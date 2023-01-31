 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tech Crunch)   A social platform based on links to news articles? What kind of stupid idea is that?   (techcrunch.com) divider line
22
    More: Stupid, RSS, The New York Times, Facebook, Google Reader, Google, Instagram, Twitter, Personalization  
•       •       •

297 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 31 Jan 2023 at 2:49 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
An algorithm wants to tell me what news to read?

No thanks, I'd rather have my newsfeed personally curated by a high functioning alcoholic from Kentucky.

/love you, Drew
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Article ghosts Fark.com. What's the author's Fark handle?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ok, but only if we can continue to ignore the actual articles and just make jokes about the headlines!
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Will people actually read the articles this time?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Outrageous!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They don't even have a squirrel. Pathetic.
 
Fooshards
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: An algorithm wants to tell me what news to read?

No thanks, I'd rather have my newsfeed personally curated by a high functioning alcoholic from Kentucky.

/love you, Drew

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The comment section will be full of memes.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh look Flipboard.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It'll never be successful. The owner will probably drink himself to death before he sees any good things come from it.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I want to tell them that I know this guy..well, I don't KNOW HIM know him, but he's like ... a friend of a friend... named Drew and he had an idea like this one time.

"...allow users to discuss articles they come across with friends. "

But his idea was far worse!

/says a Total Farker
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So let me get this straight. There's a website that links to other websites so people can read stories? And then, if they choose to, they can make comments about the stories they read. That sounds really farking stupid.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But as described, Artifact doesn't sound completely original...

Really?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So will there be a knobby knee Instagram tag section?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: So let me get this straight. There's a website that links to other websites so people can read stories? And then, if they choose to, they can make comments about the stories they read. That sounds really farking stupid.


No they...

"...discuss articles they come across with friends. "

That's different.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They need an AI to write pithy and misleading self-referencial headlines or it will never work.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I just don't get it. Facebook already does this. Why fark up Instagram with news. I want to look at my friends pictures. End of farking story.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
An app that will spoon feed everyone news articles that reconfirm their personal biases.

Sounds about right.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Will Gene Masseth caught sayof?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gentlequiet: Will Gene Masseth caught sayof?


CNN Says yes.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What we need is a StumbleUpon for porn
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.