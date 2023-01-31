 Skip to content
(CNN)   If you have taken two simian sidekicks out for a stroll, the Dallas police would like to have a word with you
Slypork
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Police describe the suspect as wearing a yellow hat and provided this sketch...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wonder if this was stupid ass individual wanting an exotic pet, until they realized these Monkeys won't take that shiat.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wut?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's a nasty thing to say about Tatu after everything he did for that city.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Slypork: [Fark user image 850x566]
[Fark user image 259x194]


Diabeetes monkey.

joblo.comView Full Size
 
nyclon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They were just found squatting in an empty house.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: I wonder if this was stupid ass individual wanting an exotic pet, until they realized these Monkeys won't take that shiat.


Could be but it is also the Deep South so it could have been drinking gone too far.
 
phishrace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow. So either there's a serial monkey kidnapper in Dallas, who only steals monkeys in pairs, or these were repeat monkeys. The worst possible kind of monkeys. Not good either way.

https://fark.com/comments/12735752
 
Kar98
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do keep up!

https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/local/mising-dallas-zoo-monkeys-found-safe/287-2550e6e8-e1d0-4b11-be17-b0611fc61bad
 
Huntceet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can attest that living with monkeys is not all sunshine and rainbows. They're filthy, thieving pains in the ass.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looks like it is an exotic pets smuggler.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kind of hope they gave the thief Ebola, or at least Marburg.

/But mostly hope the zoo creatures are OK.
 
