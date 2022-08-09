 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 343 of WW3: Fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine, with Moscow and Kyiv battling for control of the city of Bakhmut and other towns. Orc airborne units join Wagner mercenaries in the fight for Bakhmut. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
49
    More: News, Russia, United States, Germany, Netherlands, Vladimir Putin, France, Australia, World War II  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 01 Feb 2023 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Give Ukraine jets already.  They can have a little air power, as a treat!
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning folks. Here are the overnight news updates for Ukraine.

Fighter jets: Will Ukraine get them? | (DW - German News in English VIDEO)

Reznikov, Lecornu discuss needs of Armed Forces of Ukraine (PHOTOS and more)

1,377 children killed and injured in Ukraine amid full-scale war (more)

El Pais: Spain prepares to supply 4-6 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Spain plans to provide Ukraine with four to six German-made Leopard 2 tanks a week after Berlin had authorized its allies to export them to the third country, the Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Feb. 1, citing unnamed government sources. The quantity will depend on the condition of Kyiv's long-sought heavy weapons kept in storage and how many Leopards its allies are preparing to send to Ukraine, according to the sources cited by El Pais. (POSTED ON TELEGRAM)

Is Israel behind drone attacks in Iran? | Eastern Express | (TVP World - Polish News in English VIDEO)

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis believes that EU members do not need to have Russian ambassadors in their countries. "In most cases, this is no longer a diplomatic but a propaganda institution that conceals war crimes and generally promotes genocide," said the Lithuanian Foreign Minister.  (POSTED ON TELEGRAM)

Yurii Drohobych, philosopher and astronomer | Back to the Roots | (TVP World - Polish News in English VIDEO)

EU-Ukraine Summit to Take Place in Kyiv Friday | (more)

Hacking Group Claims to Have Uncovered Massive Russian Domestic Spying Program | (more)

UK Defense Ministry: Russian shelling of Kherson aims to deter Ukrainian counteroffensive across Dnipro river (more)

The US is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine worth more than $2bn, which is expected to include longer-range missiles for the first time - Reuters reported, citing two US officials. (POSTED ON TELEGRAM)

That's it for now. I'm off to set up the chairs. Fasahd, you are missed.

And on a personal note, congrats to Father Jack on the great news! Speedy recovery and rehabilitation!
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh and one more interesting article on whether the tank for Ukraine has let the minor NATO powers to change the balance of power in Europe.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Public Call Box: Oh and one more interesting article on whether the tank for Ukraine has let the minor NATO powers to change the balance of power in Europe.


Interesting article. Looks like NATO is evolving.
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Grim news reports yesterday in the Australian ABC, quoting Ukrainian soldiers saying that the Russians are learning, at last. Had to happen eventually, I suppose.

The Ukrainian soldiers were also quoted as saying that they'd just have to learn faster, themselves.

Now is as crucial a time for support of Ukraine as any, I think.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x790]

[Fark user image 850x1422]

[Fark user image 850x254]


920 orcs? They keep getting tantalizingly close to 1,000.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The command post and ammunition depot of Russia invaders destroyed by defenders of Ukraine from the 28th Brigade together with the air reconnaissance of the 4th brigade of the National Guard. 🇺🇦💪#UkraineWillWin pic.twitter.com/Wddz04DVjv
- UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) February 1, 2023

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
109th separate mountain assault battalion of 10th separate mountain assault brigade continues to target Russian invaders.

booms
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
44th Artillery Brigade destroyed a Russian tank.

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drones of 36th Marine Brigade at night work.

graphic warning - thermal images of orcs dead and dying after the booms no blood and gore
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sepia apama: Grim news reports yesterday in the Australian ABC, quoting Ukrainian soldiers saying that the Russians are learning, at last. Had to happen eventually, I suppose.

The Ukrainian soldiers were also quoted as saying that they'd just have to learn faster, themselves.

Now is as crucial a time for support of Ukraine as any, I think.


