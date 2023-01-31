 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Couple abandons baby at the airport when they find out it costs $27 extra for him to fly   (viewfromthewing.com) divider line
47
    More: Sick, Advertising, Tax, Israel, Brussels, Tourism, Belgium, Security guard, Credit card  
•       •       •

1776 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2023 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because I'm optimistic, I choose to believe that the parents were going through security to find someone they could pay in order to bring their child. Most of the stories around this have framed it as 'parents leave baby behind' as though they were giving Ryanair their baby instead of $25. They couldn't proceed through security without a ticket for their son, which they couldn't get without paying the fee.


And the story doesn't say how far they got away from their baby. Was the baby within eye sight?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on the parents after Ryanair imposed the $250 stowed baby fee...
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time pack baby in your checked luggage and skip the free
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He's your problem now! See ya!"
 
gadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Babies totally fit in the overhead compartment and their little measuring rack.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andrew Tate would've paid you well for that baby, you fools.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ryan Air:  For when Southwestern just isn't crappy enough.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the baby's name Francine?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh.  They're Belgian.

Explains everything.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They left the basket with the baby and wanted to go up to the security check in Terminal 1 to get to the departure gate.

Hey, baby, keep an eye on the basket while we're gone, okay?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Wow the TSA confiscated lot auction on Ebay for this one is going to be crazy
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Next time pack baby in your checked luggage and skip the free


That will eventually happen, if you make parents desperate and afraid of being stranded in a foreign country.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Because I'm optimistic, I choose to believe that the parents were going through security to find someone they could pay in order to bring their child. Most of the stories around this have framed it as 'parents leave baby behind' as though they were giving Ryanair their baby instead of $25. They couldn't proceed through security without a ticket for their son, which they couldn't get without paying the fee.


And the story doesn't say how far they got away from their baby. Was the baby within eye sight?


It's weird that they both walked away from the baby.  I don't get that part, and I don't believe they were just abandoning their baby.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems Legit.....

Like anyone would abandon a child over $27.

If they were gonna abandon the child over $27....they would have done so long before this.

Formula is $27.

/ which, I think, is an indictment of humanity in general
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems pretty cheap, but is it safe?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another airline charge?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Oh.  They're Belgian.

Explains everything.


I'm sure they waffled on what to do.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The couple arrived late for the flight after the flight's check-in counters had closed.

Using an open check-in counter requires payment of a €30 human contact fee.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrSplifferton: spongeboob: Because I'm optimistic, I choose to believe that the parents were going through security to find someone they could pay in order to bring their child. Most of the stories around this have framed it as 'parents leave baby behind' as though they were giving Ryanair their baby instead of $25. They couldn't proceed through security without a ticket for their son, which they couldn't get without paying the fee.


And the story doesn't say how far they got away from their baby. Was the baby within eye sight?

It's weird that they both walked away from the baby.  I don't get that part, and I don't believe they were just abandoning their baby.


I abandon babies all the time.  They are like 'save me' and I'm like ... no.  Ask your mom.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Because I'm optimistic, I choose to believe that the parents were going through security to find someone they could pay in order to bring their child. Most of the stories around this have framed it as 'parents leave baby behind' as though they were giving Ryanair their baby instead of $25. They couldn't proceed through security without a ticket for their son, which they couldn't get without paying the fee.


And the story doesn't say how far they got away from their baby. Was the baby within eye sight?


I don't know what the author is trying to pull here since the title of TFA is, verbatim, "Couple Abandoned Baby At The Airport When They Learned They Had To Pay $27 For Him To Fly"
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought those boxes at the ticket counter were to see if your bag would fit in the overhead. Didn't realize it was a leave-a-baby-take-a-baby bin
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't fly anywhere with a baby. Don't take them to restaurants or movie theaters either.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The plane in question:

c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All unattended babies will be subject to booping on the nose.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Gee if only there were some way for these two parents to be able to both stay with their baby, and find someone to pay the baby's fee, at the same time.
 
keldaria
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bughunter: Oh.  They're Belgian.

Explains everything.

[Fark user image image 639x359]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: Was the baby's name Francine?
[Fark user image image 259x194]


To be fair, they had a wonderful vacation.  And the money they saved not having to raise a child was put towards some very smart investments.
 
olorin604
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: spongeboob: Because I'm optimistic, I choose to believe that the parents were going through security to find someone they could pay in order to bring their child. Most of the stories around this have framed it as 'parents leave baby behind' as though they were giving Ryanair their baby instead of $25. They couldn't proceed through security without a ticket for their son, which they couldn't get without paying the fee.


