(The Sun)   They were out of duct tape?
30
815 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2023 at 11:05 PM



RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gluing the heads onto bolts is some shady stuff, particularly on a nuclear submarine.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High time the RN brought back Rum, Sodomy and The Lash.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Admiral Hyman Rickover would Plotz.  And then order some keelhaulings.  And I would be cheering him on.

Yes, I know it was a British Sub.  I don't think that would matter to Rickover.  Anyone screwing around and cutting corners when it came to Naval Nuclear Power was on his shiat list - Permanently.

Guilty parties were contractors working for Babcock, formerly Babcock and Wilcox, which I believe is at its roots an American company, and which I believe works on US Navy nuclear power as well.

US Navy chain of command should be having long and uncomfortable talks with Babcock's management.  And reviewing everything they've touched for the last year or two.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you are going to make a bodge repair job, do it right

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

/ there, I fixed it!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Guilty parties were contractors working for Babcock, formerly Babcock and Wilcox, which I believe is at its roots an American company, and which I believe works on US Navy nuclear power as well.


Yep and traded on the NYSE under the ticker BW
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Different company. This is Babcock, the UK-based contractor: https://www.babcockinternational.com/investors/  BBA.L, or BCKIF for the unsponsored ADR.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Given enough time the problem would have been self correcting.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
World's Worst (submarine captain) - Whose Line UK
Youtube k4u5xJ4r41A
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I like how specific they were. "The reactor would not have exploded."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I honestly had no idea the Royal Navy had Trident submarines. I learned something today.
 
olorin604
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Idiots, should have used 1000 mph tape.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

keldaria
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gough
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

olorin604: Idiots, should have used 1000 mph tape.


Don't the Brits have access to EB Green??
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

baxterdog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Slightly off topic but I seriously dislike the phrase, "easiest way." You'll hear it a lot in making things, especially when you have four or more people involved. IMO, the easiest way is rarely the most appropriate way while the most expensive is not either. The balance of cost, within spec, and capability are the criteria, and that balance defines the job.

There's never enough money to do it right the first time but there's always money to fix it later. (Sign seen in a supervisor's office years ago)
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Craw Fu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I honestly had no idea the Royal Navy had Trident submarines. I learned something today.


I forwarded this article to my brother who is a civil servant working for the US Navy and his Weeners was that this was a Vangard class sub, not Trident class.  He also said that despite his lack of knowledge of Royal Navy procedures, he still finds this stoey. very unlikly.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I Hate You 2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Are the contractors Russian?!
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

