(Some Guy) Weeners Police ask public to be on the lookout for a man with a wide stance, extremely slow walk, and whistling sound   (wehotimes.com) divider line
janzee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
However, suspect did make off with a plaid thermos.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"FAAK Fantasy Massive Black C*ck 30″. Priced at $ 699.95"

For $10 more they could get TotalFAAK and fulfill all their fantasies
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Considering how expensive places like this are. fark that.  I'm not helping.  shiat.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flemardo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
[Neverhood OST] Southern Front Porch Whistler
Youtube eTUXDgzv3Wc
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

flemardo: [YouTube video: [Neverhood OST] Southern Front Porch Whistler]


I don't need to press play to whistle along to that.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
now grease it so the next time they can't get a good grip and might even think it is 'used'.
and if they do take it, this will save them some time...  ( !)
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
finger slip

(  !  )
 
face90
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've  been drunk enough to pass out in the gutter, and probably nearly die of alcohol poisoning several times, but I've never been drunk enough to shoplift something because I thought it was funny. For his sake, I hope that was his motive. Still wouldn't want to try explaining that arrest at a job interview.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Circus of Books, for all of your dildo needs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shoplifting 101.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A wide stance?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: A wide stance?
[Fark user image 413x310]


Knock three times while I'm kneeling if you want me!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: A wide stance?


Thanks you for keeping the legend of Larry Craig and his wide stanced antics in the St. Paul MN airport bathroom alive and well into '23. It is a solemn duty for the historical record.
 
