus 2 in middle school, plus an extra show senior year). I didn't KNOW of any gay/queer kids in the shows back then, but it would not surprise me in the least to learn that there were more than a few (maybe if I kept in touch with anyone, but fark that).

Although come to think of it, I only know of one or two queer/gay people from the entire school (none were out at the time); enrollment was only like 200.

// then I got to college and did Rocky Horror for 3 years, where I was in the minority of cis/straight folk
 
basicstock
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Based on the reaction, one might think they were putting on something like this...
I love willies...
Youtube S4EDYVupd0A
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is pretty innocuous.  There's nothing whatsoever sexual in nature in the show.  There's just the one set, the Spelling Bee, so there's no opportunity for canoodling or other shenanigans.  You get the usual hopes and dreams songs from the participants plus some of the quirkiness surrounding kids who are really into spelling.  It's written in a way such that the genders of the characters aren't all that important and so can be swapped around as needed, which turns out to be helpful for productions in smaller high schools, where you're going to get plenty of girls auditioning but maybe just one or two boys willing to face the ridicule of doing musical theater.  Often, those boys will be the only out gay boys in the school which only discourages straight boys more, as they know they'd be labeled gay by association if they try out. I'd imagine these pressures are even more pronounced in conservative areas of the country.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Problem solved
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It won two Tonys and was nominated for 4 more.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How many people have kids in this county? A few complained, but the majority didn't?

Oh, I'm sorry. I seemed to have completely misunderstood the definition of Democracy. My bad.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cheron: I know. Put the show on in an old barn just over the school district line.


I can already see the show being held in Chagrin Falls.  They honestly should.
 
beyondmycontrol
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"There were concerns about the language in one of the songs," said Matchinga. "There was a concern about Jesus appearing in the show and there was a complaint about the fact that two of the parents were gay."

Oh cool, cancel culture idiots on BOTH sides got this one.

Stop being offended at every little thing, ya nut jobs.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I like how this sentence:

The district states anyone suggesting discrimination is "mistaken."

Is followed not too much further down the article by this one:

"There were concerns about the language in one of the songs," said Matchinga. "There was a concern about Jesus appearing in the show and there was a complaint about the fact that two of the parents were gay."

So, basically, "We would totally never dream of discriminating against anyone unless the bigots and homophobes who pollute our population insist on us doing so."


Specifically, there was "a" complaint. Because every harpy should get their way*.

* I realize the complaint is just a smokescreen for their decision to cancel it because the evil gay
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

amigafin: How many people have kids in this county? A few complained, but the majority didn't?

Oh, I'm sorry. I seemed to have completely misunderstood the definition of Democracy. My bad.


Haven't you figured it out yet? Freedom means maga chuds get everything they want and no one else gets a say about it. 30,000 ppl in your town are fine with the library, but one maga chud hates a book? That book is GONE The librarian charged with not kowtowing to magachud ideology and put in jail.

Right wingers are the farking enemy of humanity.
 
spleef420
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I thought they were doing something like "Spring Awakening" or "Dear Evan Hansen" but, no, it's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee".


Judging by the reaction, I was expecting "Springtime For Hitler".
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr Dreidel: // then I got to college and did Rocky Horror for 3 years, where I was in the minority of cis/straight folk


One of my favorite rabbis played Janet in Rocky Horror on the road show.

She and I used to complain our bosses didn't understand the underlying religious/spiritual genius of having a cult ritual that happened every Saturday night in theaters across the country.
 
