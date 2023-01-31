 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WOWT Omaha)   Shooter shot at Target   (wowt.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Car, Line, news conference, Chief of police, Walking, Omaha Police, Remus Smolksy, west Omaha  
•       •       •

1017 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2023 at 7:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"When you have a mass shooter in your city, you want a massive response like this," Schmaderer said.

But only the gunman was shot? I am confuse. Maybe it's the beer.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never see any hunters posing with their game an ARs.
But the things get used a lot for what they were designed for.
Killing people
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like shopping at Dollar General because it's so convenient and casual. You don't have to wear body armor like you're going to Target.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Never see any hunters posing with their game an ARs.
But the things get used a lot for what they were designed for.
Killing people


Yikes you have somebody to check on you right?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just wrong, it isn't a Walmart.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their uniforms certainly don't help.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Witnesses told 6 News that about 15 customers and some employees shut themselves into storage containers in the back northeast corner of the store."

Hey, 6 News, can you have your investigative reporters make a map of all the places where people were hiding? Nobody got shot, so these must be very good spots to hide. For everyone's safety, we should know where it is safest.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "When you have a mass shooter in your city, you want a massive response like this," Schmaderer said.

But only the gunman was shot? I am confuse. Maybe it's the beer.


Makes notes... Calling in a shots fired will get a guy open carrying killed.
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullseye!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1: "a man in his 30s walked into the Target store and began firing an AR-15 rifle."
Step 2: ???
Step 3: "OPD officers arrived and shot the shooter, killing him."

They're being very vague about the gap between "began firing" and "OPD kills the shooter".  I guess describing it as "could have been far more deadly" is sort of a positive spin on it, but unless OPD happened to be hanging out in the parking lot the guy had a couple minutes to walk around the store blasting.

Maybe we've just normalized mass shootings and attempted mass shootings so much that we're going to start seeing them reported as "...fortunately only a small number of people were killed. This could have been much worse, so thanks to the [local PD] for their quick response."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, checked twitter.  NBC news has video of a press conference where they're describing it as just the shooter is dead. They weren't sure if he was actually aiming at people or just firing.  I think they said six shots fired, but he was there for "minutes" before the PD showed up, thus a mass shooting was 'avoided'.

https://twitter.com/NBCNightlyNews/status/1620584078926823425

Again, it's frustrating that the presentation has become more "phew, we avoided this potential tragedy" and not "holy fark, it happened again and the only reason no one innocent died was because the shooter was a fark up."
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and missed, apparently.

/love the headline
 
phishrace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: "When you have a mass shooter in your city, you want a massive response like this," Schmaderer said.

But only the gunman was shot? I am confuse. Maybe it's the beer.


Shooter bought the AR, but never bothered to take target practice.

media.tenor.comView Full Size

Seen it a million times. Usually in the mall parking garage.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Okay, checked twitter.  NBC news has video of a press conference where they're describing it as just the shooter is dead. They weren't sure if he was actually aiming at people or just firing.  I think they said six shots fired, but he was there for "minutes" before the PD showed up, thus a mass shooting was 'avoided'.

https://twitter.com/NBCNightlyNews/status/1620584078926823425

Again, it's frustrating that the presentation has become more "phew, we avoided this potential tragedy" and not "holy fark, it happened again and the only reason no one innocent died was because the shooter was a fark up."


And of course, why the hell is the FBI there checking cars? The local cops can handle a shooting.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
...they couldn't have found a more flattering frame for this eyewitness...?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
(And, yes, I'm choosing to focus on something trite and shallow instead of yet another goddamned shooting.)
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, but what caliber, brand and how customized was his AR? Did he have the uppers etched with an crying eagle on one side and an American flag and 45* on the other? This is what is truly important.
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
> No other victims have been reported,

Remember back in the good ol' days when we'd sit here in the comments threads and ridicule the shooter for being utter crap with their aim?

yeah.. me too.

Must've lagged out.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And less than 4 days ago, the GQP-dominated state legislature is trying to make THIS into law:

Repeal of concealed handgun permit requirement considered

update.legislature.ne.gov/?p=33159

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Yeah, but what caliber, brand and how customized was his AR? Did he have the uppers etched with an crying eagle on one side and an American flag and 45* on the other? This is what is truly important.


all he wanted to do was get out from under the shackles of unnecessary government bureaucracy and the iron boot of taxation.

and you pigs had to kill him for it.

jesus wept.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: > No other victims have been reported,

Remember back in the good ol' days when we'd sit here in the comments threads and ridicule the shooter for being utter crap with their aim?

yeah.. me too.

Must've lagged out.


LOL BLAME IT ON LAG NOW B&TCH
 
tuxq
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Never see any hunters posing with their game an ARs.
But the things get used a lot for what they were designed for.
Killing people


Most hunters don't pose with the animal they just killed. That's social media addicts, first timers, and trophy hunters.
I took a small 6pt whitetail with an AR in 5.56 using a 70gr TSX handload... dropped him instantly with just a single leg kick.

/see how little you care? that's why I don't take pictures
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.