And the story doesn't say how far they got away from their baby. Was the baby within eye sight?

It's weird that they both walked away from the baby.  I don't get that part, and I don't believe they were just abandoning their baby.


Would that be count as leaving your baggage unattended??
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

olorin604: MrSplifferton: spongeboob: Because I'm optimistic, I choose to believe that the parents were going through security to find someone they could pay in order to bring their child. Most of the stories around this have framed it as 'parents leave baby behind' as though they were giving Ryanair their baby instead of $25. They couldn't proceed through security without a ticket for their son, which they couldn't get without paying the fee.


And the story doesn't say how far they got away from their baby. Was the baby within eye sight?

It's weird that they both walked away from the baby.  I don't get that part, and I don't believe they were just abandoning their baby.

Would that be count as leaving your baggage unattended??


Yes.

They left his mother-in-law alone at home.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just ban parents from flying.  If you are a parent, you cant get on a plane.  Even if the other parent is taking care of the offspring.  Perma ban on flight.  And national and global databases of DNA.  So we can track down parents.  This includes sperm donors of any kind.  Even the president.  Only non parent presidents may fly.

Problem solved.  Also fossil carbon use reduction.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: spongeboob: Because I'm optimistic, I choose to believe that the parents were going through security to find someone they could pay in order to bring their child. Most of the stories around this have framed it as 'parents leave baby behind' as though they were giving Ryanair their baby instead of $25. They couldn't proceed through security without a ticket for their son, which they couldn't get without paying the fee.


And the story doesn't say how far they got away from their baby. Was the baby within eye sight?

It's weird that they both walked away from the baby.  I don't get that part, and I don't believe they were just abandoning their baby.


I'm thinking it was mild panic, imagine you're trying to fly home internationally and suddenly told there's a problem with your ticket

And I've seen plenty of times where people just forget they have a kid for a second, I think every parent has done that at least once
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: spongeboob: Because I'm optimistic, I choose to believe that the parents were going through security to find someone they could pay in order to bring their child. Most of the stories around this have framed it as 'parents leave baby behind' as though they were giving Ryanair their baby instead of $25. They couldn't proceed through security without a ticket for their son, which they couldn't get without paying the fee.


And the story doesn't say how far they got away from their baby. Was the baby within eye sight?

I don't know what the author is trying to pull here since the title of TFA is, verbatim, "Couple Abandoned Baby At The Airport When They Learned They Had To Pay $27 For Him To Fly"


Maybe the author writes the story and their editor writes the click bait headline
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

olorin604: MrSplifferton: spongeboob: Because I'm optimistic, I choose to believe that the parents were going through security to find someone they could pay in order to bring their child. Most of the stories around this have framed it as 'parents leave baby behind' as though they were giving Ryanair their baby instead of $25. They couldn't proceed through security without a ticket for their son, which they couldn't get without paying the fee.


And the story doesn't say how far they got away from their baby. Was the baby within eye sight?

It's weird that they both walked away from the baby.  I don't get that part, and I don't believe they were just abandoning their baby.

Would that be count as leaving your baggage unattended??


They left the baby so no
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Because I'm optimistic, I choose to believe that the parents were going through security to find someone they could pay in order to bring their child. Most of the stories around this have framed it as 'parents leave baby behind' as though they were giving Ryanair their baby instead of $25. They couldn't proceed through security without a ticket for their son, which they couldn't get without paying the fee.


And the story doesn't say how far they got away from their baby. Was the baby within eye sight?


Still you would think one of the parents would be able to stay behind with the baby.

Of course it is Tel Aviv, so religious nut jobs who would rather leave the baby unattended than leave the wife unattended might be in play.
 
HempHead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

spongeboob: MrSplifferton: spongeboob: Because I'm optimistic, I choose to believe that the parents were going through security to find someone they could pay in order to bring their child. Most of the stories around this have framed it as 'parents leave baby behind' as though they were giving Ryanair their baby instead of $25. They couldn't proceed through security without a ticket for their son, which they couldn't get without paying the fee.


And the story doesn't say how far they got away from their baby. Was the baby within eye sight?

