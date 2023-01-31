 Skip to content
(WOWK Charleston)   Man who stole from firefighters loses home to fire. Firefighters say they have no clue on what could have caused a fire at the home of a man who stole from people who work with fire all day   (wowktv.com) divider line
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MC 900Ft Jesus - The City Sleeps
Nightshade50
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, George Santos gets around.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my favorite tshirts was from gold beach, oregon, the vfd there did a couple of pancake breakfast fundraisers a year- "come to our breakfast- we'll come to your fire"...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Rattrap007
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No you steal from the cops who steal from us. You never dis firefighters. They are awesome and save you from fires. Cops are the ones who are Aholes.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: No you steal from the cops who steal from us. You never dis firefighters. They are awesome and save you from fires. Cops are the ones who are Aholes.


in China, the firemen are as corrupt as the cops. i have seen it with my own eyes. they threatened my friends business if he did not provide stuff for a cook out.

knbwhite
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: No you steal from the cops who steal from us. You never dis firefighters. They are awesome and save you from fires. Cops are the ones who are Aholes.


There are a lot of arsehole firemen, but each should be judged on the content of his character.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vDjjhE_YFdY]


Thread over, turn out the lights.
 
