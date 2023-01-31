 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 10 Phoenix)   Phortunate Phrogger phinds Phoenix, phosters phun phinagling phreely phrom phast, phlustered phreeway phliers   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, Road transport, Truck, Traffic, Injury, Road, Person, Dashcam, Semi-trailer truck  
•       •       •

214 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2023 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Phenis.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They said that on Fark, no one knows your a dog.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Phunny.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The phark is this headline?
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phrogger tik too challenge
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mantour: [Fark user image 683x639]

They said that on Fark, no one knows your a dog.


*shakes tiny paw*
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phooey!
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
HOTY?

HOTY.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bowfinger (5/10) Movie CLIP - Crossing the Freeway (1999) HD
Youtube 9cb5Ka9SqGM
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I usually tell people to "go play in traffic" as a dismissive insult. I didn't think anyone would take it literally.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.