(CBS News)   Body found in refrigerator. Police on the lookout for Major Force, Kyle Rayner inconsolable   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Barricade tape, Crime, body of a 96-year-old woman, Neighbourhood, Chicago, Question, profoundly disturbing discovery, Chris Tye  
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

calbert: [Fark user image image 682x1024]

/obscure?


I've never read a single Green Lantern comic.

But I have been sucked into Tropes time vortexes many times, so it's easy to recognize being Stuffed Into the Fridge.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the fridge nuked?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social Security fraud led to the woman's body being placed in the freezer and a family member did it.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, someone alert Gail Simone!
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the price of eggs going up somebody figured hamburger meat would be next
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I played this mission in Fallout, but the kid was a ghoul.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
perhaps she lived near a nuclear testing site
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foreigner - Cold As Ice (Official Music Video)
Youtube ySb1f9zWJkQ
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calbert: [Fark user image 682x1024]

/obscure?


netflix-nederland.nlView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Car spotted on the scene:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where else are you supposed to keep a dead body?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raymond L Yacht: Where else are you supposed to keep a dead body?


Shhh, probation remember
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raymond L Yacht: Where else are you supposed to keep a dead body?


In a freezer like in the article, not in  a refrigerator like subby does.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 850x458]


I was looking for a quote from this movie the other day, the part where there "deep state" group led by Raul Julia speaks the oath to keep everything the same.  But I thought it would be too obscure.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calbert: [Fark user image 682x1024]

/obscure?


It's a major internet meme and the subject of roughly have the articles on Jezebel.  Can't be too obscure for Fark anyway.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did they find a deck on her?

Cyberpunk 2077 - Kold Mirage (SIDE JOB) BEST Outcome
Youtube f7LsbIXquS8
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Next to the bear? Maybe he was saving it for later.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
