(Mirror.co.uk)   Popular YouTuber known for his "penis enlargement" videos found deflated in ransacked apartment. Police also discover anxiety tablets, sleeping pills, steroids, cannabis, and antidepressants. Probably just a typical weekend in Thailand   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wearing only a black shirt and naked from the waist down, he was lying face down with blood leaking from his mouth and nose, and a bruise on his left eye, cops said.

Going to call it now.  He was naked from the waist down because no pants could contain The Beast.  Then it was only a matter of time before it became a tripping hazard, at which point he fell, gravity took over, and his member's sheer erectile resilience bludgeoned him repeatedly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds like an annoyed customer
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He went out doing what he loved.  Illicit drugs and intense masturbation.

Good for him.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One night in stretchcock makes the drug man jailed
 
Super_pope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Super_pope: One night in stretchcock makes the drug man jailed


I mean dead
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Leo Rex"? Are you farking kidding me?! There are porn stars going, "nah, man, that's too much. Step that back two or three notches."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lose the steroids and you deek won't shrink to the point of needing enlargement assistance.
 
AeAe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But was his hog as big as Pete Davidsons?
 
The Goddamn Batman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
anxiety tables

is the name of my math rock cover band.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Soft man humbled?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Those are the luxury living conditions of a famous expat influencer?

I think I'll keep not influencing anyone or anything and splurge on TF
 
Dadoody
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Remember me as you walk by, as you are now so once was I, as I am now, soon you will be, so prepare yourself to follow me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You don't need an especially large unit, but good cardio to keep it inflated and maybe get rid of the fat pad. Women aren't that deep.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
2023 does not seem to be the year of the expatriate influencer....

/ also.....what happened to his face? It looks like he got clubbed upside the head.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
had been dead for at least four hours

Wow, those four hours warnings weren't kidding about the need to see a doctor.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, I think he got stabbed in the wrong place after 4 hours.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Those are the luxury living conditions of a famous expat influencer?


123k subs is pretty low for an " influencer". A low rent room in Thailand feels about right, actually.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did they find my Swedish Penis Enlarger Pump?
 
bsmz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
His channel was called "Leo and Longevity" and he died at age 34. There might be some flaw in his ideas about longevity.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Apparently, those things shouldn't have been 'his bag, Baby'.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: had been dead for at least four hours

Wow, those four hours warnings weren't kidding about the need to see a doctor.


Yeah. That's actually not a joke. If you are....fully functional....for more than about an hour and a half, you can form clots in your dongle that can severely impact your ability to Narfle the Garthok.


/ Worse, you can actually damage your dongle or the clot can travel to your heart or brain
 
Vern
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well I went to the page, and I saw this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Can anyone who finished reading the article tell me if this is accurate or not?
 
genner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
wildcardjack: ......Women aren't that deep.

Shallow women is why this is a thing in the first place.
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Vern: Well I went to the page, and I saw this:

[Fark user image 651x583]

Can anyone who finished reading the article tell me if this is accurate or not?


It looks like it's going to issue secret orders to the Centauri Emperor.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
yt3.ggpht.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh Thailand, you work so damn hard in your police reports to wilfully suppress any notion that you're a sex-tourism destination while people literally die while there for sex-tourism, see the prostitute(s) they hired go through their stuff for anything valuable, and then perhaps try to superficially make it look like some kind of autoerotic accident.

It's almost cute how far your heads are in the sand.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: He went out doing what he loved.  Illicit drugs and intense masturbation.

Good for him.


We should all be so lucky.
Speaking of which, I should invent a watch that remotely wipes my computer when my ❤ stops.
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TWX: Vern: Well I went to the page, and I saw this:

[Fark user image 651x583]

Can anyone who finished reading the article tell me if this is accurate or not?

It looks like it's going to issue secret orders to the Centauri Emperor.


Or like it's going to try to take control of Starfleet Command.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Lose the steroids and you deek won't shrink to the point of needing enlargement assistance.


Or have an 21 year old girlfriend.  That makes anyone the man of steel.
 
gbv23
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Life goes by pretty fast

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: He went out doing what he loved.  Illicit drugs and intense masturbation.

Good for him.


No he didn't.  His prostitutes had the sense to get the hell out of there when he died, but only after stealing anything of value.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TWX: Oh Thailand, you work so damn hard in your police reports to wilfully suppress any notion that you're a sex-tourism destination while people literally die while there for sex-tourism, see the prostitute(s) they hired go through their stuff for anything valuable, and then perhaps try to superficially make it look like some kind of autoerotic accident.

It's almost cute how far your heads are in the sand.


To be fair, exposing that would probably keep people from going
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TWX: Teddy Brosevelt: He went out doing what he loved.  Illicit drugs and intense masturbation.

Good for him.

No he didn't.  His prostitutes had the sense to get the hell out of there when he died, but only after stealing anything of value.


I hope when I die someone steals allll my stuff.  Because my family is probably tossing it.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TWX: Oh Thailand, you work so damn hard in your police reports to wilfully suppress any notion that you're a sex-tourism destination while people literally die while there for sex-tourism, see the prostitute(s) they hired go through their stuff for anything valuable, and then perhaps try to superficially make it look like some kind of autoerotic accident.

It's almost cute how far your heads are in the sand.


Yeah David Carradine was murdered that way and covered up that same way.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bsmz: His channel was called "Leo and Longevity" and he died at age 34. There might be some flaw in his ideas about longevity.


I think any longevity plan number 1 step would be don't get murdered.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

koder: Wearing only a black shirt and naked from the waist down, he was lying face down with blood leaking from his mouth and nose, and a bruise on his left eye, cops said.

Going to call it now.  He was naked from the waist down because no pants could contain The Beast.  Then it was only a matter of time before it became a tripping hazard, at which point he fell, gravity took over, and his member's sheer erectile resilience bludgeoned him repeatedly.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