It's weird that they both walked away from the baby.  I don't get that part, and I don't believe they were just abandoning their baby.

I'm thinking it was mild panic, imagine you're trying to fly home internationally and suddenly told there's a problem with your ticket

And I've seen plenty of times where people just forget they have a kid for a second, I think every parent has done that at least once


usmagazine.comView Full Size
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
While some reports have said that the parents "refused to pay the fee," in fact Ryanair's check-in counters were closed and they could not pay.

Reading is fundamental.
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Spirit would have told them to flush the baby http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami-dade/article198971069.html
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Joke's on the parents after Ryanair imposed the $250 stowed baby fee...


They get you with a dead baby fee if the bag starts bleeding
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Too cheap to fly your kiddo for $27? Jesus. I wonder where this was?!

*checks article for location *

Oh, I see...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: spongeboob: Because I'm optimistic, I choose to believe that the parents were going through security to find someone they could pay in order to bring their child. Most of the stories around this have framed it as 'parents leave baby behind' as though they were giving Ryanair their baby instead of $25. They couldn't proceed through security without a ticket for their son, which they couldn't get without paying the fee.


And the story doesn't say how far they got away from their baby. Was the baby within eye sight?

It's weird that they both walked away from the baby.  I don't get that part, and I don't believe they were just abandoning their baby.


They abandoned the baby it doesn't matter what you believe
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not a baby, it's luggage for the overhead. Have any duct tape?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chitownmike: MrSplifferton: spongeboob: Because I'm optimistic, I choose to believe that the parents were going through security to find someone they could pay in order to bring their child. Most of the stories around this have framed it as 'parents leave baby behind' as though they were giving Ryanair their baby instead of $25. They couldn't proceed through security without a ticket for their son, which they couldn't get without paying the fee.


And the story doesn't say how far they got away from their baby. Was the baby within eye sight?

It's weird that they both walked away from the baby.  I don't get that part, and I don't believe they were just abandoning their baby.

They abandoned the baby it doesn't matter what you believe


Bless your heart.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuartp9: Seems pretty cheap, but is it safe?

[media.tenor.com image 498x286] [View Full Size image _x_]


depends on the landing.
Boogie Pimps - 'Somebody To Love' (Official Video)
Youtube t6HSlZBNwUQ
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A lot of things don't add up on this one. One is that they couldn't take the baby through security without a ticket. Maybe that's the case, but apparently they didn't even try... "let's try it and see what happens, if they don't let us through we'll mention that no one is at the ticket counter, and go from there". It sounds like they were trying to force the issue, but chose the wrong place.

Another is the timing. Even they acknowledged that they arrived late. Airlines make it pretty clear that you need to be at the ticket counter X minutes before departure. They need time to plan the downstream activities and, in airports where they don't have much presence, the ticket counter people have to close down because they have to become the gate people in 20 minutes.

And it's not totally clear, but if they had Belgian passports it sounds like this was a return flight. They didn't go through this process before? If so, they didn't anticipate that they might have to go through it again on their return?

Whether it's incompetence or an attempt to save a few bucks, I'm getting really tired of people who float through life expecting everyone else to accommodate them. The other 187 passengers somehow managed to figure things out, but inconveniencing them is just fine because we need to send two people back to the ticket counter to deal with these jackasses. When do we see the handwringing stories about the hundreds of people who were inconvenienced, delayed, etc. because of the "Two A-Holes Who Arrive Late for Their Flight"?

/A lot of this is speculation, but I can only go from what's reported. As someone who flew 100K+ miles per year before Covid and is starting to get back to that point again... my patience for the aforementioned "people who float through life" is getting really short.
//Ditto for being one who has traveled with little ones several times and paid for the extra tickets because we don't expect others to do us a favor.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
if it was good enough for Moses it's good enough for you.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
alternative 2:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: spongeboob: Because I'm optimistic, I choose to believe that the parents were going through security to find someone they could pay in order to bring their child. Most of the stories around this have framed it as 'parents leave baby behind' as though they were giving Ryanair their baby instead of $25. They couldn't proceed through security without a ticket for their son, which they couldn't get without paying the fee.


And the story doesn't say how far they got away from their baby. Was the baby within eye sight?

I don't know what the author is trying to pull here since the title of TFA is, verbatim, "Couple Abandoned Baby At The Airport When They Learned They Had To Pay $27 For Him To Fly"


Authors don't write headlines.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.