 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1606, Guy Fawkes took a "You can't fire me, I quit" approach to his pending execution   (history.com) divider line
13
    More: Vintage, Gunpowder Plot, England, Guy Fawkes, Gunpowder, Robert Catesby, Fireworks, Guy Fawkes Night, Hanged, drawn and quartered  
•       •       •

475 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2023 at 1:07 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whidbey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not your Buddy, Guy...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Only man to enter Parliament with honest intentions
 
schubie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I always wondered what it's like to be a Catholic on Guy Fawkes Day
 
GuyFawkes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hi guys, what's going on in this thread?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GuyFawkes: Hi guys, what's going on in this thread?


Jump you COWARD!
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oooooooh! Aaaaah! Look dad! Etc.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They have bonfires, set off fireworks, eat treacle toffee and parkin just like everyone else.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How do you hide two tons of anything without anyone noticing?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait, you can execute those convicted of treason, instead of pardoning them and giving them their own podcast?
 
whidbey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GuyFawkes: Hi guys, what's going on in this thread?


REMEMBER!! REMEMBER!!! THE 5TH! OF NOVEMBER!

johnlennon.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Europeans have many more hundreds of years of history to pick out the weird bits and celebrate them, even if they have no relevance to modern society.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Attacking a nation's parliamentary body on a day where much of the government would be there during a ceremonial event -- sounds very familiar.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BitwiseShift: Attacking a nation's parliamentary body on a day where much of the government would be there during a ceremonial event -- sounds very familiar.


On the other hand, do you really want to see a horde of angry rednecks in guy fawkes masks?

I'm thinking Elmo, Maybe Big Bird....
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.