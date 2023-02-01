 Skip to content
(Washingtonian)   Overachievers are skipping right past buying a first home and are going straight to their second home   (washingtonian.com) divider line
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've thought about buying a retirement/weekend property off in the woods in Maine while continuing to rent an apartment close to work in the Boston area.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... people that are having a problem with the high cost of housing are both renting a place in the city, as well as having a second home which they Airbnb on the weekends, thus contributing to both the lack of housing in DC and inflating prices in "affordable" markets?

I mean, sure, they can do that... I have more than one place myself... but to complain about housing availability and affordability while doing to exactly what contributes the the problem is pretty... well... rich.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone renting in Vancouver, this sounds like a decent idea. Any farkers have experience with this?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...the couple, Church, 32, works in politics, and Appenfeller, 30, is a journalist

.

Salt of the earth.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squik2: As someone renting in Vancouver, this sounds like a decent idea. Any farkers have experience with this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must have a problem with ordinal numbers
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, it's how we do in Bend, Oregon. We snatch that $200k Sprinter van before we close on that 7500sf (on a 7600sf lot) cabin in the woods McMansion in the Nazi fascist controlled HOA neighborhood.

Btw, have you seen my G 500 4x4² parked down at the community pool?

/I'm not really kidding
//there are ig accounts about this sorta thing
///and they're farkin' funny!
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So it's mortgage arbitrage. You're trying to rent the place out for more money than it'll cost you to keep it, which assumes you can effectively pay double rent for 30 years with no changes in healthcare or employment. That makes you a dumber and poorer version of WeWork.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whats next? A fifth house.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sennoma: So... people that are having a problem with the high cost of housing are both renting a place in the city, as well as having a second home which they Airbnb on the weekends, thus contributing to both the lack of housing in DC and inflating prices in "affordable" markets?

I mean, sure, they can do that... I have more than one place myself... but to complain about housing availability and affordability while doing to exactly what contributes the the problem is pretty... well... rich.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
According to the Moscow Times in 2019, it is estimated that nearly 60 million Russians own dachas (almost half the entire population). Most contemporary dachas are owned by middle- and upper-class Russians, and they contain modern amenities such as electricity and indoor plumbing. ~ 3 Second g00gle$earch
 
pleasebelieve [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't see why all these people are always complaining about the high cost of living.  If you are having money troubles, just sell some of your mutual funds.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: So it's mortgage arbitrage. You're trying to rent the place out for more money than it'll cost you to keep it, which assumes you can effectively pay double rent for 30 years with no changes in healthcare or employment. That makes you a dumber and poorer version of WeWork.


They're pretty explicitly not trying to do that, as they're using it and only renting it short-term on weekends when they aren't there.

Of course they want to mitigate the costs of the "cabin", but it seems pretty clear that those costs are something they're willing to pay to enjoy certain amenities which are unavailable/unaffordable in the city in which they live (much the same as anyone else with a weekend place). And they're paying rent to stay employed where they are, not as some financial strategy to avoid living in their cabin full time.

/of course, some people do rent while buying a pure investment property, and that's a different calculus
//which it's more about capital gains than arbitrage
 
Pilikia [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nobody is doing this.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: sennoma: So... people that are having a problem with the high cost of housing are both renting a place in the city, as well as having a second home which they Airbnb on the weekends, thus contributing to both the lack of housing in DC and inflating prices in "affordable" markets?

I mean, sure, they can do that... I have more than one place myself... but to complain about housing availability and affordability while doing to exactly what contributes the the problem is pretty... well... rich.

[Fark user image 267x189]


To me it sounds like sennomais advocating for improvement.  I don't think what's happening in the article is a particularly great solution to housing costs outstripping wages.
 
mr0x
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pilikia: Nobody is doing this.


Jessica Church and Dan Appenfeller did exactly that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't see how anyone who is just starting out can afford to buy a home anymore. I absolutely hate the idea of corporations getting into the home rental market.
A person buys a 2nd home to rent out, something eventually changes. They die, and they leave it to a kid who lives in it, or sells it, eventually the home gets back on the market to buy.
Corporations don't die. They will continue keeping it as a rental as long as they exist. And where a person might own an extra home or two, corporations can own 100s.
That's 100s of home that will only ever be rentals. Rentals that cost far more money than a mortgage and drive up the prices of owning homes in the area due to everything being rented instead of sold.
And a person that just has 1 extra house is far more interested in keeping it maintained. Corps will do as little as they can get away with. My neighbor is 95 houses. 3 are now owned by a corporation. Getting them to comply with what little maintenance the HOA requires is a pain in the ass. They don't respond to calls or emails, they Corp is out of state, so it's not like someone can swing by.
Stuff like a mailbox post that rotted and fell over and has just been laying on the ground for a month, or a tenant that has 2 families living in one house and parks 5 full size work vans in the middle of the cul-de-sac, taking up everyone else's parking.
The tenant can't be fined, it has to go through the home owner. But good luck getting ahold of the corporation to tell them to call the tenant and tell them to knock it off.
The market needs a serious correction
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: sennoma: So... people that are having a problem with the high cost of housing are both renting a place in the city, as well as having a second home which they Airbnb on the weekends, thus contributing to both the lack of housing in DC and inflating prices in "affordable" markets?

I mean, sure, they can do that... I have more than one place myself... but to complain about housing availability and affordability while doing to exactly what contributes the the problem is pretty... well... rich.

[Fark user image 267x189]

To me it sounds like sennomais advocating for improvement.  I don't think what's happening in the article is a particularly great solution to housing costs outstripping wages.


Of course it isn't a solution, it is a story about someone who feels the "traditional path" is not reasonably available to them and accordingly is working with the options they do have.

/saying that someone who rents in DC is "contributing to...the lack of housing in DC" and therefore has no right to complain about housing affordability is just... *chef's kiss*
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I absolutely hate the idea of corporations getting into the home rental market.


This, THIS is a problem.
 
