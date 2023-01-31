 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Faddom)   If only submitting successful greenlit links were this easy. Introducing Faddom's free IT tool for mapping physical network devices such as switches and routers. No installation required, see your entire topology in minutes. (Farker-sponsored link)   (marketing.faddom.com) divider line
36
    More: Plug, Meet Faddom, physical network devices, Change control, Troubleshooting, solution, switches, routers, problems  
•       •       •

502 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2023 at 12:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
somefarkersalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, everyone! I'm some Farker's alt. (username checks out)

I'm a longtime Farker who works for this IT software company. No telling who I am! (*** evil laugh ***)

We sponsored this link for our free physical network device mapper and this thread for our main application dependency mapping tool. I'll stick around in this thread in case anyone has any questions. Hope to generate some interest and help this community with the advertising funds at the same time!

But be forewarned, I don't do devops.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the URL starts with "marketing.faddom.com" you can just stop reading right there.
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Works with windows devices"

I've got none of those, so I'm safe.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not on your life.
 
Nogrhi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a plug or an ad?
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resultant map

proxy <-- proxy <-- proxy <-- proxy <-- proxy <-- proxy <-- proxy <-- internet
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I certainly can't think of an easier way then this to give every root & admin cred for your entire network to a rando Israeli company.

I think this is the second time that Fark has linked to this company's marketing site.
 
somefarkersalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nogrhi: Is that a plug or an ad?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spaceman375
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about one that works despite one or two windows devices (and one apple) on my linux based network?
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: I certainly can't think of an easier way then this to give every root & admin cred for your entire network to a rando Israeli company.

I think this is the second time that Fark has linked to this company's marketing site.


"Sure, I'll hand the keys to the kingdom to some rando company that spammed a social media site" - No Decent SysAdmin, Ever.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abbarach: BumpInTheNight: I certainly can't think of an easier way then this to give every root & admin cred for your entire network to a rando Israeli company.

I think this is the second time that Fark has linked to this company's marketing site.

"Sure, I'll hand the keys to the kingdom to some rando company that spammed a social media site" - No Decent SysAdmin, Ever.


I gave them my social security number and they didn't even ask for it!
 
somefarkersalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I gave them my social security number and they didn't even ask for it!


Thank you for that.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<grabs popcorn shrimp>

/ I don't like popcorn
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: abbarach: BumpInTheNight: I certainly can't think of an easier way then this to give every root & admin cred for your entire network to a rando Israeli company.

I think this is the second time that Fark has linked to this company's marketing site.

"Sure, I'll hand the keys to the kingdom to some rando company that spammed a social media site" - No Decent SysAdmin, Ever.

I gave them my social security number and they didn't even ask for it!


I gave them YOUR social security number!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused.

Headline says "no installation required".

Enter business email and download........

Doesn't downloading imply something is being installed in some fashion?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy's c'mon - this is legit!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somefarkersalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: Guy's c'mon - this is legit!


Please see the Boobies at the top of this thread.
 
somefarkersalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somefarkersalt: BenSaw2: Guy's c'mon - this is legit!

Please see the Boobies at the top of this thread.


Dammit.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mapping physical objects like in space, or as a schematic of connections? What does it do once it shows the result?
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An account created today wants people to put in SNMP credentials for a full network scan from a foreign company's business.

Oh and BTW you agree to a whole list of documents that aren't linked anywhere by providing your email address.

Seems legit.

Since we're seeing about this on Fark, how well did it work for Fark to provide this info and get your free trial?  I can only assume that you've used it or at least approve of it.

If you didn't use it, why not?  And then why would anyone else's sysadmin use it.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an IT security professional, here's my reaction to this product and website:

laugh harder
Youtube _n5E7feJHw0


This is nothing but security theater and simple recon that scans your shiat and pipes it off to people you don't want to have an internal view of your infrastructure.

This is for fools and idiot C-suite morons that don't listen to practicing security professionals' advice/recommendations.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Domain Name: faddom.com
Registry Domain ID: 2604827200_DOMAIN_COM-VRSN
Registrar WHOIS Server: whois.godaddy.com
Registrar URL: https://www.godaddy.com
Updated Date: 2022-04-14T05:42:28Z
Creation Date: 2021-04-13T08:08:31Z
Registrar Registration Expiration Date: 2023-04-13T08:08:31Z
Registrar: GoDaddy.com, LLC
Registrar IANA ID: 146
Registrar Abuse Contact Email: a­buse­[nospam-﹫-backwards]yd­dadog*com
Registrar Abuse Contact Phone: +1.4806242505
Domain Status: clientTransferProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientTransferProhibited
Domain Status: clientUpdateProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientUpdateProhibited
Domain Status: clientRenewProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientRenewProhibited
Domain Status: clientDeleteProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientDeleteProhibited
Registry Registrant ID: Not Available From Registry
Registrant Name: Registration Private
Registrant Organization: Domains By Proxy, LLC
Registrant Street: DomainsByProxy.com
Registrant Street: 2155 E Warner Rd
Registrant City: Tempe
Registrant State/Province: Arizona
Registrant Postal Code: 85284
Registrant Country: US
Registrant Phone: +1.4806242599
Registrant Phone Ext:
Registrant Fax: +1.4806242598
Registrant Fax Ext:
Registrant Email: Select Contact Domain Holder link at https://www.godaddy.com/whois/results.aspx?domain=faddom.com
Registry Admin ID: Not Available From Registry
Admin Name: Registration Private
Admin Organization: Domains By Proxy, LLC
Admin Street: DomainsByProxy.com
Admin Street: 2155 E Warner Rd
Admin City: Tempe
Admin State/Province: Arizona
Admin Postal Code: 85284
Admin Country: US
Admin Phone: +1.4806242599
Admin Phone Ext:
Admin Fax: +1.4806242598
Admin Fax Ext:
Admin Email: Select Contact Domain Holder link at https://www.godaddy.com/whois/results.aspx?domain=faddom.com
Registry Tech ID: Not Available From Registry
Tech Name: Registration Private
Tech Organization: Domains By Proxy, LLC
Tech Street: DomainsByProxy.com
Tech Street: 2155 E Warner Rd
Tech City: Tempe
Tech State/Province: Arizona
Tech Postal Code: 85284
Tech Country: US
Tech Phone: +1.4806242599
Tech Phone Ext:
Tech Fax: +1.4806242598
Tech Fax Ext:
Tech Email: Select Contact Domain Holder link at https://www.godaddy.com/whois/results.aspx?domain=faddom.com
Name Server: NS05.DOMAINCONTROL.COM
Name Server: NS06.DOMAINCONTROL.COM
DNSSEC: unsigned
URL of the ICANN WHOIS Data Problem Reporting System: http://wdprs.internic.net/
>>> Last update of WHOIS database: 2023-01-31T17:26:01Z <<<

