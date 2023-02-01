 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Headline writer uses Betteridge's Law to their advantage
erktrek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thinks author is clever...

TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see that bathtub precluding coitus.  Awkward perhaps, but by no means impossible.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll be disappeared by the royal family eventually.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The duke sucks.
 
princhester
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Marina Hyde is a sharp tongued legend.  The zingers flow from her like force lightning from the fingertips of Emporer Palpatine.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TWX: I don't see that bathtub precluding coitus.  Awkward perhaps, but by no means impossible.


It's the latest "I don't sweat". Sure buddy, never mind how much you totally wanted to bang her, that tub was just too small to make it even a physical possibility?
Somehow Randy Andy doesn't seem like the type to let things or partners being "too small" get in his way sexually.
 
Pert
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

princhester: Marina Hyde is a sharp tongued legend.  The zingers flow from her like force lightning from the fingertips of Emporer Palpatine.


Agreed. I am madly in love with her writing.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

princhester: Marina Hyde is a sharp tongued legend.  The zingers flow from her like force lightning from the fingertips of Emporer Palpatine.


And her facial expression is just as smug. I can tell she takes great joy in doing what she does.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Still surprised Charles hasn't sent Andrew on a fishing trip to Lake Tahoe.
 
Pert
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
drxym
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TWX: I don't see that bathtub precluding coitus.  Awkward perhaps, but by no means impossible.


When I saw that pic I was think it was bigger than some baths I've shared for sexy times. So yeah but no Andrew it doesn't exonerate you.
 
