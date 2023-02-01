 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Rio Tinto: "Ok PHEW found it, alright all good Don't ask any questions. Wow what a relief"   (reuters.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Australian authorities on Wednesday found a radioactive capsule that was lost in the vast Outback after nearly a week-long search along a 1,400 km (870-mile) stretch of highway, an emergency services official said."

"The silver capsule, 6 mm in diameter and 8 mm long, contains Caesium-137 which emits radiation equal to 10 X-rays per hour."

I assume that the search mainly consisted of using extremely expensive radiation detection scanners and investigating every single radiation source along that entire 870 miles. That would totally suck.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: "Australian authorities on Wednesday found a radioactive capsule that was lost in the vast Outback after nearly a week-long search along a 1,400 km (870-mile) stretch of highway, an emergency services official said."

"The silver capsule, 6 mm in diameter and 8 mm long, contains Caesium-137 which emits radiation equal to 10 X-rays per hour."

I assume that the search mainly consisted of using extremely expensive radiation detection scanners and investigating every single radiation source along that entire 870 miles. That would totally suck.


This BBC article has more details.

The capsule was found when a vehicle equipped with specialist equipment, which was travelling at 70 km/h (43 mph), detected radiation, officials said.
Portable detection equipment was then used to locate the capsule, which was found about 2m (7ft) from the side of the road, they added.

Assuming the vehicle was 1m off the shoulder, the detector was at least 3 meters away (probably more, because it's above the road surface by maybe 1 meter). According to one online calculator I have used in a previous work life, at 3.5 meters, a 19 GBq Cs-137 source would be a dose rate of about 13 mR/hr.

One thing that came out of all the worry about terrorists building their own dirty bombs or even an actual nuke was a whole market for better, more portable radiation detectors. It actually started with the search for Iraqui nukes to justify Gulf War II.

The stuff is like any technology: It's gotten better, cheaper, and easier to use. Still, it's pretty impressive that they located it.
 
petuniapup
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Harlee: "Australian authorities on Wednesday found a radioactive capsule that was lost in the vast Outback after nearly a week-long search along a 1,400 km (870-mile) stretch of highway, an emergency services official said."

"The silver capsule, 6 mm in diameter and 8 mm long, contains Caesium-137 which emits radiation equal to 10 X-rays per hour."

I assume that the search mainly consisted of using extremely expensive radiation detection scanners and investigating every single radiation source along that entire 870 miles. That would totally suck.

This BBC article has more details.

The capsule was found when a vehicle equipped with specialist equipment, which was travelling at 70 km/h (43 mph), detected radiation, officials said.
Portable detection equipment was then used to locate the capsule, which was found about 2m (7ft) from the side of the road, they added.

Assuming the vehicle was 1m off the shoulder, the detector was at least 3 meters away (probably more, because it's above the road surface by maybe 1 meter). According to one online calculator I have used in a previous work life, at 3.5 meters, a 19 GBq Cs-137 source would be a dose rate of about 13 mR/hr.

One thing that came out of all the worry about terrorists building their own dirty bombs or even an actual nuke was a whole market for better, more portable radiation detectors. It actually started with the search for Iraqui nukes to justify Gulf War II.

The stuff is like any technology: It's gotten better, cheaper, and easier to use. Still, it's pretty impressive that they located it.


Username seems especially fitting for the thread :)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The capsule was found when a vehicle equipped with specialist equipment, which was travelling at 70 km/h (43 mph), detected radiation, officials said.
Portable detection equipment was then used to locate the capsule, which was found about 2m (7ft) from the side of the road, they added.

Assuming the vehicle was 1m off the shoulder, the detector was at least 3 meters away (probably more, because it's above the road surface by maybe 1 meter). According to one online calculator I have used in a previous work life, at 3.5 meters, a 19 GBq Cs-137 source would be a dose rate of about 13 mR/hr.

One thing that came out of all the worry about terrorists building their own dirty bombs or even an actual nuke was a whole market for better, more portable radiation detectors. It actually started with the search for Iraqui nukes to justify Gulf War II.

The stuff is like any technology: It's gotten better, cheaper, and easier to use. Still, it's pretty impressive that they located it.


At some point after 9/11, there was a suggesting that we have government vehicles that traverse almost every road in the US on a weekly or so basis, so we should put radiation detectors on postal vehicles.

Then we could tell if things change suddenly.

They could also be used for pollution monitoring or other science research, if you had a small sensor package that you could stick on and didn't require too much oversight.  (Eg, have it wirelessly downlink it's data once it got back to the depot)
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For a hot second, I thought the person on the right was holding the capsule in their hand, examining it and I was a bit aghast.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: For a hot second, I thought the person on the right was holding the capsule in their hand, examining it and I was a bit aghast.

[Fark user image 425x222]


that would be Homer Simpson if I ever watched a cartoon.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"driving past it is believed to be relatively low risk"

maybe.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just don't talk about Nacho Grande.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Harlee: "Australian authorities on Wednesday found a radioactive capsule that was lost in the vast Outback after nearly a week-long search along a 1,400 km (870-mile) stretch of highway, an emergency services official said."

"The silver capsule, 6 mm in diameter and 8 mm long, contains Caesium-137 which emits radiation equal to 10 X-rays per hour."

I assume that the search mainly consisted of using extremely expensive radiation detection scanners and investigating every single radiation source along that entire 870 miles. That would totally suck.

This BBC article has more details.

The capsule was found when a vehicle equipped with specialist equipment, which was travelling at 70 km/h (43 mph), detected radiation, officials said.
Portable detection equipment was then used to locate the capsule, which was found about 2m (7ft) from the side of the road, they added.

Assuming the vehicle was 1m off the shoulder, the detector was at least 3 meters away (probably more, because it's above the road surface by maybe 1 meter). According to one online calculator I have used in a previous work life, at 3.5 meters, a 19 GBq Cs-137 source would be a dose rate of about 13 mR/hr.

One thing that came out of all the worry about terrorists building their own dirty bombs or even an actual nuke was a whole market for better, more portable radiation detectors. It actually started with the search for Iraqui nukes to justify Gulf War II.

The stuff is like any technology: It's gotten better, cheaper, and easier to use. Still, it's pretty impressive that they located it.


I went down a rabbit hole about radiation detectors previously. They used to require metal that was made before the advent of nuclear weapons because modern blast furnaces used air that contained radioactive isotopes. They don't anymore but that's wild. People hunting for scrap metal from ships on the bottom of the ocean for Geiger counters.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA:"When you consider the scope of the research area, locating this object was a monumental challenge, the search groups have quite literally found the needle in the haystack," Dawson said.

Fark figurative. Who needs figurative? Figurativecan Fark right off and never show its face again. If only figurativehad a face, or English had a word, or words, for how using a word can augment what a word means.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Even as mining companies go, Rio Tinto are farking vile.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harlee: I assume that the search mainly consisted of using extremely expensive radiation detection scanners and investigating every single radiation source along that entire 870 miles. That would totally suck.


Well, only until you find the object. But you bill for the whole drive.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I went down a rabbit hole about radiation detectors previously.


How Kodak Exposed Nuclear Testing
Youtube 7pSqk-XV2QM
 
