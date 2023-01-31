 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   Ok, students. Here's today's math challenge: If our food service director buys $1.5 million worth of chicken wings, and our school system serves 1,600 students, how much did we spend per student for wings? Be sure to show your work   (wgntv.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have so many questions. She somehow ordered 11,000 cases of chicken wings despite the fact that they're apparently not even allowed to serve chicken wings to the students because they have bones, then picked them up in a van? What the fark did she do with 11,000 cases of chicken wings? I mean, I have no idea how many chicken wings actually come in a case of chicken wings. I don't even know how large a case of chicken wings is, so am unable to use basic geometrical calculations to use the approximate space taken up by a single chicken wing to determine how many would fit into a larger space designed to contain them. But I'm gonna have to say that's a metric shiat ton of chicken wings, far more than any one person could eat. At once, anyway.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
District funds were used to pay for the food, according to prosecutors, who did not reveal what became of the chicken wings.

In other news, it seems several local prosecutors have put on noticeable weight.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How bout the skrimps?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lord of the Wings?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicken wing fraud is without a doubt the tastiest form of fraud I have ever heard of.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more curious about how much beer she bought to go with it.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: District funds were used to pay for the food, according to prosecutors, who did not reveal what became of the chicken wings.

In other news, it seems several local prosecutors have put on noticeable weight.


A family member had a bad warehouse full of wings that she bought and made disappear.  I
Mean ... that would NEVER happen, right?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I have so many questions. She somehow ordered 11,000 cases of chicken wings despite the fact that they're apparently not even allowed to serve chicken wings to the students because they have bones, then picked them up in a van? What the fark did she do with 11,000 cases of chicken wings? I mean, I have no idea how many chicken wings actually come in a case of chicken wings. I don't even know how large a case of chicken wings is, so am unable to use basic geometrical calculations to use the approximate space taken up by a single chicken wing to determine how many would fit into a larger space designed to contain them. But I'm gonna have to say that's a metric shiat ton of chicken wings, far more than any one person could eat. At once, anyway.


The 4th of July block party was lit af, yo. Mama Vera's going down a legend & no one's gonna snitch.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1.5 million? Hell, Red Bull would have given them to her.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I have so many questions. She somehow ordered 11,000 cases of chicken wings despite the fact that they're apparently not even allowed to serve chicken wings to the students because they have bones, then picked them up in a van? What the fark did she do with 11,000 cases of chicken wings? I mean, I have no idea how many chicken wings actually come in a case of chicken wings. I don't even know how large a case of chicken wings is, so am unable to use basic geometrical calculations to use the approximate space taken up by a single chicken wing to determine how many would fit into a larger space designed to contain them. But I'm gonna have to say that's a metric shiat ton of chicken wings, far more than any one person could eat. At once, anyway.


https://www.si.com/eats/2019/07/30/joey-chestnut-413-hooters-chicken-wings-12-hours

assets1.cbsnewsstatic.comView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How incompetent does everyone involved have to be for this to happen?

Better raise property taxes to attract better talent.
 
olorin604
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dumbass didn't even steal an appropriate amount of ranch and celery.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Man, this article has me thinking about ordering hot wings now.

/not 1.5 million dollars worth though.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One and a half million? A poultry sum.

Does she own half a dozen Hooters restaurants?

So many questions.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aungen: Shaggy_C: District funds were used to pay for the food, according to prosecutors, who did not reveal what became of the chicken wings.

In other news, it seems several local prosecutors have put on noticeable weight.

A family member had a bad warehouse full of wings that she bought and made disappear.  I
Mean ... that would NEVER happen, right?


You know where the wings went.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I suspect it's somewhere around the GDP of Canada.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wonder how many local restaurants she sold them to.
 
eikni
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Either she owns a chicken wing ghost kitchen or she made a bunch of money off of selling them to one.
 
