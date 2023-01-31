 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   So glad to live in country where people like that protect me from the socialisms and health care and drag shows   (twitter.com) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

168 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2023 at 6:05 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That man is lethal, LETHAL, against non-moving objects right in front of him.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
HAH.. what's his front-page-only right-winger fark handle? I vote for a certain police car themed farker.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

HawgWild: That man is lethal, LETHAL, against non-moving objects right in front of him.


i dunno. some of those over the shoulder wild shots could potentially be lethal to birds.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That was not impressive.


Perhaps I have unrealistic expectations due to a diet of action movies.

Is this what real special forces dudes training looks like?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Looking to get into the Future Darwin Award winners of 'Murica club.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Our hero was in training for years, years, for the day his unique skills would be called on to make an embarrassing video backed by cheesy music depicting the idiocy of training for years, years, for some imaginary battle against manikins he set up himself.

Thank God Above that we are blessed with such a hero.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
While you were out dancing and partying, he was studying the American Cheese Food slice.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

khitsicker: HawgWild: That man is lethal, LETHAL, against non-moving objects right in front of him.

i dunno. some of those over the shoulder wild shots could potentially be lethal to birds.


And people the next block over
 
grokca [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Jeez God, that's a shitty plan.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How many times did he actually shoot himself practicing to get to this level?
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Granted he is shooting blanks but at that close range even a blank can cause massive damage. Using his left hand to fire his hand gun while swinging his knives around with his right hand I really expected him to blast himself in the right upper arm. And then there are the several wild shots into the air. And then trying to find his next ammo clip.....several mannequins almost took him down.

Oh, and I would like him to know, his penis is still way smaller than average. It's just we all know it now.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I-K-Rumba: Granted he is shooting blanks but at that close range even a blank can cause massive damage. Using his left hand to fire his hand gun while swinging his knives around with his right hand I really expected him to blast himself in the right upper arm. And then there are the several wild shots into the air. And then trying to find his next ammo clip.....several mannequins almost took him down.

Oh, and I would like him to know, his penis is still way smaller than average. It's just we all know it now.


He's not using blanks, those are airsoft guns. About two seconds before the video ends you see a malfunction that releases the gas around his hand.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No tree punching?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

IgG4: No tree punching?


He's not LIT enough, brah.  That shiat was bangin'!
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IgG4: No tree punching?


My buddy punched a tree once.

Of course, he was tripping balls at that time, and the tree did insult his mother.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy is super impressive these silly libs don't stand a chance against his power and skill.
Keanu Reeves Training with Taran for John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Youtube Xii9_oWQ7HY
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Everyone needs to take a step back, and appreciate proper gun handling.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Close your eyes and pull the trigger.
May the force be with you...


Fark user imageView Full Size

No reason for this one.
She just melts my butter.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I love the upper right vid.  Almost stabs himself flipping his knife, then trues to do the "fire behind head" move but isn't flexible enough so just blindly shoots into the air about 50 feet over everything.  Truly a master of combat.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How many times did he muzzle himself?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lol wtf

Why is he stabbing Bob? Why is Bob naked? You really need to dress him up. Put a hat on him so when you punch his jaw the hat goes flying.

5 mins of giving Bob the business is great cardio, but that guy is probably going to shoot himself or worse someone else.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.