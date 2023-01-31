 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Colorado Sun)   The going price for forgetting to latch the gate just went waaaaaay up   (coloradosun.com) divider line
15
    More: Sad, Health care, United States, Government, Human rights, Woman, Reason, Education, Reality television  
•       •       •

680 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2023 at 5:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I haven't read anywhere how fast they were driving but I've seen a picture of the damaged car and it's hard to reconcile.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I mean, sure, they should have had that gate secured, but it's nothing to lose your head over.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the couple was leaving the park, gusts of wind swung the gate around rapidly, enough to slice through the passenger side door of the couple's car, decapitating Nakajjigo as her husband sat feet away in the driver's seat.


...what the non-Newtonian fark?
 
khatores
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

little big man: I haven't read anywhere how fast they were driving but I've seen a picture of the damaged car and it's hard to reconcile.


You wouldn't have to be going that fast. A car door in many spots is just thin sheet metal, some insulation and plastic on the inside. It would be a very, very low chance of it actually being at exactly the right angle to penetrate but obviously it's possible.

https://www.omnicalculator.com/physics/car-crash-force

Assuming the car is 3000 lbs and going 35 mph, the crash force is nearly 1 million ft lbs. Probably more with two people and luggage. It's easily enough to do some dramatic fatal damage.

You would calculate the victim as being part of the car here since a foreign body actually entered the vehicle. She would have had the full weight and velocity of the vehicle pushing her forward into the post. This is basically a jousting match with a steel gate. The human loses every time.
 
khatores
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Oysterman: As the couple was leaving the park, gusts of wind swung the gate around rapidly, enough to slice through the passenger side door of the couple's car, decapitating Nakajjigo as her husband sat feet away in the driver's seat.


...what the non-Newtonian fark?


Car moves forward, gate swings out like a lance, penetrates car door sort of head on and slightly at an angle, slices through and gets her in the head. Little if any braking happened because he didn't anticipate it or probably see it.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As the couple was leaving the park, gusts of wind swung the gate around rapidly, enough to slice through the passenger side door of the couple's car, decapitating Nakajjigo as her husband sat feet away in the driver's seat.

Wow

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah I can see how that big metal pole would knock someone's head off. Terrible way to go.

I would blame the driver but I lack context. You didn't see that gigantic metal gate coming right at you? Maybe step on the gas pedal and save your new wife? I'd hate to be him. He has to live with that memory.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

khatores: Oysterman: As the couple was leaving the park, gusts of wind swung the gate around rapidly, enough to slice through the passenger side door of the couple's car, decapitating Nakajjigo as her husband sat feet away in the driver's seat.


...what the non-Newtonian fark?

Car moves forward, gate swings out like a lance, penetrates car door sort of head on and slightly at an angle, slices through and gets her in the head. Little if any braking happened because he didn't anticipate it or probably see it.


Still boggles the mind. Is the gate rotating clockwise or counterclockwise? How fast are they driving? If the driver doesn't see it coming when it's already within 90 degrees of the correct angle, how is that still wrongful and not homicide?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just think of how little speed and energy it takes to impale yourself on a spear.  Now make that spear out of steel and anchor it to the ground and encounter it at say 20 MPH while weighing 4000 Lbs.  This is not that hard to understand.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Oysterman: khatores: Oysterman: As the couple was leaving the park, gusts of wind swung the gate around rapidly, enough to slice through the passenger side door of the couple's car, decapitating Nakajjigo as her husband sat feet away in the driver's seat.


...what the non-Newtonian fark?

Car moves forward, gate swings out like a lance, penetrates car door sort of head on and slightly at an angle, slices through and gets her in the head. Little if any braking happened because he didn't anticipate it or probably see it.

Still boggles the mind. Is the gate rotating clockwise or counterclockwise? How fast are they driving? If the driver doesn't see it coming when it's already within 90 degrees of the correct angle, how is that still wrongful and not homicide?


We have to wait and see how wife number two dies.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Just think of how little speed and energy it takes to impale yourself on a spear.  Now make that spear out of steel and anchor it to the ground and encounter it at say 20 MPH while weighing 4000 Lbs.  This is not that hard to understand.


I am American but I cannot imagine weighing two tons.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Uganda be kidding me!
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: As the couple was leaving the park, gusts of wind swung the gate around rapidly, enough to slice through the passenger side door of the couple's car, decapitating Nakajjigo as her husband sat feet away in the driver's seat.

Wow

[Fark user image image 425x283]

Yeah I can see how that big metal pole would knock someone's head off. Terrible way to go.

I would blame the driver but I lack context. You didn't see that gigantic metal gate coming right at you? Maybe step on the gas pedal and save your new wife? I'd hate to be him. He has to live with that memory.


I'm going to guess the gate was swung open towards the interior of the park on the passenger side of the on coming car. If it started to swing into the traffic lane just as the car approached it, the driver would have little time to react.
Very sad accident and example of how neglecting a seemingly unimportant detail can have dire consequences.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

khatores: little big man: I haven't read anywhere how fast they were driving but I've seen a picture of the damaged car and it's hard to reconcile.

You wouldn't have to be going that fast. A car door in many spots is just thin sheet metal, some insulation and plastic on the inside. It would be a very, very low chance of it actually being at exactly the right angle to penetrate but obviously it's possible.

https://www.omnicalculator.com/physics/car-crash-force

Assuming the car is 3000 lbs and going 35 mph, the crash force is nearly 1 million ft lbs. Probably more with two people and luggage. It's easily enough to do some dramatic fatal damage.

You would calculate the victim as being part of the car here since a foreign body actually entered the vehicle. She would have had the full weight and velocity of the vehicle pushing her forward into the post. This is basically a jousting match with a steel gate. The human loses every time.


The remaining question, to me, being how the gate impacted so high on the vehicle as to miss the body, and all that reinforced steel frame & force-absorbing crumple zones.  I'm picturing a fence gate like you see on ranches, but obviously I have no idea.
 
FutureWars
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
$10.5 million? This will definitely help her family get ahead in life.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.