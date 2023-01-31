 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Florida man in domestic dispute not sure if he wants to channel Ozzie or Alice. Although I don't recall Mr. Cooper actually biting the head off of anything   (local10.com) divider line
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He's in Florida. Aren't  they supposed to kill pythons?
 
rfenster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That guy definitely Barks at the Moon!
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: He's in Florida. Aren't  they supposed to kill pythons?


He got arrested and a bounty from the state, so all in all his day evened out.
 