Throw enough men at the bullets and eventually they'll take a village.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* "While some media sources have begun to suspect that the proud Russian army may be starting a new offensive, such myopic reporting ignores the fact that Russia has been offensive for far longer than they are aware," Ministry of Defense Spokesperson Igor Konashenkov stated in prepared remarks last night. "Historians will agree that for centuries, Russia has been the center of insults, ugly slurs, bad dancing, and abjectly horrible behavior by street hoodlums and high ranking politicians alike." At press time, Konashenkov was seen drunkenly groping the Party Camel that had been brought in to keep his hands off of other men's wives.

* Last night's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat in which Opo the Pet Unexploded Bomb was granted three wishes by an inebriated genii and chose to blow up the Kremlin, the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, and an Arby's in Topeka Kansas simply represent lingering resentment one of the animators still feels after suffering illness during a vacation in America, and was not a message to The Resistance. The second plot line in which a heroically stoned Jon called on all true Bolsheviks to rise up and overthrow Vladimir Putin and replace him with a topiary shrub pruned to look like an erect penis, however, will be investigated by the FSB.

* While some media critics have brought down scorn and pointed out what they say are historical inaccuracies in Russia One Television's groundbreaking new television series "Have Cat - Will Travel" or even worse, claim that it is simply a cheap knockoff of an obviously inferior Western media program involving 'cowboys' of all things, the truth of the matter is that it is a true telling of the story of 'Paladin,' a veterinary science student who brought deworming agent to the pets of warriors in the harsh world of ancient Rus. Even the stirring intro song, ♪"Have cat, will travel / reads the song of the man / a vet without armor in a savage land" ♪references the true historical difficulties that this hero of the Russian people faced when bringing flea collars, rabies shots, and fluffy little collars to the warlike ancient Mongolians, Chukchi, and Scythians. Sadly, and while the producers of this fine program know that critics will celebrate this news, production has been canceled for further episodes following the tragic scratching death of the entire film crew at the pitiless paws of Minxy the Siamese, who was last seen licking her chops and heading towards the Mongolian frontier.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Nitter list.  Is a Nitter link broken?  Try changing the URL from Nitter.net to Nitter.nl or one of the others.
/Hat tip to danceswithcrows
 
theflinx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

russia in Bakhmut
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boost for Ukraine as U.S. expected to send longer-range rockets

Was covered yesterday, but here's an article about it.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning.  Here's the latest from Artem, The Russian Dyude:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PB4_WK-quDo

And some sunshine:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U.S. firm reportedly offers Ukraine 2 Reaper drones for $1, plus $10 million in shipping and handling
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to wonder if there's a really short cache window on link checking.

If I actively watch the preview, and then submit immediately when it finishes, the post sometimes happens in seconds.  Today it's um... Getting close to 5 mins or so
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, been away from The Good Threads for a while (or been lurking) and it's great to see that it's all going well.

I used to work in the gambling industry, and there is such a thing as Negative Betting.

I know the intention is good. Just pointing out that this kind of thing can have a Blowback Effect, and it can undermine the intention by increasing the resolve of those who are the ones creating the problems.

/just sayin
//no really, this kind of thing is fodder
///Red 1s are watching and recording
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see Our Lady Of Booms has already blessed us!
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
31 Jan: Ukrainian NEXT COUNTEROFFENSIVE OPERATION | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube SZpHYK9lnrY

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
/No Denys or Artur
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x790]

[Fark user image 850x1422]

[Fark user image 850x254]


This was my earworm this morning.  It turns out, it was perfect for Vova.

The Who - Another Tricky Day
Youtube OhuLhcbY_08
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: This was my earworm this morning.  It turns out, it was perfect for Vova.


Underrated album. No, it's not the same without Keith Moon, how could it be, but there are still some great tracks on that record.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ukraine has found a good use for captured T-62 tanks, turn them into recovery vehicles for better tanks:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Embroidered shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for January 21 to January 27 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Orbán is telling Ukraine to quit

Just as Western allies give Ukraine tanks, Hungary is going in the opposite direction, arguing Russia will prevail.

And, hopefully Ukraine is telling Orban to fark off.
 
ingo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Sepia apama: Grim news reports yesterday in the Australian ABC, quoting Ukrainian soldiers saying that the Russians are learning, at last. Had to happen eventually, I suppose.

The Ukrainian soldiers were also quoted as saying that they'd just have to learn faster, themselves.

Now is as crucial a time for support of Ukraine as any, I think.

