(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1917, the Germans unleased their U-Boats, which were a remarkable improvement over the previous R, S, and T-Boats   (history.com) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Luckily, every October they still allow M-Boats for some reason:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
U is for unterwasser, see the previous comment for what B is for.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Long term it would have been better to finance-to-own rather than lease.
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm confused, did the lease end or did they break it? 'cus breaking a lease is expensive. Maybe thats why they lost the war?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Luckily, every October they still allow M-Boats for some reason:

[i.pinimg.com image 600x750]


Oktoberfest (noun): A festival held in Bavaria in September.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Luckily, every October they still allow M-Boats for some reason:

[i.pinimg.com image 600x750]


Now I want bee ... breasteses
 
johnphantom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
V-Boats are the best:

robbreport.comView Full Size
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Germany was renowned for their highly waterproof footwear. That's why they called their submarines "boots".
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


R-boats were pretty good minesweepers; the Allies let the Germans keep them after the war to expedite removing all the war mines from the North Sea.  And West Germany was selling new models to smaller nations well into the 50s.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
The Schnellboots (S-boats) were exceptional patrol craft, and were probably the most effective vessels in the Kriegsmarine's surface fleet.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

The T-boats were a mixed bag.  A lot of the older models had a number of problems, but that's to be expected from a navy that wiped out generations of institutional memory to comply with the terms of the Paris Peace Treaty.  The ones developed during the war did their job well - but then again, most navies' mid- to late-war small craft were effective.  Navies that didn't adapt to the realities of combat tended to not be navies real fast.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A very, very poor decision that brought the US into the war within 3 months, ensuring Germany's ultimate defeat.
 
