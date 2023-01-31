 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Welcome to Molossia, the kooky micronation in the Nevada desert that has its own dictator, cookie dough cash and strict walrus ban. Probably has a walrus ban because of rowdy bucket-throwing ones back in the day (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The most interesting thing in that article was the headlines to other stories, too afraid to click on them but reminds me of the covers of the tabloids in the supermarket checkout line.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Catfish, walruses, missionaries and tobacco are also banned.

I'm OK with this, but they should have added windchimes to the list.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So is this like Shriners for rednecks? If they let you wear a fez and drive a tiny car it can't be all bad.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
From the Mittel European line of Baugh-Humburg
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bloody amateurs.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Emperor Joshua Norton
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So is this like Shriners for rednecks? If they let you wear a fez and drive a tiny car it can't be all bad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are Eggman/Eggmen still OK?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Bloody amateurs.

[Fark user image 425x275]

Emperor Joshua Norton


... and Protector of Mexico.

So many people forget that part.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Bloody amateurs.

[Fark user image 425x275]

Emperor Joshua Norton


THere was a very amusing episode of Bonanza that had Sam Jaffe playing Norton.
 
EricBobo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Please don't make me watch the Nostalgia Critic movie "Kickassia" again. :(
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think they thought that was supposed to be funny in some way.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You know what? He pays taxes.

Keep doing your thing, dictator dude.
 
