 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Alaska Public Media)   404 - Mine not found   (alaskapublic.org) divider line
6
    More: Cool, Alaska, Iliamna Lake, Pebble Mine, Government, Bristol Bay, Salmon, History, Law  
•       •       •

791 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2023 at 6:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm sure that the mine operator will complain about how the government is taking away his freedom to poison all of his neighbors and leave it blighted area once it's no longer profitable to continue operating the mine
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Denied
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Where did they find it?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I'm sure that the mine operator will complain about how the government is taking away his freedom to poison all of his neighbors and leave it blighted area once it's no longer profitable to continue operating the mine


That's a given, but the governor of Alaska is doing the same:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a statement Tuesday along with leaders of several state departments blasting the EPA's veto. He said the veto "sets a dangerous precedent." "Alarmingly, it lays the foundation to stop any development project, mining or non-mining, in any area of Alaska with wetlands and fish-bearing streams," he said.

Yeah, that's the point, chucklef*ck...  You were too bought and paid for to do the right thing, so the feds had to step in and do it for you.

I'm sure that will be reversed as soon as redhats reclaim the white house, so enjoy salmon while you can.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
1. Yay!

2. It took 13 years?  !yay.
 
pueblonative
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.