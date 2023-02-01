 Skip to content
(BBC) Video Floating pirate restaurant now just a pirate restaurant   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
23
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame the Vikings.
 
ElCaptin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sanji is inconsolable.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
arrrrrrrrrrr
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
now its a submarine pirate restaurant!
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: now its a submarine pirate restaurant!


A restaurant for submarine pirates sounds very niche.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they serve crab and flounder
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Do they serve crab and flounder


They do now
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY candidate
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is (at least) the third floating restaurant to go down in the last year or so,.. has anyone checked on the McBarge?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you are without a doubt the worst pirate themed restaurant I've ever heard of
But you have heard of us
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would imagine so... finding enough floating pirates to serve has to be a challenge.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: I blame the Vikings.


static1.fjcdn.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Damn you don kreig!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They went from serving seafood to serving the seafood.
 
Bslim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Renamed as the SS Insurance Scam
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
once ate in a restaurant in TN or MS USA called "Cock of the Walk". so named for the bad-ass found on every sea going vessel who was always down to fight a similar fellow on shore leave. one of the restaurant's appetizers was pickled baby onions. frickin' delicious.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"We're gonna need a bigger bilge..."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Floating pirate-themed restaurant sinks off Thailand coast

Aww. Disappointed. I thought it was a restaurant ship they catered exclusively to pirates, which would either do a brisk business or get robbed within an hour in that part of the sea.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They best be serving some very strong grog if they want to please the Davey Jones locker crowd, IMHO.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: now its a submarine pirate restaurant!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevejovi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

strutin: This is (at least) the third floating restaurant to go down in the last year or so,.. has anyone checked on the McBarge?
[Fark user image 850x566]


It's been a rough year in the floating restaurant business.
 