Tman144
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I have so many questions. She somehow ordered 11,000 cases of chicken wings despite the fact that they're apparently not even allowed to serve chicken wings to the students because they have bones, then picked them up in a van? What the fark did she do with 11,000 cases of chicken wings? I mean, I have no idea how many chicken wings actually come in a case of chicken wings. I don't even know how large a case of chicken wings is, so am unable to use basic geometrical calculations to use the approximate space taken up by a single chicken wing to determine how many would fit into a larger space designed to contain them. But I'm gonna have to say that's a metric shiat ton of chicken wings, far more than any one person could eat. At once, anyway.


My guess is she had a friend or relative that owned a restaurant.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I have so many questions. She somehow ordered 11,000 cases of chicken wings despite the fact that they're apparently not even allowed to serve chicken wings to the students because they have bones, then picked them up in a van? What the fark did she do with 11,000 cases of chicken wings? I mean, I have no idea how many chicken wings actually come in a case of chicken wings. I don't even know how large a case of chicken wings is, so am unable to use basic geometrical calculations to use the approximate space taken up by a single chicken wing to determine how many would fit into a larger space designed to contain them. But I'm gonna have to say that's a metric shiat ton of chicken wings, far more than any one person could eat. At once, anyway.


It's more like 75 metric shiat tons
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I suspect it's somewhere around the GDP of Canada.


Golden Dipped Poultry?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I wonder how many local restaurants she sold them to.


IDK, I'm thinking back on the cafeteria food I had as a kid and I don't think I'd pay money for their wings.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It is entirely possible that she stole the wings to supplement her hurting income as the pandemic hit. It is also entirely possible that she stole the wings and distributed them to people in her community that were hurting and unable to go out and earn money. If this is a case #1 thing, eh. Crime, time, etc. If this is a case #2 thing? Don't do that again, wink wink.

District around me distributed enough food for at least two meals per kid, if you wanted it. I never found myself in need of the care packages, and I would hope that they went to a family in need. Be it a student, teacher, whatever. But I subscribe to the belief that I would rather my kindness and compassion be misused than unavailable.
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: One and a half million? A poultry sum.

Does she own half a dozen Hooters restaurants?

So many questions.


It ain't no thang
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My drunk mathematician says $937.50 per student.

Freeze them (the wings and the district's funds).  Wings are good for two years.

190 days of education per year, so that's 380 lunch days over the two years.

That's $2.50 a wing.

Fry them (the people, not the wings).
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I have so many questions. She somehow ordered 11,000 cases of chicken wings despite the fact that they're apparently not even allowed to serve chicken wings to the students because they have bones, then picked them up in a van? What the fark did she do with 11,000 cases of chicken wings? I mean, I have no idea how many chicken wings actually come in a case of chicken wings. I don't even know how large a case of chicken wings is, so am unable to use basic geometrical calculations to use the approximate space taken up by a single chicken wing to determine how many would fit into a larger space designed to contain them. But I'm gonna have to say that's a metric shiat ton of chicken wings, far more than any one person could eat. At once, anyway.


Standard case size for commercial chicken wings is 40 lbs.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've never seen a man eat so many chicken wings
Youtube VAiOFOKO3xM
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Robinfro: aungen: Shaggy_C: District funds were used to pay for the food, according to prosecutors, who did not reveal what became of the chicken wings.

In other news, it seems several local prosecutors have put on noticeable weight.

A family member had a bad warehouse full of wings that she bought and made disappear.  I
Mean ... that would NEVER happen, right?

You know where the wings went.
[Fark user image image 425x133]


I'm a wellspring of stability and good ideas - everyone says so.  I'm glad to see that you agree!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I have so many questions. She somehow ordered 11,000 cases of chicken wings despite the fact that they're apparently not even allowed to serve chicken wings to the students because they have bones, then picked them up in a van? What the fark did she do with 11,000 cases of chicken wings? I mean, I have no idea how many chicken wings actually come in a case of chicken wings. I don't even know how large a case of chicken wings is, so am unable to use basic geometrical calculations to use the approximate space taken up by a single chicken wing to determine how many would fit into a larger space designed to contain them. But I'm gonna have to say that's a metric shiat ton of chicken wings, far more than any one person could eat. At once, anyway.