Domain registered through a third party privacy front and lists no real contact info.

Seems legit.
 
cranked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey all, be sure to install my FREE anti-trojan scanning software before trying the IT mapping tool. Better safe than sorry!

https\:/free!downloads/goaheadandinstallme-totallysafe-trustmebaby.exe
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I'm confused.

Headline says "no installation required".

Enter business email and download........

Doesn't downloading imply something is being installed in some fashion?


Plus:

Fark user image

Yet...these are not available on that page or linked that I can see.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emiliogtz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Windows devices..."
Leaves me out.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not eat the farker salt.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
terraform {
  required_providers {
      faddom = {
          source = "noClue"
          version >= 0.0
       }
   }
}

resource "justF#ckMyShiatUp" "yeahOk" {
  ami  = "ami-123hamassucks"
  type = "m6idn.32xlarge"
}
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What the hell is a farker salt?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ALL OUR DEVICE ARE BELONG TO FADDOM
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Do not eat the farker salt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somefarkersalt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

the_rhino: ALL OUR DEVICE ARE BELONG TO FADDOM


But you still can has cheezburger.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This looks fishy to me, I'm pretty careful with my information. Anyway, back to TikTok...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I read that as fapdoms.com at first. Oops.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

somefarkersalt: the_rhino: ALL OUR DEVICE ARE BELONG TO FADDOM

But you still can has cheezburger.


What if the cheezburger doesn't support SNMP?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: What the hell is a farker salt?


Farker salt makes the penis mightier taste better.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Domain Name: faddom.com
Registry Domain ID: 2604827200_DOMAIN_COM-VRSN
Registrar WHOIS Server: whois.godaddy.com
Registrar URL: https://www.godaddy.com
Updated Date: 2022-04-14T05:42:28Z
Creation Date: 2021-04-13T08:08:31Z
Registrar Registration Expiration Date: 2023-04-13T08:08:31Z
Registrar: GoDaddy.com, LLC
Registrar IANA ID: 146
Registrar Abuse Contact Email: abuse[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x12]yddadog[* image 7x12]com
Registrar Abuse Contact Phone: +1.4806242505
Domain Status: clientTransferProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientTransferProhibited
Domain Status: clientUpdateProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientUpdateProhibited
Domain Status: clientRenewProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientRenewProhibited
Domain Status: clientDeleteProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientDeleteProhibited
Registry Registrant ID: Not Available From Registry
Registrant Name: Registration Private
Registrant Organization: Domains By Proxy, LLC
Registrant Street: DomainsByProxy.com
Registrant Street: 2155 E Warner Rd
Registrant City: Tempe
Registrant State/Province: Arizona
Registrant Postal Code: 85284
Registrant Country: US
Registrant Phone: +1.4806242599
Registrant Phone Ext:
Registrant Fax: +1.4806242598
Registrant Fax Ext:
Registrant Email: Select Contact Domain Holder link at https://www.godaddy.com/whois/results.aspx?domain=faddom.com
Registry Admin ID: Not Available From Registry
Admin Name: Registration Private
Admin Organization: Domains By Proxy, LLC
Admin Street: DomainsByProxy.com
Admin Street: 2155 E Warner Rd
Admin City: Tempe
Admin State/Province: Arizona
Admin Postal Code: 85284
Admin Country: US
Admin Phone: +1.4806242599
Admin Phone Ext:
Admin Fax: +1.4806242598
Admin Fax Ext:
Admin Email: Select Contact Domain Holder link at https://www.godaddy.com/whois/results.aspx?domain=faddom.com
Registry Tech ID: Not Available From Registry
Tech Name: Registration Private
Tech Organization: Domains By Proxy, LLC
Tech Street: DomainsByProxy.com
Tech Street: 2155 E War ...


No, basically that just means they registered through godaddy and added domain privacy (mostly to reduce spam calls, realistically).
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.