Throw enough men at the bullets and eventually they'll take a village.


In other words, it takes a city to take a village.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ingo: KangTheMad: Sepia apama: Grim news reports yesterday in the Australian ABC, quoting Ukrainian soldiers saying that the Russians are learning, at last. Had to happen eventually, I suppose.

The Ukrainian soldiers were also quoted as saying that they'd just have to learn faster, themselves.

Now is as crucial a time for support of Ukraine as any, I think.

Throw enough men at the bullets and eventually they'll take a village.

In other words, it takes a city to take a village.


It takes a city to raz
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ffs.

It takes a city to raze a village
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

desertfool: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x790]

[Fark user image 850x1422]

[Fark user image 850x254]

920 orcs? They keep getting tantalizingly close to 1,000.


Second highest, as I recall. Oct 30th had 950.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RobSeace: U.S. firm reportedly offers Ukraine 2 Reaper drones for $1, plus $10 million in shipping and handling


Ah, they've realized they're losing orders to their turkish competitors, because they didn't have theme music for it

I'm Gonna Git You Sucka! Theme Music
Youtube hz-KwtKRBUY
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jomini is back (Thread Reader link):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
War's longest battle exacts high price in 'heart of Ukraine'

Bakhmut.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fighter jets for Ukraine not off table says France
 
Wessoman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Halfabee64: This was my earworm this morning.  It turns out, it was perfect for Vova.

Underrated album. No, it's not the same without Keith Moon, how could it be, but there are still some great tracks on that record.


I have an earworm that's perfect for this War, by the Oh Sees, from the album "The Orc" (for real):

The Static God

Ah pardon me
Do you have a cigarette
for me I think
I don't know, I don't know
What's it like?

I'm tuning in
Addressing an urge
Do you satisfy me?
What's it like?
Laugh at the rubble
What's it like?

It's freezing
It's cold out
On the battleground

Lashing me
Blood soaked rags
Are the clothes upon my back
I don't know, I don't know
What's it like?

I'm leaning in
Into the whip
Does it satisfy me?
What's it like?
Close to the cannon
What's it like?

Attacking
And retreating
On the battleground

Oh Sees - The Static God
Youtube JmQm285ZHeI
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A whisper away from the Russian border, Ukrainian troops wait for another assault on Sumy

Facing a random blizzard of shelling, soldiers on the frontline wonder if Russia is going to have a second crack at taking the north-eastern region
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are up on the latest page of the memes collection.  Cute woman with sunflowers, coloring book page about feeding yourself, somebody got irritated, Red 1 standing by, pony with tank at night, hamster bioweapons, and never mind the mobiks, here's the Challengers are all in there.  We'll be up to 20 pages tomorrow, that's a lot.
 
PunGent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Orbán is telling Ukraine to quit

Just as Western allies give Ukraine tanks, Hungary is going in the opposite direction, arguing Russia will prevail.

And, hopefully Ukraine is telling Orban to fark off.


Sure Orban...we'll just give the Ukrainian refugees YOUR country.

You're cool with that, right?

/farking tankie
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Boost for Ukraine as U.S. expected to send longer-range rockets

Was covered yesterday, but here's an article about it.


HIMARS likes this
 
Bondith
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PunGent: RobSeace: Orbán is telling Ukraine to quit

Just as Western allies give Ukraine tanks, Hungary is going in the opposite direction, arguing Russia will prevail.

And, hopefully Ukraine is telling Orban to fark off.

Sure Orban...we'll just give the Ukrainian refugees YOUR country.

You're cool with that, right?

/farking tankie


They can call it Transtranscarpathia.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ukraine war: attitudes to women in the military are changing as thousands serve on front lines

Female Soldiers Fight for Ukraine, Equality With Male Peers
Youtube Ko79hifmOzY
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Western Navies See Strategic, Tactical Lessons from Ukraine Invasion
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wagner Troops See Rise in Diseases, Infections Due to Poor Hygiene: Ukraine
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kaczyński donates to Ukraine's armed forces to settle defamation case with opposition politician
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fantastic post from Dmitri about how constant drone surveillance and attacks suppress movement and create fear.

https://twitter.com/wartranslated/status/1620754665762869249#m
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.