40lb boxes I assume since the food stores like GFS sell them like that
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dining here with friends on Saturday afternoon, so getting a big kick.  **Note**  I am not the ebullient patron in the middle photo.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I have so many questions. She somehow ordered 11,000 cases of chicken wings despite the fact that they're apparently not even allowed to serve chicken wings to the students because they have bones, then picked them up in a van? What the fark did she do with 11,000 cases of chicken wings? I mean, I have no idea how many chicken wings actually come in a case of chicken wings. I don't even know how large a case of chicken wings is, so am unable to use basic geometrical calculations to use the approximate space taken up by a single chicken wing to determine how many would fit into a larger space designed to contain them. But I'm gonna have to say that's a metric shiat ton of chicken wings, far more than any one person could eat. At once, anyway.


This is exactly what happens when you don't have anyone else above you approving your purchases. Everyone needs someone else above them approving purchases or this will happen.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It sounds like vera liddel was stolen, what's the problem?
 
genner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
About $0.05 a wing with the rest going towards the administrative costs.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fifty years ago no one would have imagined you could make money selling black market chicken wings.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I have so many questions. She somehow ordered 11,000 cases of chicken wings despite the fact that they're apparently not even allowed to serve chicken wings to the students because they have bones, then picked them up in a van? What the fark did she do with 11,000 cases of chicken wings? I mean, I have no idea how many chicken wings actually come in a case of chicken wings. I don't even know how large a case of chicken wings is, so am unable to use basic geometrical calculations to use the approximate space taken up by a single chicken wing to determine how many would fit into a larger space designed to contain them. But I'm gonna have to say that's a metric shiat ton of chicken wings, far more than any one person could eat. At once, anyway.


Well, if each case weighed 20 pounds, that's 220,000 pounds of chicken wings. In fact, it's about 100 metric shiat tons, or about 220 imperial shiat tons.
 
dustman81
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

eikni: Either she owns a chicken wing ghost kitchen or she made a bunch of money off of selling them to one.


Sounds like she's planning on throwing one hell of a Super Bowl party.
 
goodncold
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I have so many questions. She somehow ordered 11,000 cases of chicken wings despite the fact that they're apparently not even allowed to serve chicken wings to the students because they have bones, then picked them up in a van? What the fark did she do with 11,000 cases of chicken wings? I mean, I have no idea how many chicken wings actually come in a case of chicken wings. I don't even know how large a case of chicken wings is, so am unable to use basic geometrical calculations to use the approximate space taken up by a single chicken wing to determine how many would fit into a larger space designed to contain them. But I'm gonna have to say that's a metric shiat ton of chicken wings, far more than any one person could eat. At once, anyway.


It really depends how much beer you have available.

Strangely,  the more beer I have the more chicken wings I can eat.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FDR Jones: Fifty years ago no one would have imagined you could make money selling black market chicken wings.


Oh, I'm sure somebody at the Pentagon was working on it.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: How incompetent does everyone involved have to be for this to happen?

Better raise property taxes to attract better talent.


For starters, if a kid can't eat bone-in wings without choking to death...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tman144: Pocket Ninja: I have so many questions. She somehow ordered 11,000 cases of chicken wings despite the fact that they're apparently not even allowed to serve chicken wings to the students because they have bones, then picked them up in a van? What the fark did she do with 11,000 cases of chicken wings? I mean, I have no idea how many chicken wings actually come in a case of chicken wings. I don't even know how large a case of chicken wings is, so am unable to use basic geometrical calculations to use the approximate space taken up by a single chicken wing to determine how many would fit into a larger space designed to contain them. But I'm gonna have to say that's a metric shiat ton of chicken wings, far more than any one person could eat. At once, anyway.

My guess is she had a friend or relative that owned a restaurant.


