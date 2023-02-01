 Skip to content
(NBC DFW)   Smart monkeys not only escaped from Dallas zoo, but bought a home. In this market   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ruetheday69
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Headline is, as usual, completely incorrect as to the circumstances. These monkeys didn't escape, they were stolen. Article makes it sound like the latest in a string of break-ins at this zoo, which may or may not be related.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dallas police said that they found the two emperor tamarin monkeys after getting a tip.

How do you tip a monkey? Do you give them cash or just give them a piece of fruit or something?
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Dallas police said that they found the two emperor tamarin monkeys after getting a tip.

How do you tip a monkey? Do you give them cash or just give them a piece of fruit or something?


The monkey doesn't tell me what to play and I don't tell him what to do with his money
 
0z79
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This stuff was on Fark, not even two days ago.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Dallas police said that they found the two emperor tamarin monkeys after getting a tip.

How do you tip a monkey? Do you give them cash or just give them a piece of fruit or something?


Cash is preferred, so we don't have to declare it on our taxes, but I'll never say no to some fresh berries
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The empty building where the monkeys were found was recently broken into and filled with wild animals, according to a nearby church that owned the property and planned to use it as a youth center."

i know this is just a sordid POS willing to cause great harm to animals for money by selling them as pets to the dumbest motherfarkers on the planet. i hope everyone involved gets caught and made as miserable as they were willing to make the innocent creatures.
but.
i wish this line was the start of a children's story, or maybe something from Tom Robbins. in a better world, the possibilities are, what i believe is largely referred to as, "zany"
 
