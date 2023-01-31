 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   German woman finds a useful purpose for social media: making it easy to find lookalikes to murder in order to fake your own death   (news.sky.com) divider line
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
das ist gut
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Doppleganger German for joy from someone else's suffering?   Or is that Semper Diem?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have nothing snarky to say aboot this story, so here is a pic of some pelicans I took whilst on St. John.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that is a valid use of technology
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Isn't Doppleganger German for joy from someone else's suffering?   Or is that Semper Diem?


No, that's "que sera, sera"
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 850x637]

I have nothing snarky to say aboot this story, so here is a pic of some pelicans I took whilst on St. John.


reported for posting fowl images
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: mistahtom: Isn't Doppleganger German for joy from someone else's suffering?   Or is that Semper Diem?

No, that's "que sera, sera"


gesundheit
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told by a coworker that they saw my doppelgänger last weekend at a nearby hardware store. My question is, if I saw my own doppelgänger, would I recognize me?
Oh, and thanks autocarrot for catching the umlaut.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else...

th.bing.comView Full Size


/yes I know, Austrian
//have a Foster's, mate
///prost!
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah she was an Iraqi afraid of Islamic Sharia Law with her family. Funny what religion will drive you to, isn't it? Or is it so common it is to be expected?
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Law and Order already did it.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

uberalice: I was told by a coworker that they saw my doppelgänger last weekend at a nearby hardware store. My question is, if I saw my own doppelgänger, would I recognize me?
Oh, and thanks autocarrot for catching the umlaut.


Yes but it's really bad luck
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Isn't Doppleganger German for joy from someone else's suffering?   Or is that Semper Diem?


I believe the word you're thinking about is schadenfreude - shameful joy is the closest translation
 
Dadoody
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Isn't it strange? Feels like I'm lookin' in the mirror
What would people say if only they knew that I was
Part of some geneticist's plan
Born to be a carbon copy man
There in a petri dish late one night
They took a donor's body cell and fertilized a human egg and so I say
I think I'm a clone now
There's always two of me just a-hangin' around
I think I'm a clone now
'Cause every chromosome is a hand-me-down
Look at the way we go out walking close together
I guess you could say I'm really beside myself
I still remember how it began
They produced a carbon copy man
Born in a science lab late one night
Without a mother or a father
Just a test tube and a womb with a view
I think I'm a clone now
There's always two of me just a-hangin' around
I think I'm a clone now
'Cause every chromosome is a hand-me-down
I think I'm a clone now
And I can stay at home while I'm out of town
I think I'm a clone now
'Cause every pair of genes is a hand-me-down
Signing autographs for my fans
Come and meet the carbon copy man
Livin' in stereo, it's all right
Well I can be my own best friend and I can send myself for pizza, so I say
I think I'm a clone now
Another one of me's always hangin' around
I think I'm a clone now
'Cause every chromosome is a hand-me-down
I think I'm a clone now
I've been on Oprah Winfrey, I'm world renowned
I think I'm a clone now
And every pair of genes is a hand-me-down
I think I'm a clone now
Thats my genetic twin always hangin' around
I think I'm a clone now
'Cause every chromosome is a hand-me-down
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A Lifetime movie that writes itself.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
'German' woman.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image image 850x637]

I have nothing snarky to say aboot this story, so here is a pic of some pelicans I took whilst on St. John.


St. John is my favorite island!
 
Avery614
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Yeah she was an Iraqi afraid of Islamic Sharia Law with her family. Funny what religion will drive you to, isn't it? Or is it so common it is to be expected?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