Even still, presumably a "case" is not a small amount.  Even if we scaled it way down to the point where the term would be ridiculous, like if a case were 6 wings, you're still talking sixty-six thousand chicken wings.  I'm thinking about the space one of those plastic wrapped trays of like twelve raw wings takes up on a grocery store shelf.  Now i'm picturing that shelf holding 5000+ of those trays.  That'd fill a large walk-in, nevermind needing to store your other food somewhere.
Just for the sake of estimating, here's Tyson's 5lb case:
foodservicedirect.comView Full Size
Figure a chicken wing as shown here is 3" long roughly, so the box is about 12" x 6" x 6".  A 10x10x10 pile of boxes would only be 1000 cases and it'd be 10 feet long 5 feet high and 5 feet wide.  And she'd have eleven of those stacks.  That's insane.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: FDR Jones: Fifty years ago no one would have imagined you could make money selling black market chicken wings.

Oh, I'm sure somebody at the Pentagon was working on it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: Pocket Ninja: I have so many questions. She somehow ordered 11,000 cases of chicken wings despite the fact that they're apparently not even allowed to serve chicken wings to the students because they have bones, then picked them up in a van? What the fark did she do with 11,000 cases of chicken wings? I mean, I have no idea how many chicken wings actually come in a case of chicken wings. I don't even know how large a case of chicken wings is, so am unable to use basic geometrical calculations to use the approximate space taken up by a single chicken wing to determine how many would fit into a larger space designed to contain them. But I'm gonna have to say that's a metric shiat ton of chicken wings, far more than any one person could eat. At once, anyway.

Standard case size for commercial chicken wings is 40 lbs.


If that's correct, she stole 220 TONS of chicken wings until someone noticed. That's actually amazing. Assuming 5 wings per pound, that's 2.2 million wings - in 10 years, more or less. According to the googles there are several chicken joints in Harvey. I'd imagine there's several restaurant owners getting worried right now if the local DA wants to pursue it.
 
jsdkl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FDR Jones: Fifty years ago no one would have imagined you could make money selling black market chicken wings.


It wasn't much longer ago that lobster was considered poor people food.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And the owner of a chicken wing joint is about to get hit with a receiving charge.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Tman144: Pocket Ninja: I have so many questions. She somehow ordered 11,000 cases of chicken wings despite the fact that they're apparently not even allowed to serve chicken wings to the students because they have bones, then picked them up in a van? What the fark did she do with 11,000 cases of chicken wings? I mean, I have no idea how many chicken wings actually come in a case of chicken wings. I don't even know how large a case of chicken wings is, so am unable to use basic geometrical calculations to use the approximate space taken up by a single chicken wing to determine how many would fit into a larger space designed to contain them. But I'm gonna have to say that's a metric shiat ton of chicken wings, far more than any one person could eat. At once, anyway.

My guess is she had a friend or relative that owned a restaurant.

Even still, presumably a "case" is not a small amount.  Even if we scaled it way down to the point where the term would be ridiculous, like if a case were 6 wings, you're still talking sixty-six thousand chicken wings.  I'm thinking about the space one of those plastic wrapped trays of like twelve raw wings takes up on a grocery store shelf.  Now i'm picturing that shelf holding 5000+ of those trays.  That'd fill a large walk-in, nevermind needing to store your other food somewhere.
Just for the sake of estimating, here's Tyson's 5lb case:[foodservicedirect.com image 380x252]Figure a chicken wing as shown here is 3" long roughly, so the box is about 12" x 6" x 6".  A 10x10x10 pile of boxes would only be 1000 cases and it'd be 10 feet long 5 feet high and 5 feet wide.  And she'd have eleven of those stacks.  That's insane.


40lbs commercial box
images.costcobusinessdelivery.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Ultimate Party Platter | Squidbillies | Adult Swim
Youtube _FoaomccQJY
 
WTP 2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

olorin604: Dumbass didn't even steal an appropriate amount of ranch and celery.


maybe she was only caught on the wings and not the great ranch and celery caper...yet !
 
