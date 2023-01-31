 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   Traffic sign: ROAD CLOSED. Pickup driver: BUT MAH FREEDUMS. Sinkhole: Well, I took that personally   (kron4.com) divider line
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tracy Sinkhole might just be my new stripper name.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jurgen?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Michael Jordan Took It Personally
John Hopoate [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We've had major flooding here in Auckland NZ, they are still towing away cars that flooded trying to cross flooded roads.  People are idiots.
 
olorin604
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

John Hopoate: We've had major flooding here in Auckland NZ, they are still towing away cars that flooded trying to cross flooded roads.  People are idiots.


People always try to go slowly and get stuck. You need a good running start and to hit the water at at least 50mph so you hydroplane across the flooded area.

Do not follow my driving advice if you want to avoid a hospital visit
 
devioustrevor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just wait until he finds out that his insurance policy almost certainly contains language voiding the contract if he drives on a closed road.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just in case you were wondering, Tracy CA is as MAGA and redneck as anyplace in Arkansas or Oklahoma.

Which is not a coincidence.

/steinbeck out front shoulda told ya
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

duppy: Tracy Sinkhole might just be my new stripper name.


Yeah, but even if you find your keys you can't drive out...
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Was the driver named Clark Griswold by any chance?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fifty Yards | National Lampoon's Vacation | 1080p | ©1983 Warner Bros. Pictures
GalFisk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm wondering about the upbringing of people like this. Did he endure 18 years of "because I say so", yearning for an utopian adulthood where nobody gets to tell him what to do?
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pwning the libs all the way to Pwntown!
 
Iczer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well on the plus side, the sinkhole opened his hood so he can work on the damaged engine afterwards.

Granted it may have done so by ripping it off the vehicle, but...
 
