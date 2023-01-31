 Skip to content
 
(Philly Voice) Boobies Celebrate Valentines Day with a naked scavenger hunt in Philadelphia   (phillyvoice.com) divider line
    More: Boobies, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Monster, Bachelor party, Scavenger hunt, sultry sea monster, Sea monster, place Saturday, Valentine's Day  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like fun!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Find one purple helmet
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
February + nudity + Canuckian winter = frostbitten bits
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In this weather? All kinds of things will freeze off.
 
TWX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: That sounds like fun cold!


ftfy
 
genner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It can't be that hard to find a naked scavenger in Philadelphia.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why would I hunt naked scavengers? I mean, wasn't the Purge bad enough - we gotta strip them down, too?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

genner: It can't be that hard to find a naked scavenger in Philadelphia.


*shakes tiny, cold, nude fist*
 
H31N0US
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I stumbled across the naked bike ride in Philly a few years back. I don't ever want to see those people naked again. Hard pass.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm glad Philadelphia is doing something fun on Saturday. Because on Sunday, they'll have their heads hung down low in despair after losing the Super Bowl to the Almighty Chiefs.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

H31N0US: I stumbled across the naked bike ride in Philly a few years back. I don't ever want to see those people naked again. Hard pass.


You beat me to it
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the time I was doing some nude photography at the beach. The sun was at that perfect angle that made everything look magical.

Then a couple lifeguards came over and told me to put my swim trunks back on before they beat the shiat out of me. Everyone's a critic.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 minute ago  
dare's gonna be tears

thehardtimes.netView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Holy shiat.  I thought this article was implying that the participants were naked.  Haha...  I was like, "wait, what?"

The article made much more sense.
 
