(Daily Star)   Man collects crocodile eggs in Australia. Apparently, some crocodile had a problem with that (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't say that everything in Australia wants to kill you when you pull shiat like this.

Some of the eggs are transferred to so-called "crocodile farms" where they are often raised before being killed to make luxury product like handbags from their skin.

/Team Crocodile
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birds will mess you up too.   Any critter would.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Birds will mess you up too.   Any critter would.


The Gods Must Be Crazy 2 - Stealing Ostrich's Egg.
Youtube 3Kmo5ua6HOE
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for the crocodile.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anthony Jeselnik last seen prepping a Croc Party...

SHARK PARTY! - S1 E4 The Jeselnik Offensive
Youtube V-uJ17Evs0U
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't do it, they will come after you for sure:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It looks like this wasn't the case here, but at least some of the crocodile sanctuaries are required to do this. Reason being after they hatch they are small enough to get through fencing around the perimeter and cause problems for the surrounding community when they get bigger. So they collect them, and take care of them in another area until they hatch and grow big enough before returning them to the primary area.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This guy has obviously never seen any of the Jurassic Park movies.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The rule with crocdile territory is assume all water ways have them and you are being watched. don't go to the waters edge in the same place twice, they will be there.

Spooky read

Taken by a crocodile
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: The rule with crocdile territory is assume all water ways have them and you are being watched. don't go to the waters edge in the same place twice, they will be there.

Spooky read

Taken by a crocodile


Must be from Chucks' early days
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mugato: You can't say that everything in Australia wants to kill you when you pull shiat like this.

Some of the eggs are transferred to so-called "crocodile farms" where they are often raised before being killed to make luxury product like handbags from their skin.

/Team Crocodile


💯
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mugato: You can't say that everything in Australia wants to kill you when you pull shiat like this.

Some of the eggs are transferred to so-called "crocodile farms" where they are often raised before being killed to make luxury product like handbags from their skin.

/Team Crocodile


That just means the people wanna kill you, too.
 
The Prionic Woman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Imagine having your eggs stolen to make Matt Gaetz's shoes. I'd be pissed too.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"He was transported to Royal Darwin".  Reading that made me smile.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
/Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
